Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is betting that its investments in its Healthcare segment will help renew growth in the years to come. However, the strategy is not proven, and owning doctor practices and pharmacies could get messy in the future.

Company Profile

WBA is one of the largest retail pharmacy operators in the world, with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. It operates under several brands, including Walgreens, Boots, Duane Reade, the No7 Beauty Company, Benavides and Ahumada.

In addition to running its retail pharmacies, the company is also a provider of local clinical services through its own offerings as well as through a portfolio of healthcare focused investments. In this arena, WBA is focused on the areas of primary care, post-acute care, and home care. It has majority investments in VillageMD and CareCentrix, and just fully bought Shields.

Looking closer at its Healthcare segment, WBA’s organic business contracts with managed care companies and healthcare providers to offer clinical healthcare services and care management programs to their members. Shields is a specialty pharmacy integrator and accelerator with solutions to help increase drug access for specialty pharmacies and complex patients. WBA fully acquired the company in late December.

VillageMD, meanwhile, offers value-based primary care services. CareCentrix is a platform centered on home-came coordination and value based in-home benefit management. WBA will fully acquire the remaining interest in CareCentrix in Q3.

Opportunities and Risks

WBA’s biggest opportunity revolves around its Healthcare segment, as the company is trying to create an integrated healthcare-pharmacy services company that can be with a patient from pre-medical visit all the way through post-discharge in-home care. In doing so, it hopes to provide value both to payors by lowering medical costs, as well as to patients by delivering better medical outcomes.

On this front, WBA has been aggressively investing in companies that touch patients across the healthcare continuum. With over 9,000 retail pharmacies across the U.S., WBA has relationships with a large percentage of the U.S. population that it can help funnel into these businesses.

Its majority owned VillageMD subsidiary recently has made a couple of acquisitions. In January, it closed a $8.9 billion deal for Summit Health, which runs the urgent case chain CityMD in New York and New Jersey. Then earlier this month, it announced that acquisition of Starling Physicians, which is a medical group with over 30 locations in Connecticut that offers everything from primary care to specialties such as cardiology.

Speaking about the Summit Acquisition at a J.P. Morgan Conference in January, CEO Rosalind Brewer said:

“Our investment to support VillageMD's acquisition enhances the value of our largest U.S. Healthcare business. These complementary capabilities extend our reach across the care continuum, further expand the addressable market and position us well to capture the full potential of the integrated care model across existing and new markets…. “We believe there remains opportunity to continue to grow sales and margins as the business scales beyond 2025 based on a maturing clinic profile and a shift to risk managements and unlocking synergies across all the businesses. So we see meaningful synergy opportunities over time. … “While Summit Health is largely a fee-for-service model today, the company has been on a path to greater adoption of value-based and risk models. Now VillageMD can speed up that journey, leveraging their expertise, operational capabilities and tech platform. These can drive incremental value across a number of areas, including improving clinical documentation accuracy, growing the number of attributed lives, accelerating negotiations with payers to enter into risk contracts and improving the MLR through better care coordination. “Primary care physicians play a crucial role in managing population health. And under these risk models, serving as a quarterback for patients' care, Summit Health really increases the number of PCPs at the combined entity by over 50%. So leveraging the integrated multispecialty capabilities that we see here can lead to tighter clinical integration, which is really important, and better management of downstream medical costs, and patients remain within the Summit Health network, bringing a strong continuum of care.”

Owning (or at least trying) both the doctor and pharmacy relationship would give WBA a lot of power in the healthcare world. Now it has a long way to go to buy up more medical practices across the country to gain nationwide scale, but it certainly is starting to build up a regional presence in the Mid-Atlantic.

The company is even using these relationships to help recruit patients into clinical trials. The company noted that 80% of trials fail to meet their enrollment goals that that it would be in position to direct patients to these trials. Thus just shows how deep its plans are to direct its customers to different services.

Turning to risks, a quick look at WBA stock chart and financials show a company that has been struggling the last few years. Its core retail pharmacy business has reached full maturity in the U.S., and there is continued government and payor pressure to lower prescription drug costs.

The boost pharmacies got from Covid vaccinations and testing, meanwhile, is now starting to wane, and has turned into a headwind as seen in its FQ1 results. The company will also have to pay out $5.7 billion over the next 15 years as part of a settlement for its role in the opioid crisis.

And while pharmacies tend to be recession resistant, front-of-store sales can certainly be impacted if consumers pullback.

Meanwhile, the company has made large investments into its Healthcare segment, but for 2023, the segment is only expected to be about breakeven. The company is expecting a lot of synergies and growth coming from its acquired businesses, but there is certainly no guarantee that its vision of this integrated healthcare-pharmacy services company that connects with patients throughout their care continuum will actually come to fruition.

Certainly conflicts of interest could arise when the same company owns both the prescribing doctor relationship and the fulfilling pharmacy relationship. It could eventually lead to the question if the company will eventually try to get doctors to push pills onto patients. Having agreed to pay out $5.7 billion due to its role in the opioid crisis, it will need to tread carefully in this area.

FQ2 Earnings Preview

For its fiscal Q2, analysts are currently looking for sales of $33.49 billion, a -0.6% decrease versus a year ago. The EPS consensus is for WBA to report earnings per share of $1.11, good for growth of 8.4%.

Despite its weak stock performance, WBA rarely misses when it comes to earnings, topping both revenue and EPS estimates seven straight quarters. As such, any miss would come as a huge surprise.

Valuation

Based on the 2023 EBITDA (ending August) consensus of $6.1 billion, WBA trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 10x. Based on the 2024 EBITDA estimate of $6.7 billion, it trades at about 9x.

On a P/E basis, the stock trades at 7.4x the 2023 consensus of $4.50.

The company is projected to grow revenue 2% in 2023 and 5% in 2024.

It trades at a premium to rival CVS (CVS), although CVS also does managed care and has a PBM, so the models are quite different.

Conclusion

Where WBA’s stock heads in the next several years will largely depend on how well its Healthcare segment performs. While I like the idea of expanding into different areas of care to help drive down costs, I think owning medical practices and pharmacies can get a bit messy. I see the logic in it, but I also see the possibilities of abuse as well.

Meanwhile, the core business will face some headwinds from less COVID tests and vaccinations, as well as a potentially weakening consumer. At the same time, the stock isn’t expensive and it has a nice dividend good for a 5.8% yield. Given the operating cash flow it’s generating, the yield should be safe, and WBA seems to be willing to sell stakes in non-core investments to help pay for its acquisitions. Taken together, I think at this time the stock looks like a “Hold.”