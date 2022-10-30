onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) - not exactly an awe-inspiring name that promotes thoughts of greatness. Admittedly, the first thing that comes to my mind is the chorus of "Love Shack" by The B-52's.

But followers of Peter Lynch may remember one of the 13 attributes he looks for in a company, which is a name that is dull or ridiculous. In his book, "One Up On Wall Steet," Peter pays tribute to Pep Boys, Manny Moe, and Jack.

I'd argue The Lovesac Company falls into Peter's category of ridiculous. I mean, c'mon, the company sells oversized, luxury beanbag chairs. Of course it's ridiculous!

Data by YCharts

Like many of you, I use a stock screener to find potential investments. And Lovesac screens incredibly well for growth, and not bad for profitability. But the ticker, LOVE, was a deterrent for me. Even after I mustered up the strength to give it a click, I found the company name, Lovesac, staring me in the face.

I'm not sure what eventually led me to dig into Lovesac, but I'm glad I did. It's an intriguing growth story. Perhaps a multi-bagger in the making.

Here's why I'm bullish on The Lovesac Company, ridiculous name or not.

Sacs to sofas

Followers of Lovesac know the company's primary source of revenue these days isn't sacs (beanbag chairs); it's sactionals. If you're unfamiliar with sactionals, they're basically the Swiss Army knife of sofas. The sactional is a modular couch that can be reconfigured, rearranged, added on, reduced in size, etc... to suit the customer.

Lovesac Sactionals (LOVE IR Site)

What's unique about sactionals is how they're built, which is with multiple pieces of the same parts. It's helpful to think of sactionals as LEGOS. Except these LEGOS may come equipped with surround sound (StealthTech) and removable covers.

Because sactionals consist largely of a few pieces of the same parts, manufacturing is more simplistic, which tends to lead to greater profitability (i.e. margins).

Anecdotal evidence

Lovesac's target audience is mid-20s to 40-something year old's with median to above average income. Notice how this is the early to mid-parenting years?

I'd categorize myself as being in Lovesac's target audience. I'm a 35 year old married father with 4 kids, ages 11 to 3. Let me tell you why a modular, customizable couch like Lovesac's sactional appeals to its target audience.

Welch's grape juice

If no one has ever told you, kids are messy...and couches are expensive. I can't even count the number of times I've scrubbed chocolate pudding, yogurt and pizza sauce from the wanna-be "sactional" my wife and I purchased from IKEA 10 years ago. The only saving grace about the IKEA couch was that it came with removeable (and washable) covers.

Lovesac Sactional (LOVE IR Site)

Lovesac's sactional comes with removeable, washable, and replaceable covers. Which means parents don't have to replace their couch every 3 years due to a Welch's grape juice stain. They can simply purchase new covers, even a different color, and have the feeling of a brand new couch.

Little Johnny needs a sister

Lovesac's target audience's lives can be characterized by one word - change. From a 2-door Honda Civic to an 8-passenger Honda Odyssey. From a one bedroom apartment to a 5 bedroom house.

As families grow and change, so do their needs. This is where Lovesac capitalizes on the opportunity. Because the sactional is a product that can change alongside families.

Whether that be when little Johnny finally gets a sister. Or when mom and dad decide to upsize their living space. Or when they inevitably decide to upsize a second or third time. Lovesac offers a product that's able to grow and evolve with the needs of the family.

Sactionals net sales (LOVE IR Site)

Qualities of a multi-bagger

There are four primary characteristics I look for in potential multi-baggers:

A small market cap An innovative product, service, or software A history of strong growth A large total addressable market ("TAM")

With a market cap less than $400 million, Lovesac checks the box for market capitalization. And we've already established that Lovesac offers an innovative product. But what about growth and TAM?

Historical growth

Here's a look at the past 7 years' worth of Income Statements for Lovesac. Over that time, the company has compounded revenue at 23%. And turned a GAAP loss of $9 million in 2016 to a GAAP profit of $46 million in 2022.

LOVE Income Statement (Quickfs.net)

The company also operates a lean business model, with >60% of sales coming from its 189 inventory-light, small showrooms. On average, new showrooms bring in $1.5 million in revenue their first year and have a payback period of <2 years.

With strong momentum, continued expansion of showrooms, and additional pop-up shops in Costco (COST) and Best Buy (BBY), Lovesac is giving me no reason to believe future growth will be dissimilar from the past.

Total addressable market

Lovesac operates in the $46 billion per year Seating & Home Audio Market. With 2022 revenue just shy of $500 million, Lovesac's current market share is 1%. It seems rather feasible Lovesac's revenue could reach $1 billion within the next 5 years.

So, yes, I'd say Lovesac's TAM is quite large. And with a market share of 1%, there's still plenty of growth runway for Lovesac to become a multi-bagger.

LOVE TAM (IR Site)

Bear case

Aside from the current macroeconomic woes plaguing most US-listed companies, my bear case for Lovesac centers around two primary concerns:

Poor operating cash flow resulting in secondary offerings and share dilution Sactionals are a fad - popular today but forgotten tomorrow

Lovesac generated strong operating cash flows in 2021 ($41 million) and 2022 ($34 million), largely a result of the Covid lockdowns pulling demand forward. But for the 39 weeks ended October 30, 2022 (latest reporting period), Lovesac reported negative operating cash flow of $65 million, which is a $50 million drop compared to the year ago period.

A large portion of Lovesac's revenue and cash flow is generated in Q4 which covers the holiday season. But a $50 million drop in cash flow isn't encouraging. Especially when considering there's less than $4 million in cash on the Balance Sheet. It wouldn't surprise me to see Lovesac raise additional cash through a secondary offering, further diluting shareholders.

Secondly, there's a chance Lovesac's sactionals are nothing more than a short-term fad. Because sactionals make up >60% of net sales, a change in consumer preference and demand would have a significant impact on Lovesac's top and bottom lines.

Valuation

Analysts are forecasting Lovesac's 2023 revenue at $630 million and 2024 at $696 million. If Lovesac hits these numbers, then compounds at 10% for the next 3 years, that'll land the company at $1 billion in revenue by 2028.

Peers such as Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and Wayfair (W) historically trade at a P/S near 1.0. So if Lovesac follows the same trend, that makes it a 2.6-bagger based on today's market cap of $381 million.

We can also make an educated guess based on P/E. If Lovesac hits $1 billion in revenue by 2028 with net margins of 10% (optimistic, but not unfeasible), a target price would be around $94 based on a P/E of 15 (($1 billion x 10% x 15 P/E) / 16 million shares outstanding). Or a 3.8-bagger from today's starting price of $25.

Conclusion

Lovesac is small, yet profitable growth company with an innovative product catering to a niche market within the furniture category. I believe it has all the makings of a multi-bagger, the most important of which may be the starting price of $25.

With a large TAM and growing popularity, Lovesac may be worthy of a spot on your watchlist, if not a position in your portfolio. But beware of the risks. Are sactionals a fad or a longer-term trend? Time will tell, but I'm willing to take the chance.