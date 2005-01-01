sndr

About a year ago, I published my last article about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and my advice was to buy the dip. And although Starbucks kept dipping in the coming months and did not reach its temporary bottom until June 2022, the investment would still have worked out. While the S&P 500 lost about 13% since the article was published, Starbucks gained about 11% (when including dividends even 13.5%).

We are in a difficult situation right now. On the one hand we have Starbucks performing quite well and management being optimistic about the coming years and expecting high growth rates. On the other hand, we have a stock trading for high valuation multiples, the economy slowing down with bank failures starting and a memory of Starbucks terrible performance during the Great Financial Crisis. In the following article, I will take a closer look at Starbucks again and try to answer the question if SBUX stock is still a good investment.

Last Results

At the beginning of February, Starbucks reported solid results for the first quarter of 2023. Total net revenues increased from $8,050 million in Q1/22 to $8,714 million in Q1/23 – resulting in 8.2% year-over-year growth. Operating income could increase 6.4% YoY from $1,178 million in the same quarter last year to $1,253 million this quarter. And finally, diluted earnings per share increased from $0.69 in Q1/22 to $0.74 in Q1/23 – an increase of 7.2% YoY.

Starbucks Q1/23 Earnings at a glance

Additionally, the active U.S. Starbucks Rewards Membership reached 30.4 million people (counting the members which were active in the last 90 days) – an increase of 15% compared to the prior year and Q1 card loads reached a record $3.3 billion.

And when looking at the important metric of comparable sales, we see a global growth of 5% and strong growth in North America, but a decline in the International segment.

When looking at the North America segment, we see 10% growth in comparable sales, which stemmed mostly from 9% change in ticket and only 1% change in transactions. This resulted in an increasing revenue of 14% YoY and operating income increasing 12%. Store count in North America increased 2.9% YoY to 17,381 stores.

The International segment on the other hand reported terrible results. Compared sales declined 13% with transactions declining 12% and tickets declining 1%. This resulted in a revenue decline of 10.4% YoY – from $1,876 million in Q1/22 to $1,680 million in Q1/23. And even the store count increasing from 17,429 one year earlier to 18,789 couldn’t offset the decline. The main reason for the horrible performance was China, which reported 29% decline in comparable sales. When excluding China, comparable sales for the International segment increased in the double digits.

And when taking a closer look at the third segment – Channel Development – we also see solid results. Revenue increased 14.6% YoY from $417 million in Q1/22 to $478 million in Q1/23 and operating income increased from $183.2 million to $226.2 million – resulting in 23.5% YoY growth.

New Era of Growth

And while the solid first quarter results are only a snapshot in time, management is confident that growth will even accelerate in the next few years. During the 2022 Investor Day, Howard Schulz and his management team was confident that Starbucks will grow between 15% and 20% in the next three years.

Starbucks Investor Day 2022

The top line is expected to grow between 10% and 12% with comparable store sales contributing between 7% and 9% annually in the next three years and store grow is expected to also contribute about 7% annually (with the United States growing between 3% and 4% and China expected to grow about 13%). Aside from a strong topline growth, margins are also expected to contribute to bottom line growth and Starbucks is expecting a progressive expansion for its operating margin. Aside from a lower inflation, Starbucks will invest less in the next three years and supply chain savings will also contribute to margin improvements. And finally, share buybacks might also contribute a little bit to the bottom line.

Growth will still be driven mainly by China, and by 2025 Starbucks is expecting to be in 300 cities with about 9,000 stores (which would result in 50% growth compared to FY2022). And due to the strong underlying demand growth, Starbucks is expecting to double its revenue in China until 2025 and quadruple operating income (compared to 2022).

Problem: Dark Clouds on Horizon

If you are familiar with my articles, you know that I am rather bearish about the U.S. economy as well as the U.S. stock market as I expect the latter to enter a terrible bear market and the first a steep recession in the months and quarters to come. For more information, I recommend my article “2023: Recession, Bear Market And A Lot Of Pain”.

And when looking at the news stories in the last few days, it seems like the downturn and problems are beginning to accelerate with a faster pace. In my opinion we receive more and more warning signs hinting towards a recession and bear market. During the weekend the collapse of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was the major news story and while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made it clear that the U.S. government won’t bail out the bank (in contrast to 2008), the government is very well trying to prevent ripple effects in the financial system. On Sunday, Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg informed the public that depositors at Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all their funds on Monday. On Sunday it was also reported that the First Republic Bank (FRC) got liquidity support from the Federal Reserve as well as JPMorgan Chase (JPM). In the early trading hours of Monday (I am writing this before lunch) we see high volatility, but I would not describe it as a sell-off or crash and the S&P 500 is even in the green right now. However, the intraday trading activity won’t tell us anything about the direction of the stock market in the coming months.

