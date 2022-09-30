koto_feja

ORIC Pharma (NASDAQ:ORIC) is an early stage developer of various cancer therapies. On the positive side, it recently signed a deal with Pfizer (PFE) that may be small in size, but could be very important if its proof of concept data is solid. On the flipside, it still doesn't have that data.

At the Oppenheimer conference held yesterday, Oppenheimer analysts began by asking ORIC precisely this question: you have a lot of cash and you are apparently good at getting funding, and yet, two years after IPO and with three programs in the clinic so far, you are still trading at cash - why is that?

In response, CFO Dominic Piscitelli basically blamed an abandoned program for the situation, and what he called "black swan events," meaning, I think, the pandemic and the downturn in biotech. He sounded upbeat about the prospects of the lead candidate, ORIC-533, and noted how it is differentiated from similar molecules in terms of "drug properties" and "development pathways."

ORIC's pipeline looks like this:

ORIC PIPELINE (ORIC WEBSITE)

Lead asset ORIC-533 is an oral CD73 inhibitor targeting multiple myeloma. CD73 overexpression is a marker for poor prognosis in cancers. CD73 is a regulator of the adenosine pathway, an anti-inflammatory pathway used by tumor cells to avoid detection by the immune system. Inhibiting CD73 is thus geared towards improving the efficiency of immune and chemo therapies.

CD73 can be inhibited by antibodies as well as small molecules. Preclinical ex vivo model inhibition of CD73 has shown strong restoration of anti-cancer function of immune cells. In preclinical trials, ORIC-533, a small molecule, has shown “more potent adenosine inhibition in vitro compared to an antibody-based approach, and single agent activity in myeloma model systems.”

Key data from an AACR poster from April last year:

In an autologous ex vivo assay using bone marrow aspirates from patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, CD73 inhibition stimulated plasmacytoid dendritic cells and activated T cells.

ORIC-533, across multiple dose levels, overcame immune suppression and triggered significant lysis and cell death of multiple myeloma cells in an assay comprised of autologous bone marrow microenvironment.

Of course, these are nonrandomized, very early stage preclinical data and nothing much can be gleaned from them from an investment perspective. We need to wait for clinical data.

ORIC’s two other named programs are an EGFR/HER2 inhibitor for solid tumors called ORIC-114, and the prostate cancer drug ORIC-944. ORIC-114 is an oral, brain penetrating selective irreversible inhibitor of EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations. ORIC-944 is a selective allosteric inhibitor of PRC2/EED. In preclinical studies, it has demonstrated drug activity in enzalutamide-resistant prostate cancer models.

ORIC stock IPO-ed in 2020 on the basis of ORIC-101, which was their lead candidate at that time. ORIC-101 was a glucocorticoid receptor antagonist targeting various cancers in combination with various established drugs. Last year, the company shelved this program after a phase 1b trial yielded lackluster data. I bring this up mainly to show two things; one, the company already has a major failure in its brief history, and two, it actually has no other clinical data besides this one.

The company has 7 trials listed on the registry. Of these, 4 are from the abandoned ORIC-101 program. The other three are one each for each of the current programs. These trials will be completed in 2024 and 2025. Interim data from the 533 program is planned to be announced in 2023, however. This is, therefore, the nearest data catalyst, and one that will be not merely proof of concept, but in many ways, will also be proof of company. Without data, there’s not a lot to talk about the company. They also do not have a specific platform which could be discussed. Their thing is overcoming resistance in cancer, which gives them the ORIC moniker. Cute name, but again, there’s no platform.

In December 2022, for the first time since its IPO, the company presented investors with some good news. The company announced that Pfizer has decided to put in $25mn in an upfront fee through a share purchase…:

…to leverage Pfizer’s global development capabilities and expertise to enhance the clinical development program for ORIC-533, an oral small molecule inhibitor of CD73. Through the agreement, the parties plan to potentially advance ORIC-533 into a Phase 2 combination study with elranatamab, Pfizer’s investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. ORIC will maintain full economic ownership and control of ORIC-533. In conjunction with the investment, Jeff Settleman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology Research & Development, Pfizer, will join ORIC’s Scientific Advisory Board.

This deal may have followed from ORIC’s preclinical data presentation at ASH just ten days earlier. The data showed basically the same thing it did in the AACR poster; that ORIC-533 has some potency in overcoming immune suppression and triggering lysis (cell disintegration). Data showed that 533 could do this at all dose levels and in a dose responsive manner. This preclinical data may not be a great this now, but with Pfizer’s small involvement, it has the potential to become one, if phase 1 data is positive. Like I mentioned before, we will see interim data sometime in 2023. That should act as a strong catalyst.

Financials

ORIC has a market cap of $191mn and a cash balance of $218mn as of November, before the Pfizer deal. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, while general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.0 million. At that rate, the company has enough cash to last it till early 2025. I say this conservatively because their trial costs will add to their expenses as we move towards later stage trials.

Bottomline

I think what Oppenheimer's analysts were asking the company is very relevant for investors. This company is trading at cash because it has produced no major data. They have a set of candidates and decent cash. They have that Pfizer deal, and although Pfizer makes small deals like these every other day, ORIC doesn’t; so it is good for ORIC. If they can deliver on the phase 1 data, then I will take a more active interest. Right now without clinical data, I will stay on the sidelines.