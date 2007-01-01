Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

~ by Snehasish Chaudhuri, MBA (Finance)

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) offers a well-diversified portfolio of international equities having long-term return prospects. These equities are generally not overvalued. SPDW has an asset base of $15.1 billion which it invests in growth and value stocks in diversified sectors and seeks to track the performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. BMI Index. This index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The best thing about this fund is that it has a very low expense ratio of 0.04 percent and equally low turnover ratio of 3 percent. The fund generates decent yield and is well diversified; thus, is in a position to absorb the volatility of any particular stock in its portfolio.

SPDW’s Fully Diversified ex-US Portfolio Has Much Better Growth Potentials

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has diversified its investments among all economic segments, with communication & technology, industrial and healthcare sectors accounting for almost 54 percent of its entire investments. I am quite bullish about these three sectors, especially in major economies outside the United States. Due to innovative and revolutionary technologies, changes in industrial structure, and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities, these sectors are expected to generate above average growth in the coming decade.

U.S. labor force growth turns negative and productivity growth is hampered by ongoing declines in economic freedom and higher levels of government spending. The American economy also is one of the most externally indebted economies. In case the foreign investors decide to reduce their willingness to fund the current account deficit of the United States, the dollar would have to weaken significantly in order for exports to rise and prevent the need for a contraction in imports to undermine investment growth. U.S. assets face high risk given the excesses that have built up over the past few decades. International stocks, thus, are likely to outperform the US based stocks over the coming years, because of expected growth potential of those economies.

SPDW’s Low Risk Portfolio Generates Low Yield, But Decent Total Returns

Launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc., and managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., this exchange traded fund offers a semi-annual pay-out. It was formed during April 2007 and has witnessed growth and fall in payout amount almost in every alternate year. However, the yield has been quite consistent. Last year, SPDW generated a yield of 3.72 percent. During the past 10 years, yield has ranged between 2 to 4 percent. Its total return, though, was not excessively high. SPDW’s annual average total return between 2016 and 2021 was 9.75 percent, which can be termed decent. This ETF is currently trading around $31, at a negligible discount of 0.9 percent to its NAV.

More than 60 percent of SPDW’s assets are invested in five countries - Japan, United Kingdom, Canada, France and Switzerland. All these countries have the best sovereign bonds ratings. Also these are some economies, which despite low growth are still growing at a steady pace. Also these are few developed equity markets, which have relatively less impacted by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Germany, Italy or some countries in the Central and Eastern European region are more dependent on Russian natural gas. However, the trade interdependence of Eurozone countries did result in a general slowdown. The Portfolio of SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF thus possesses a relatively low risk despite having exposure to developed markets.

SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF seeks to provide attractive total return, primarily through high price growth, coupled with a steady yield. The Fund invests its assets in large-capitalization stocks having potential for long-term growth. Deeply diversified portfolio has lower portfolio risk and generally remains less volatile than thinly diversified ones. Diversified portfolios are also helpful in generating both current income and capital appreciation. Best thing about this fund is that this decent or adequate returns seems sustainable, more so because its investments in these three sectors are expected to generate above-average growth in the coming decade. Still, the fund doesn’t fit the requirements of most income-seeking investors due to its low yield.

SPDW’s Core Portfolio Outperformed S&P 500 Over the Past Six Months

SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF’s major investments in those three sectors included ASML Holding N.V. (OTCPK:ASMLF), Novo Nordisk A/S (OTCPK:NONOF), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), Roche Holding AG (OTCPK:RHHVF), AstraZeneca PLC (OTCPK:AZNCF), Novartis AG (OTCPK:NVSEF), SAP SE (OTCPK:SAPGF), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SMAWF), Sanofi (OTCPK:SNYNF), Sony Group Corporation (OTCPK:SNEJF), and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF). Out of these 11 stocks, only RHHVF failed to generate positive price growth during the past six months. SMAWF, SAPGF, NONOF, SNYNF, SBGSF, ASMLF and SNEJF - all these seven stocks grew in excess of 15 percent.

