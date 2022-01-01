Guido Mieth

Dear readers/followers,

I realize that mid-cap or smaller investment banks/specialty finance companies might not be all that interesting to you given the state of the market we're currently seeing and are currently in. However, I'd still ask you to take a second and consider the thesis for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), a company I've been reviewing for a few months since my last article.

The company hasn't exactly been outperforming, unfortunately. At least, not at the time of writing this article.

Houlihan Lokey Article (Seeking Alpha)

However, note the fact that the company did in fact, for some months, trade up in accordance with my expectations. And given that I believe that today's market climate is likely mostly driven by algos and irrationality as opposed to logic and actual representational risk (at least in finance), this will continue to dictate my approach to HLI and similar stocks.

Let's get going.

Houlihan Lokey for 2023

As I am writing this article, we're in the midst of a financial crash - albeit I believe a short one. That makes for some very volatile trading, although Houlihan Lokey seems to be spared much of it for the time being. Remember, the company is an investment banking/brokerage company with a $6B market cap based in the US, with a solid yield and an interesting history.

Some of this can be viewed in my last article on the company, which you can find here.

Here, we look at the latest results and outlook for the company as an investment - and Houlihan Lokey seems to have done well for itself. 3Q23 are the last results we do have, released in January of this year. Now, we all know that history in itself isn't a guarantee that a bank continues to do well. Heck, some of the ones that failed have been around for over 40 years, and they still failed as some would say with "ease".

HLI IR (HLI IR)

However, it'd also be wrong to say that the banks that failed didn't do anything to get where they are. Betting over 50% on long-maturity bonds/investments without accounting for the risk of an inverted yield curve and what the resulting situation does with your potential withdrawals when you're primarily a tech/VC-driven bank, that's inexcusable as I see it.

HLI isn't the same.

The company has averaged excellent growth in its adjusted EBIT and corresponding margins, delivering nearly 30% adjusted EBIT margins and over $2B in annual revenues.

The company also has a specialization that is neither tech-driven nor VC-driven. It's the top M&A Bank, the top Restructuring Firm, and the top Global Fairness opinion firm. In some cases, by a very wide overall margin.

HLI IR (HLI IR)

The company is also a market-leading advisor across most industries - in fact, the only large segment where HLI isn't market-leading is the energy sector, where Jefferies LLC is a leading advisor. Other than that, looking at Tech/IT, industrials, Healthcare, Business Services, and Consumer/Food/Retail, the company is an undisputed leader.

I like investing in market leaders, and the quarterly results show me no reason why it would be a bad idea to invest in this company, provided the valuation allows for an upside here.

The company has an appealing global client mix that trends towards private non-sponsor as well as other institutional, with 14% public and government-owned businesses. Its industry mix is extremely diversified, with no single segment accounting for more than 18%.

The only drawback is its mix could be said to be that HLI is very US-heavy - over 70% of the company's revenue mix comes from the states, as well as being almost 70% corporate finance. As an international investor, I would definitely say that I would want somewhat of a bigger exposure to the EU or similar geographies because I like diversification. But that's really one of the very few risks we can find for the company.

The latest results more or less confirm the positive thesis for the business. At over $450M in revenues and adjusted EPS at $1.14, the company's revenues were down almost 50% from the last year and 7% sequentially. But before you panic, that was more or less expected, due to extremely difficult comps, with an outstanding 3Q22, and this reported quarter was still one of the very best in company history - hence why the company has been trading as high as it has.

Being a leading M&A bank isn't easy in a market where most are taking a more conservative approach to mergers, IPOs, and similar trends. Macro and other market factors have changed the playing field and caused Houlihan Lokey to give us statements like the following one.

This year, our results are consistent with the industry trends and our December 2022 quarter was less than our September 2022 quarter. (Source: Houlihan Lokey 3Q22 Earnings Call)

It's also the first time December results were lower than September results since 2008, which should give you an indication that HLI was already expecting something in the market to turn back in January. Still, the company's results are still some of the best in the company's history. And it's equally important to remember that there during times of low M&A and other transactional activity will be created a pent-up demand, which will be a positive for the HLI business once things normalize and once market confidence returns.

Remember, as investors, we want to invest during a time when there really isn't much market confidence to be had - because that usually means we're buying at far cheaper prices, which can then normalize while we make a substantial return.

That's what we're looking for to invest here.

