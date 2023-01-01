Walgreens Looks Towards Healthcare Segment To Renew Growth

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
393 Followers

Summary

  • WBA has been investing a lot in its healthcare segment through acquisitions.
  • The company is looking to become an integrated healthcare-pharmacy services company.
  • Owning both medical practices and pharmacies, though, could eventually get messy.
  • The dividend looks safe.

Walgreens To Partner With Uber To Offer Free Rides For Vaccinations

Michael M. Santiago

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is betting that its investments in its Healthcare segment will help renew growth in the years to come. However, the strategy is not proven, and owning doctor practices and pharmacies could get messy in

Price Chart

Seeking Alpha

WBA Financials

WBA Financials (FinBox)

WBA Q1 Results

Company Presentation

WAG Earnings

FinBox

WBA Valuation Vs Peers

WBA Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
393 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.