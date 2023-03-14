Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 11:15 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)
Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Allison Woody - Director of Administration

Scott Graeff - President and Chief Executive Officer

Gene Nestro - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Soller - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Marrone - Singular Research

Alexander Henderson - Needham & Company, LLC

Paul Essi - William K. Woodruff & Co.

David Kang - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Luna Innovations Incorporated Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being record.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Allison Woody, Senior Director of Administration. Please go ahead.

Allison Woody

Good afternoon, and thank you, for joining us today. Following market close today, we issued our fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings press release. As usual you can find the release and a presentation with supplemental information for the quarter posted to the Investor Relations section of our website. If you do not have a copy of the release or the supplemental materials, please check our website at lunainc.com. We will also post a replay of this call to our website.

Some of our comments and discussions today are based on non-GAAP measures. These adjusted numbers exclude the effect of certain non-cash expenses and other items. The adjusted results are a supplement to the GAAP financial statements. Luna believes the presentation and exclusion of these items is useful to focus on what we deem to be a more reliable indicator of ongoing operating performance.

Before we proceed with our presentation today, let us remind you that, statements made on this

