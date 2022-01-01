Houlihan Lokey For 2023 - The Company Is Still Not Uninteresting

Mar. 15, 2023 2:12 AM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • I wrote about Houlihan Lokey, or HLI, a few months back in late December as part of my year-end updates for quality stocks.
  • I've been keeping a close eye on HLI for some time, and it outperformed, as per my expectation - at least until the small crash we're seeing now.
  • I'm updating my long-term thesis for Houlihan Lokey here and showing you why I still believe this company to be worth your consideration.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Putting a coin in a white piggy bank at home.

Guido Mieth

Dear readers/followers,

I realize that mid-cap or smaller investment banks/specialty finance companies might not be all that interesting to you given the state of the market we're currently seeing and are currently in. However, I'd still ask you to

Houlihan Lokey Article

Houlihan Lokey Article (Seeking Alpha)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

F.A.S.T graphs Houlihan Lokey Upside

F.A.S.T graphs Houlihan Lokey Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

HLI analyst accuracy

HLI Analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T graphs)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
30.34K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.

The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.