This is extremely encouraging since the broader market in the United States have performed quite poorly during the same period. During the past six months, S&P 500 generated a total return of negative 4.22 percent. During the same period, SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF generated a positive total return in excess of 8 percent. NONOF, SBGSF, ASMLF, and SNEJF are some of the best performing stocks all over the world. Over the past 5 years, prices of these stocks grew by 191 percent, 182 percent, 84 percent and 66 percent respectively. Returns of other stocks, especially the healthcare stocks, were also quite encouraging over that period. As mentioned earlier, total returns over the long run were quite decent - almost close to 10 percent.

SPDR MSCI AWCI ex-US ETF (CWI), iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX), PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX), WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (DIM), Davis Select International ETF (DINT) are some of SPDW’s closest pears. All these funds diversify their investments in international equity markets. Not surprisingly, all these funds have a low expense ratio ranging between 0.3 percent to 0.66 percent. However, compared to SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF, those funds have a high expense ratio. It's nothing unusual, as detecting the high performing international equities is not difficult and costly. Also, all these peer funds are having a 4-year annual average yield around 3 percent.

Impact of Defaults of Silicon Valley Bank on the Global Financial Sector

Silicon Valley Bank's downfall has caught attention, rightly so because this is the largest failure of a financial institution since the collapse of United States' largest savings and loan association, Washington Mutual (WAMU) in the midst of the global financial crisis during 2008. SIVB is best known for financing high-flying world technology startups. Immediate effects have been observed. Some startups that had ties to SIVB scrambled to pay their workers, and there are widespread fears of project delays or employee retrenchments. However, it’ll be unfair to compare this default with the pain felt during the global financial crisis, and I don’t think that this crash will spread over the broader financial sector, especially in the international markets.

SIVB’s problem was unique and it primarily suffered due to the downturn in technology stocks over the past year as well as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive plan to increase interest rates to combat inflation. Over the past couple of years, Silicon Valley Bank purchased bonds worthing billions of dollars, using customers’ deposits. Now the value of those investments fell because they paid lower interest rates than what a similar bond would pay if it had been issued in today’s higher interest rate environment. However, this is not such a big issue because banks hold onto those for a long time.

Silicon Valley’s case is unique because its customers were largely startups and other tech-oriented companies which had a consistent requirement of huge cash over the past one year. Venture capital funding also started drying up, and all these companies were not able to raise additional rounds of funding. Not all the projects or businesses these start-ups entered into were profitable, and therefore a cash crunch was inevitable. Silicon Valley Bank is that unfortunate financier that facilitated a large pool of technology-based startups, and thus when these start-ups failed, their financier also ran into trouble. Though it's still very early days, I am hoping that the SIVB crisis does not spill over to the broader international financial sector.

Investment Thesis

SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF has a less-volatile and low yielding portfolio. It invests almost 60 percent in stocks from three sectors that promise to generate above average growth in the coming decade. Its portfolio is composed of large-cap and mid-cap stocks spread throughout the major stock markets outside the US, and its major investments have performed exceptionally well over the past six months. I find this fund to be promising according to my "7 Factor Model for Evaluating Global Funds." By applying the "7 Factor Model for Evaluating a Fund", I try to find out whether the stock qualifies with respect to some minimum requirements such as current market price of $5, AUM of $200 million, yield of 4 percent coupled with expense ratio of less than 2 percent and the degree of diversification of its portfolio.

In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the level of discount from its current net asset value, its portfolio risk, and the sustainability of its current level of returns enables me to understand the attractiveness of a fund for its investors. SPDR Developed World ex-US ETF has a significantly large asset base, qualifies for the minimum requirements with respect to stock price, but has a low average yield. However, the fund has been quite consistent with its annual yield. The fund is currently trading at par with its NAV. This deeply diversified portfolio also carries a low level of risk. In my opinion, SPDW ETF is not suitable for income-seeking investors due to its low yield, but the kind of total return it generates, coupled with its outperformance of the S&P 500 index in the recent months should make growth-seeking investors interested in SPDW.