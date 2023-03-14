FinVolution Group (FINV) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 11:53 PM ETFinVolution Group (FINV)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.3K Followers

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jimmy Tan - Head, IR

Tiezheng Li - CEO

Jiayuan Xu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Ye - UBS

Yada Li - CICC

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for FinVolution Group. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Jimmy Tan, Head of Investor Relations for the company. Thank you, Jimmy, please go ahead.

Jimmy Tan

Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. The company results were issued via Newswire services earlier today and are posted online. You can download the earnings release and sign for the company e-mail alerts by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.finvgroup.com. Mr. Tiezheng Li, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Jiayuan Xu, our Chief Financial Officer, will start the call with their prepared remarks and conclude with a Q&A session.

During this call, we will be referring to several non-GAAP financial measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release.

Before we continue, please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, the company results may be materially different from the view expressed today. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties are included in the company's filings

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.