And what might make many particularly uneasy it the horrible performance of Starbucks during the Great Financial Crisis. As I have already showed in my last article, the stock declined 82% in the years 2006 till 2009 and clearly underperformed the broader market during that time. And while Starbucks is now trading 21% below its previous all-time high and has already declined 45% during 2022 (the steepest decline since the Great Financial Crisis) it seems like there might be further downside risks.

The Podcast “Howard Schultz: Saving Starbucks” by Lindsay Graham and Wondery is actually describing the years around the Great Financial Crisis quite well as Howard Schultz came back as CEO due to the enormous problems Starbucks was facing – for example the aggressive and unsustainable growth in the years before that forced the company to close several hundred stores. The good news for us today is that Starbucks performed bad during the Great Financial Crisis because of several problems that had nothing to do with the recession itself but Starbucks’ house-made problems. And this might also be a hint that the horrible performance of Starbucks during the last recession will not be repeated in the next recession, and we must not fear another 80% decline for the stock. And when looking at the fundamental performance of Starbucks during the Great Financial Crisis, revenue declining in the single digits can be seen as acceptable. Of course, EPS declined steeply, but EPS is fluctuating wildly for Starbucks over the years – not just during recessions.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And when looking for differences between the Great Financial Crisis and the situation right now, the valuation multiples are certainly worth mentioning. In my last article I wrote:

During 2005, Starbucks was trading for 260 times earnings and in 2006, the P/E ratio was still around 70 to 80 for several months. At the end of 2005, the stock also peaked at 8.2 sales as well as 186 times free cash flow. Hence, when we like to identify one difference, it would be the valuation multiples for Starbucks.

However, when looking at the valuation multiples today, we certainly can’t make the argument for Starbucks being cheap – the stock is rather trading for valuation multiples that make me a bit uneasy. Right now, Starbucks is trading for a P/E ratio of 34.6 and for a P/FCF ratio of 52.6 and in times of trouble and economic distress, stock trading for high valuation multiples are often punished and decline rather steep. And it is not really helpful that Starbucks is trading below the 10-year average P/E ratio (which was 68.80) and the 10-year average P/FCF ratio (which was 77.03).

But in my opinion, every valuation multiple about 30 should be seen with some levels of healthy skepticism as the stock might be overvalued – even when a company can report high growth rates and has a wide economic moat around its business. But to get a better picture let’s calculate an intrinsic value for the stock by using a discount cash flow calculation.

When calculating with a discount cash flow calculation, we must make several assumptions and the first question we must answer is what free cash flow we see as realistic. In the last four quarters, free cash flow was $2,179 million but that amount is probably not representative of Starbucks’ business. In the last ten years, the average annual free cash flow was $3,028 million and in the last five years, the average annual free cash flow was $4,010 million. Let’s be optimistic and assume $4 billion as basis in our calculation.

Now we must determine the free cash flow in the next few years or the growth rates with which Starbucks can grow its free cash flow. Management is optimistic and assume 15% to 20% annual growth for the next three years. However, I will be a little more conservative and assume 9% growth annually for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (the same assumptions as in my last article). When calculating with an 1,153 million outstanding shares and a 10% discount rate we get an intrinsic value of $107.26 for Starbucks and the stock would still be slightly undervalued.

Of course, we can calculate with 15% growth in the next three years followed by 10% growth till the end of the next decade (as Starbucks has a long-term double-digit growth target) and 6% growth till perpetuity. This would lead to an intrinsic value around $125. And when looking at analysts’ estimates, they are even more optimistic for the years until 2027.

EPS Estimates Starbucks (Seeking Alpha)

However, this is not reflecting a potential recession in 2023 and/or 2024 and when looking at the growth rates in the last few years, I would also not calculate with such high growth rates.

CAGR 3-year CAGR 5-year CAGR 10-year CAGR Revenue 6.75% 7.57% 9.26% Operating Income 4.20% 2.60% 9.50% Earnings per share -1.04% 7.51% 12.20% Click to enlarge

Hence, I would see Starbucks as slightly undervalued right now, but it is certainly not a bargain.

Conclusion

While management and analysts seem to be optimistic for Starbucks and expecting high growth rates in the next few years, I would be a little more cautious as I see dark clouds on the economic horizon. Nevertheless, Starbucks can be seen at least fairly valued – or maybe even slightly undervalued right now.