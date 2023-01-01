imaginima

Background

As evidenced by my monthly article series regarding my dividend income growth, I place a heavy focus on dividend growth stocks. A core component of my dividend growth strategy is the recurring, consistent purchases of dividend stocks. Two companies that I am purchasing on a weekly basis throughout the month are Cogent Communications (CCOI) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). For full transparency on my purchases and more, you can view my real-time transaction tracker here.

Cogent Communications

The first of the two companies I will be highlighting is the fiber behemoth Cogent Communications. The stock typically flies under the radar of investors, but this has been a costly oversight for many. The main characteristic of CCOI that originally drove me to do some deeper analysis on this company is its history of quarterly dividend raises. That's right instead of just raising the dividend once a year, CCOI has increased their dividend per share payout every quarter for almost 11 years straight! Historically the dividend growth rate has been double digits which is even more impressive. However, as expected, this rate has slowed in recent years but they have still increased the payout every single quarter.

Data by YCharts

As witnessed in the chart above, there is a correlation between the consistent growth in operating income and the growth the quarterly dividend. This provides investors with reassurance that the dividend isn't growing unsustainably and is backed by Cogent's ability to continue its growth in operating income.

Let's look at what is driving this growth in income and dividends. CCOI operates as what I like to refer to as a "tollbooth operator" for worldwide internet traffic. In fact, they actually own the fiber network responsible for roughly 20% of the entire world's internet traffic. To highlight the enormity of their network, Cogent created the graphic below that was presented in the 2022 Q3 report.

Cogent Communications Network (cogentco.com)

The most attractive opportunity for the future of CCOI revolves around the purchase of Sprint's wireline business. This acquisition actually opens the door to massive revenue and free cash flow growth through entry into new business divisions. Prior to this acquisition, Cogent's fiber assets were only partially owned based on its share of fiber pairs in the cables and required lease payments to the cable owner. Historically this has been beneficial for CCOI as it reduces operating and management costs, but the Sprint wireline business was a once in a lifetime opportunity to own fiber routes outright with highly lucrative synergy potential.

Cogent acquired 37,000 miles of fiber routing in the transaction and have entered into 2 new business divisions. Roughly 20,000 miles of this new fiber is now wholly owned by Cogent Communications and opens up a huge opportunity for sales to customers for multiple users on their lines. This is such a large opportunity because the previous owner, Sprint, did not focus on multi-user wavelength sales and used their fiber mostly for its own business operations. By focusing on sales for multiple customers on this fiber, the revenue per mile can be substantially increased. Secondly, CCOI now will be able to begin selling 17,000 miles of dark fiber network via leases to customers. Dark fiber is essentially unused fiber that can be sold to singular customers who want to manage their own data network to their owned end location equipment. The even better news is that CCOI has an impressive sales staff over three times larger than that of Sprint that has proven themselves for decades.

To add even more icing on the cake, CCOI will nearly double their number of fully owned data centers to a total of 100 locations. Also, there is substantial redundancy in the newly acquired assets and those of which that are currently being leased by CCOI which will lead to large cost savings. The combination of reduced data center leases and reduction of dark fiber leases being paid by CCOI will be significant to growing the bottom line. Management outlined in last year's 10-K how significant the reduction in leasing costs would be.

CCOI Lease Obligations (Seekingalpha.com)

According to Cogent's merger presentation, substantial growth in EBITDA is possible over the next five years. With a revenue target of $1.5 billion and 33% EBITDA margins by 2028 we would be looking at roughly $500mm in EBITDA, a massive jump from just $230 million currently. While there will be increased CapEx, this still provides plenty of cushion for the company to deliver strong dividend growth as they have historically returned 100% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends. Based on the current 46.8 million outstanding shares, CCOI's dividend annual obligation is only $173 million.

I believe it is pretty clear that the world will continue to rely on and demand more internet use every year for the foreseeable future. Due to the nature of CCOI's business model it appears that this stock will continue to deliver strong and predictable returns for shareholders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust is a REIT that owns properties that are, as you guessed, essential to many components of our everyday lives. Members of the top ten tenants across their portfolio include education, car washes, medical/dental offices, convenient stores, auto service centers, and equipment rental locations. EPRT provides investors with a level of safety knowing the tenants of their real estate operate in industries that will be needed regardless of the macroeconomic picture. Although it is a peer of the long-established and highly successful Realty Income Corp. (O) it has the advantage of still being young with plenty of future growth opportunities ahead.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The growth that Essential Properties Realty Trust has experienced over the last 5 years has been explosive, especially for a REIT. Capitalizing on that growth in revenue and funds from operation, EPRT has increased the dividend by roughly 7% annually for the last 3 years. Coupled with a current starting yield of roughly 4.6%, I am more than happy to add to my position in this company and continue the rapid growth in my dividends.

EPRT has grown so strongly in part due to their excellent staff (of just 37 employees!) who have performed exceptionally well in underwriting activities and due diligence of tenants. I found a truly impressive snapshot of investment performance in Essential Property Realty Trust's recent 10-K that highlights just how well they have done.

EPRT Cap Rates (Seekingalpha.com)

It's hard to ask for more than healthy growth in cap rates and lease term lengths for the last 8 quarters coupled with 100% financial reporting from tenants. EPRT is taking advantage of its size and exceptional team to outperform its peers, something that I believe will continue to be the narrative for the next several years.

Takeaway

Both companies have the unique characteristics of having both a high starting yield and strong historical dividend growth. This is enabled by the fact their business models are centered around operations that are critical to everyday life. While share prices in the short term are liable to swing with volatility due to global and national economic situations, those who are looking for reliable dividends will find that CCOI and EPRT are excellent investments for growing a portfolio's dividend income.

Assuming the current average starting yield between the two companies, a conservative estimated dividend growth rate of just 5%, and an estimated 4% annual rise in share price we can see the dividend potential 5 years from now. Using a dividend calculator, we see that at the end of year 5 an investor would have a yield on cost of 7.88% and will have received cumulative dividends totaling $3,262 on a $10,000 initial investment.

Forward Dividend Returns (marketbeat.com/dividends/calculator)

Conclusion

I am currently accumulating shares of both EPRT and CCOI for their solid dividend metrics. For details on the size of my positions, please feel free to see my portfolio that is updated every month. I believe for fellow income-oriented or dividend growth focused investors that owning shares in each of these wonderful companies will prove to be a fruitful investment in the years to come. As always, I will continue to search for attractive dividend growth stocks but these two are undoubtedly consistently in the conversation.