The fact also remains that during 3Q22, all of HLI's business segments saw substantially good results, and the investment bank was still ranked as the #1 investment banking firm for all global M&A transactions under $1 billion and all transactions regardless of size in the U.S., based on transaction volume.

That's a gold star right there, and it should be enough to provide some confidence in what the bank can do and why you might want to be interested here.

Risks and future concerns, aside from valuation, which we'll take a look at in a bit here.

Financing costs, costs for labor, and deal-specific trends here. When looking at HLI, you want to keep an eye on the company's transaction fees (as in earnings), the company's spreads/ranges, and what costs the company is looking at for deals. As of the latest 3-4 quarters, these have all gone in the "wrong" direction - and this is part of what we're looking at here. We're waiting for things to improve a bit because expectations are for this fiscal 2023 to be a downer year by quite a bit. I expect a 30%+ decline in earnings on an adjusted basis, even if it is likely to bounce back fairly quickly after that as things improve.

Don't expect massive improvements out of HLI for the next quarter or so, and expect the company to face some challenges in the near term, but come out on top beyond that, and you'll be fine, as I see it.

Let's look at the valuation for HLI stock here.

Houlihan Lokey Valuation - it's complex, but there is a long-term upside to the company

Let's be clear here - the expectations for HLI are somewhat worsened compared to my previous article thesis. When I last wrote about HLI, we expected earnings declines in the mid-20s, not the mid-30s in terms of percentage. But since I wrote my last article, the macro has also worsened somewhat. The company is correlated to how the economy moves - so it's natural to see this sort of trend, though I fully expect given recent results for the company to start reversing this trend in line with expectations.

I do believe that what was once a 20% EPS Growth rate will go down to perhaps double digits at 10-15%, and that includes the growth estimates for 2024 and 2025E as well.

Accepting that Houlihan Lokey trades at around 14-16x P/E means that there's a double-digit upside to this company in the long-term here, together with the potential of making an RoR of around 30%.

F.A.S.T graphs Houlihan Lokey Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

If that is not good enough for you, that's understandable given that as I am writing, there are A-rated banks available at what could essentially be considered a "pennies on the dollar" sort of scenario, even if we're not literally at pennies on the dollar.

However, this company is actually of a high quality that's kept it from declining as much as its pure "banking peers". So despite the company's comparatively low yield, there's a degree of safety here that you might not find in other companies or institutions, even in the same sector.

HLI, if looking at the analysts following the bank from S&P Global, is being valued at a PT range of $78 to $115/share, with an average of around $96.5/share. That's still an upside of almost 10% based on today's overall share price, and a price target I more or less agree with for the long term, given its implication in P/E. Based on a 2025E P/E, I would give the company a target of around $105 based on current valuations and prices as well as estimates, but that's still far out.

Remember also, HLI is the sort of company that analysts don't really "fail" within the negative sense. The bank tends to vastly outperform expectations.

HLI Analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

Overall, I consider HLI to be an undoubtedly above-quality company. To my reader who asked regarding their investability, I can only say that I view HLI as very investable at the right price.

Anything above $80/share is what I view as a "must-buy"-list sort of position for the company here. I forecast HLI to grow at least 14-16% per year once through its 2023 trough, even after these updated targets, and that's going with the conservative estimates here because the more widely accepted analyst expectations are actually closer to a 20% annual EPS growth rate.

The company has underperformed again compared to index, but that puts it in a more attractive position overall, as I see it.

You could approach investing in Houlihan Lokey in a variety of different ways - either direct investments or options. I went for a put option after my last article at a very attractive premium and did not get assigned for that option. I might go ahead and do sort of a similar thing again here, going forward.

But for now, the common share thesis is attractive as well, and this is my thesis on Houlihan Lokey.

Thesis

Houlihan Lokey is a market-leading expert in a field that demands the highest sort of financial expertise. The company has every hallmark of a qualitative, well-run, and sound business, making it a highly investable prospect at the right price.

For me, that right price currently comes at a PT of $88 given the current share price and forecast trends, but also where the company is going from here. This includes a 14-16% EPS growth rate target beyond trough, and I could see this PT rising into triple digits beyond the next few fiscal.

Based on these targets, I give HLI stock a "BUY" here with a slight upside.

I do acknowledge that there, at this time, are investments with potentially better upside and yield, but Houlihan Lokey nonetheless deserves at least your attention and being aware of what the company offers.

