Seanergy Maritime: Strong Buy With Negative Catalysts Now In The Rear View Mirror

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.4K Followers

Summary

  • Shares take a hit after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results but provided a weak Q1 outlook and reduced its quarterly dividend by 90%.
  • After dropping to new multi-year lows in February, the Baltic Capesize Index has rallied by more than 200% in recent weeks.
  • Based on current Forward Freight Agreement ("FFA") rates, Q2 daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") should be up between 50% and 100% sequentially with further improvement anticipated for Q3.
  • The company continues to trade at a large discount to estimated net asset value ("NAV").
  • With negative catalysts behind the company and taking into account vastly improved charter market conditions, I am upgrading Seanergy Maritime's shares from "Buy" to "Strong Buy".
Cranes Unloading Cargo from a Bulk Carrier Ship at Port

CloudVisual

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, shares of Greece-based Capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime") took a hit after the company

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.4K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.