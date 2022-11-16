VioletaStoimenova

We all have losing investments from time to time. Even all-time investing greats Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) have grossly misallocated capital at times over the years. For example, Charlie Munger invested heavily into shares of Alibaba (BABA) through the Daily Journal (DJCO) portfolio, which has not panned out well at all:

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Mr. Buffett has had his fair share of poor investments as well. While not a huge loser, his high-profile foray into IBM (IBM) badly underperformed the market (SPY) during his holding period and he eventually cut it loose. Additionally, his investment into airline stocks like Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Southwest (LUV) all turned out to be quite the poor investments. Even the company for which his current conglomerate is named - Berkshire Hathaway - ended up going to zero as a failed textile company.

In his latest letter to shareholders, he alludes to these failures, stating:

Over the years, I have made many mistakes. Consequently, our extensive collection of businesses currently consists of a few enterprises that have truly extraordinary economics, many that enjoy very good economic characteristics, and a large group that are marginal. Along the way, other businesses in which I have invested have died, their products unwanted by the public.

As a result, it should come as no surprise to you that I have also had my fair share of big losers over the years. In this article I share my worst investment of the past few years that has cost me dearly. I also discuss my lessons learned from this failure.

Why My Biggest Loser Lost

At High Yield Investor, Hanesbrands (HBI) is our largest individual loss to date. The company's stock price was severely impacted by a confluence of adverse macroeconomic factors. The strong USD negatively affected HBI's earnings from its significant international business, while persistently high inflation increased input costs.

Additionally, the effects of sustained high inflation and a slowing economy have reduced consumer buying power. Furthermore, the negative effects of a cyber-attack on the company last year have dragged down trailing EBITDA numbers. Retailer inventories also remain high in some cases, resulting in weak short-term demand during the previous year's holiday season, and HBI absorbed significant "time out" charges to balance inventory with demand.

In light of these challenges, the company made the expected but disappointing decision to suspend its dividend to prioritize cash flow for debt reduction. Recognizing the possibility of HBI reducing or discontinuing its dividend, we downsized our HBI position ahead of time. We stated at the time:

we decided to trim our position in HBI and reduce its allocation size from Medium to Small because we believe that HBI's dividend could very well be at risk of being significantly cut or even eliminated altogether.

However, we retained a Small position because we were still believers in management (who after all recently bought a significant number of shares on the open market as well at prices significantly higher than today's), were bullish on the long-term prospects for the company, and believed the stock was deeply undervalued and likely to significantly outperform the market over the next 3-5 years. As a result, we remained long the company and planned to hold until our underlying thesis broke (thus far, the only negative to the thesis has been a very poor macroeconomic environment).

To be fair, given the current macroeconomic challenges and uncertainties, along with the cyclical nature of their business model, HBI's decision to suspend its dividend in order to better focus on reducing its leverage was a wise move. The CEO indicated that the dividend could be reinstated in the future as business conditions improve and they continue to reduce debt, but for now, this approach is the right one.

This is similar to what Energy Transfer (ET) did in 2020 when it cut its distribution in half to focus on reducing debt during a difficult period for the energy sector. ET has since restored its distribution and achieved its energy targets, outperforming both the stock market and its sector.

We could see a similar pattern emerge with HBI over the next 2-3 years, although we do not expect a full reinstatement of the previous dividend. Instead, we anticipate a more balanced approach that includes the reinstatement of a dividend and stock buybacks, particularly if the stock continues to trade at a discount as the business recovers.

In the meantime, there are some green shoots in the business. Management is anticipating a return to positive cash flow this year, with expected operating cash flow of around $500 million. This should allow the company to make progress in reducing its debt this year. Additionally, HBI has made adjustments to its credit facility and recently refinanced a maturing loan in order to enhance financial flexibility while waiting for a more favorable macroeconomic environment.

Furthermore, HBI's guidance points towards improving margins and cash flow as the year progresses. This is due to the anticipated reduction in input costs resulting from a drop in inflation in the second half of 2022, which is expected to impact the company's bottom line in the latter half of 2023. The company has already achieved its 2022 inventory unit reduction targets, putting it in a favorable position to decrease working capital and increase cash flow this year.

HBI is also taking steps to enhance the company's long-term efficiency and profitability by divesting unproductive facilities, consolidating sourcing vendors, reducing corporate headcount, implementing cost-saving measures throughout procurement operations via contract renegotiations, and taking a proactive approach to managing SG&A. Management anticipates more opportunities to save costs in 2023 and beyond.

In our view, the investment thesis remains intact despite the significant underperformance, which we attribute primarily to macroeconomic factors and the cyber-attack on the company last year. However, we must also take responsibility for our failures in this investment. At the end of the day, we invested in a business with a balance sheet that was not sufficiently robust to withstand an intense inflationary period. Instead of prioritizing debt reduction to strengthen the balance sheet, management chose to engage in stock buybacks. We should have recognized the risk inherent in the balance sheet, particularly given the cyclicality of the industry. Although the leverage ratio was within the acceptable limits of their covenants, the business's significant operating leverage should have given us pause, and we should have avoided investing until we saw more evidence of their commitment to fortifying the balance sheet.

Investor Takeaway

The lesson we have learned from this failure is that a low payout ratio does not guarantee a reliable dividend if the balance sheet is not strong. In light of HBI's decision to suspend its dividend with no clear timeline for reinstatement, we opted to capitalize on a steep and, in our opinion, unjustified decline in other opportunities that offer attractive dividend yields. By doing so, we aimed to enhance our portfolio's income generation without sacrificing long-term total return potential. Furthermore, we believe that these alternative opportunities may offer greater short-term upside potential than HBI which is likely to remain in the doldrums until there are clear signs of inflation going away and the company making solid headway against its leverage.

HBI's stock remains significantly undervalued, trading at less than four times this year's expected cash flow. For patient shareholders, this deep undervaluation presents compelling long-term total return potential. If personal circumstances support a long-term holding strategy, it may not be a bad idea to consider investing in HBI. In fact, if the stock continues to remain cheap in the coming weeks, I may even buy back into HBI in an account outside of High Yield Investor. However, it is important to note that at present, HBI is more of a long-term capital gains play than an income investment.

The bright side of all this is that - despite the abysmal performance of HBI in our portfolio - we have still managed to beat SPY by about four-to-one since the inception of our portfolio back in 2020. This illustrates Warren Buffett's observation that: