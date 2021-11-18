First Internet Bancorp: Just An Innocent Victim In The Banking Crisis?

Mar. 15, 2023 8:30 AM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK), INBKZ1 Comment
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The internet-only bank has a strong balance sheet with a robust equity position.
  • The AFS portfolio is less than 10% of the assets, so the negative impact should be very manageable.
  • Ideally, I would like to see a higher amount of liquid assets (cash & interest bearing deposits) but I think the risk is low.
  • The loan portfolio appears to be pretty strong as well, with a very low NPL ratio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Businessman with cashless society, online shopping at home.

Erdark/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Regional banks are in the spotlights these days. Although I do think the fallout from the failure of Signature Bank (SBNY) and SVB Financial (SIVB) will remain limited, it is pretty normal to see a ripple effect

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
18.61K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INBKZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.