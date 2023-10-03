Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

The past several days have been a wild ride as Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation, and the FDIC was named Receiver on 3/10/23. On 3/13/23, the FDIC released a statement that all deposits, including unsecured by FDIC insurance, will be made whole and have access to their capital. Subsequently, many equities of financial institutions declined on 3/10/23, and some continued to decline on Monday, 3/13/23, when the market reopened. A fear of depositors jumping ship and consolidating into the large money centers was a legitimate concern, and many regional banks continue to feel the ripple effects of the past week. I don't have a crystal ball, and I can't predict the future; all I can offer is my reasoning as to why I am still invested in New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB). Being concerned and worried are two different things, and while I am concerned about the herd mentality of fleeing to what is considered safe with banks that are too big to fail, such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), I am not necessarily worried about the regional banking system remaining intact. I could be wrong, but I added shares of NYCB under $6 on Monday morning, and I am willing to wait and see what happens, as the government just provided a large backstop in the U.S. banking system.

New York Community Bank

Looking at NYCB's loan portfolio and deposit base

In 2022, NYCB generated $1.26 in diluted EPS, which was a 5% increase YoY. For the entire year, NYCB produced $650 million in net income, $54 million above 2021's net income of $596 million. The net income available to shareholders in 2022 was $617 million, up $54 million or 10% YoY. The return on shareholder equity was 9.38% compared to 8.75% in 2021.

At the end of 2022, NYCB held $69 billion in total leases and leases for investment, up $23.3 billion or 51% compared to $45.7 billion YoY. The Flagstar acquisition contributed $17.2 billion of the $23.3 billion in growth. During 2022, multi-family loans increased $3.5 billion or 10% to $38.1 billion, while the CRE portfolio increased $3.6 billion or 52% to $10.5 billion. The increase in the CRE portfolio was due to the Flagstar acquisition, while the increase in multi-family loans was derived organically. The specialty finance portfolio increased $912 million or 26%, and the one-to-four-family residential loans held for investment totaled $5.8 billion. NYCB had $1.1 billion in loans held for sale. At the end of 2022, multi-family loans represented 55% of total loans, compared to 76% YoY.

NYCB closed 2022 with $58.7 billion of deposits, an increase of $23.7 billion or 67%. Deposit growth was driven by $16.0 billion of deposits from the Flagstar acquisition in addition to loan-related deposits, and BaaS deposits increasing by $7.6 billion organically. The BaaS deposits, which totaled $11.5 billion, fall into three categories, including traditional BaaS, banking as a service for government agencies and states, and mortgage as a service.

New York Community Bank

NYCB's main source of income is net interest income which is derived from the spread between the average balance of interest-earning assets, and the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities. NYCB's net interest income is impacted by the local economy, competition for loans and deposits, monetary policy, and market interest rates. NYCB's cost of deposits and borrowed funds is based on short-term rates of interest. Increases and decreases to the Fed Funds Rate will generally impact the cost of NYCB's borrowed capital and deposits, but the yields associated with NYCB's held-for-investment loans and other interest-earning assets are not as sensitive to fluctuations to market interest rates. In 2022, NYCB generated $1.4 billion in net interest income, up 8% YoY. NYCB did recognize a 12 basis point decline to 2.35% in their net interest margin due to the rising rate environment.

New York Community Bank

NYCB does a good job of driving net investment income, and I am not too worried about NYCB suffering the same fate as Silicon Valley Bank. While there is a concern due to herd mentality, and the unpredictability of what individuals will do, the U.S Government did provide a backstop on deposits sending a clear message. After going through the balance sheet, I am comfortable investing in NYCB. NYCB has $90.14 billion in assets, of which $9.07 billion are securities. Treasuries only represent $1.45 billion or 16% of NYCB's securities and less than 2% of NYCB's asset base. In my eyes, there is limited risk of NYCB getting caught in a similar situation as Silicon Valley Bank as they have more in cash on hand than what is invested in treasuries. This doesn't mean that a run on NYCB wouldn't end in the same fate, but I think it's less likely. NYCB has $58.7 billion tied to deposits against $2.03 billion in cash, $9.07 billion in securities, $1.12 billion in loans held for sale, $68.61 billion in loans and leases HFI, and $9.32 billion in other assets. We're going to need to wait and see how much of their deposits are pulled out in the Q1 report, but I think it's less likely due to the government's stance, and NYCB's asset mix provides me with a greater level of confidence as an investor.

New York Community Bank

The Regional Banking Sector has taken a hit and may look scary to some but there could also be winners among the rubble

In the past month, NYCB has declined -30.96% and at one point, was down -39.98%. On Monday, 3/13/23, shares dropped to $5.81 before rallying with the sector. My opinion is that NYCB will remain solvent and is investible, but this is an opinion. Only time will tell what the depositors at NYCB decide to do and if there is a run on regional banks.

Seeking Alpha

In the meantime, NYCB looks attractive to me despite the risks that became more apparent in the recent week. I will be comparing NYCB to the following companies:

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)

WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS)

Columbia Financial (CLBK)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

KeyCorp (KEY)

Currently, NYCB trades at the lowest P/E ratio of the group, with an 5.93 P/E. The peer group average is 17.04, and when I extract TFSL, which has a 48.10 P/E, NYCB is still well under the 11.87 P/E peer group average. NYCB seems undervalued from a P/E standpoint.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

NYCB is still the only regional bank in its peer group to trade under a P/B of 1. Currently, NYCB's P/B is 0.55, which indicates NYCB is undervalued, especially since the peer group average is 1.48.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The LDR ratio has always been on the high side since I started following NYCB. I don't like seeing loans exceed deposits, but that's just a personal preference. NYCB has a LDR ratio of 1.17x which is the 2nd highest in the peer group. Due to the current environment, this ratio is more of a concern than it once was, as NYCB's loan portfolio exceeds the value of its deposits. This could be seen as unfavorable in this climate, putting NYCB at risk. This ratio is something all investors should take into consideration.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

The peer group has an average equity-to-market cap ratio of 107.16%. CFG, KEY, and NYCB have more equity on the books than the market cap of the company. NYCB has the largest ratio at 195.04% as they have an additional $4.3 billion in equity on its balance sheet than its current market cap.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

NYCB is the only regional in its peer group that is trading at a discount to its book value. NYCB trades at a -45.70% discount to book value, and the average premium for the group is 48.42%. Tangible book value is more strict than book value as it excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. NYCB is trading at a -19.44% discount to its tangible book value, which is the lowest premium of the group. The peer group average trades at a 102.88% premium to tangible book value.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

NYCB has the largest dividend yield in the group at 10.26%. The average dividend yield generated from the peer group is 5.37%. NYCB has one of the largest yields not just in its peer group but in the banking sector. NYCB also has a well-covered dividend at 60.18% of its EPS. From pure EPS metrics, the dividend isn't in trouble, but that could change in the future.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

My opinion is that there are some interesting value plays in the regional banking sector. If the government didn't backstop deposits, I would have a different opinion as I think a run on regionals would be much more likely as depositors would consolidate to the large money center banks. There is still a lot of risk in the financial sector, and we still don't know what the ramifications of last week will be in the long term. If you believe that the regional banking system will remain solvent, then NYCB is worth considering. Just because I think NYCB will come out the other side doesn't mean that it will, and just because I am a shareholder doesn't mean you should be. I see deep value in shares of NYCB, but I could be wrong. My opinion could change due to future economic conditions, but as of now, I think the yield is so high that NYCB is worth the equity risk.