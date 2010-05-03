IHD: The Yield Is A Mirage

  • The IHD fund invests in dividend paying emerging market stocks.
  • The fund pays an attractive 13.6% forward yield.
  • However, with a 10Yr average annual return of only 0.6%, the IHD fund is a poorly designed product that merely returns investors' own principal through the yield.
  • I would urge investors to avoid this fund.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter

The Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) aims to generate superior returns and high income by investing in high dividend paying stocks in emerging markets. However, the IHD fund has underperformed the EEM ETF over

IHD sector and country weights

Figure 1 - IHD sector and country weights (voya.com)

IHD top 10 holdings

Figure 2 - IHD top 10 holdings (voya.com)

IHD historical returns

Figure 3 - IHD historical returns (morningstar.com)

EEM historical returns

Figure 4 - EEM historical returns (morningstar.com)

IHD has heavily relied on ROC to fund its distribution

Figure 5 - IHD has heavily relied on ROC to fund its distribution (IHD semi-annual report 2022)

IHD has a seriously shrinking NAV

Figure 6 - IHD has a seriously shrinking NAV (Morningstar)

IHD has cut its distribution multiple times since inception

Figure 7 - IHD has cut its distribution multiple times since inception (Seeking Alpha)

IHD trades at a 11% discount to NAV

Figure 8 - IHD trades at a 11% discount to NAV (cefconnect.com)

