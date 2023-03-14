CloudVisual

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, shares of Greece-based Capesize pure play Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime") took a hit after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results but reduced its quarterly dividend by 90% amid a very weak Q1 outlook.

Company Presentation

That said, as already discussed by me two months ago, investors shouldn't consider this a major surprise given the recent weakness in the Baltic Capesize Index ("BCI"):

Investing.com

With almost 90% of available days for Q1 already fixed at an estimated daily time charter equivalent ("TCE") rate of approximately $9,700, even the recent recovery rally in Capesize charter rates won't materially improve the company's financial performance for the quarter.

As a result, Seanergy is likely to experience substantially negative cash flow from operations in Q1. On the flip side, this should be more than offset by $23.35 million in net sales proceeds from the recently announced sale of two Capesize vessels to spin off United Maritime (USEA) even when considering the repurchase of an additional $8.0 million in convertible notes from former controlling shareholder Jelco Delta Holding Corp. ("Jelco").

On the conference call, management stated its expectation for the remaining $3.2 million in convertible notes to be repaid by the end of H1.

Management also pointed to a number of near-term debt refinancings being lined up at favorable terms right now which would be quite an achievement in the current interest rate environment.

But with the weak first quarter soon behind the company and Capesize charter rates up by 200% over the past month, this might be an opportune time to look forward:

Braemar Atlantic Securities

Based on current forward freight agreement ("FFA") rates, Seanergy's Q2 TCE rate should increase between 50% and 100% from depressed Q1 levels, thus resulting in the company returning to profitability and free cash flow generation. With Q3 FFA rates looking even better, the company should more than make up for the weak first quarter as the year progresses.

Depending on movements in Capesize charter rates going forward, operating leverage could be substantial:

Company Presentation

On the call, management was not only very positive on China's expected return to growth this year but also pointed to massive infrastructure investments in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as likely drivers for increased dry bulk shipping demand.

At the same time, it's not only the vast infrastructure projects that we expect to happen in the Far East area. We also see that there's going to be $1.5 trillion of new infrastructure investments in the UAE area, together with Saudi Arabia that have already started. So, this is going to absorb a lot of steel and a lot of iron ore and coking coal demand in our opinion. So, overall, we feel that the market is getting into a very strong infrastructure phase. Combined with the Chinese reopening of the economy, I believe that from a demand perspective, we will see much, much better numbers than compared to last year.

With the entire fleet currently working on index-linked time charters and nine out of sixteen vessels being scrubber-fitted, the company should continue to outperform the Baltic Capesize Index going forward.

Company Press Release

Valuation-wise, SHIP stock continues to trade at a very large discount to estimated net asset value ("NAV"):

Company Press Release / MarineTraffic.com

Should Capesize charter rates continue to move up, NAV would benefit substantially from increased cash flow generation and higher second hand vessel values.

With the dividend having been cut by 90%, the stock has lost its appeal to income-oriented investors but judging by Tuesday's rather moderate selling pressure, only a minority of market participants might have been taken by surprise.

That said, on the conference call, management was poked on the issue by fellow contributor J Mintzmyer :

J Mintzmyer (...) I know last time we talked a little bit back in January, the goal was to maintain a fixed dividend level, which, of course, would have been $0.25 a share. I see you cut the dividend by 90% today. Can you talk a little bit about the -- what changed your mind there in February and March? Is it just the weak rates, or is there something else going on? Stamatis Tsantanis Well, we are still fully committed in providing very generous shareholder returns. As I explained to Tate before, we wanted to preserve liquidity. We saw the market going down to $2,000 a day. As you understand, I mean, a couple of weeks ago, the market was literally at $2,000 a day. And we wanted to maintain as much cash as possible, not to have any liquidity concerns. But if there's the right opportunity or if there's anything in the horizon, we might need to move. The question is that we're fully committed in providing shareholder returns, and we will get back to certain levels that we feel will be more than adequate in the near future. We just wanted the market sentiment to get back to some positive levels. When -- again, the market is at $2,000 a day that made us a little bit nervous in paying out a whole dividend amount. So we just wanted to be cautious about it.

While the desire to preserve liquidity in a challenging market environment is perfectly understandable, management's explanation still doesn't hold water given the strong recovery in Capesize charter rates over the past month.

With the market sentiment apparently back to "positive levels" and considering management's above-discussed optimism for the remainder of the year, a smaller cut might have been more appropriate to deal with the Q1 dry spell.

Reducing the dividend by 50% would have resulted in manageable cash payments of $2.2 million per quarter.

Anyway, with shares apparently not widely owned by income-oriented investors, I do not expect Tuesday's draconian cut to weigh on the stock price going forward.

Bottom Line

With both the reverse stock split and dividend cut now in the rear view mirror and Capesize charter rates on a promising trajectory, speculative investors should consider scaling into Seanergy Maritime's common shares at the current 60% discount to net asset value.

With negative catalysts behind the company and taking into account vastly improved charter market conditions, I am upgrading Seanergy Maritime's shares from "Buy" to "Strong Buy".

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.