JLGutierrez

By Apoorv Tandon

February nonfarm payrolls beat expectations with a backdrop of higher unemployment and soft wages.

The February employment report, released last week by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed a mixed picture of the job market. The report revealed that the U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs in February, exceeding economists’ expectations of around 225,000 jobs, and marking the eleventh consecutive month of jobs gains. That said, the unemployment rate backed up to 3.6% and wages grew only by 0.2% month-over-month. Overall, these mixed signals suggest that, although the labor market continues to remain elevated, a few cracks are starting to emerge.

The gain of 311,000 jobs, on the back of the previous month’s gain of 504,000, was broad-based and driven by gains in a variety of industries, including the leisure and hospitality sector, professional and business services, retail sales, and education and health services.

One of the most significant weaknesses in the report was the unemployment rate, which rose to 3.6% in February from 3.4%. The increase was unexpected and largely driven by more people returning to the labor force, which was reflected in the labor force participation rate—a measure of those working or actively looking for work—which rose to a post-pandemic high of 62.5%.

Another weak signal in the report was layoffs across industries. Employment in the information sector has decreased by 54,000 since November, while transportation and warehousing are down by 42,000 since October. Wage growth is also slowing, with February representing the third consecutive month of decline. Average hourly earnings increased 0.2% month-over-month, following an increase of 0.3% month-over-month in January, though the slowdown may be due to a shift in the composition of jobs as lower-paying industries like retail and hospitality accounted for larger share of job gains.

Overall, the February 2023 employment report reflects a labor market that remains strong but is gradually cooling off. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said that a move to a faster pace of rate hikes would be based on a “totality of data” as policymakers will need to weigh the implication of aggressive tightening. Our expectation is that this report, along with the U.S. inflation report, probably biases a 25-basis-point policy rate increase; however, risk remain to pause in March given recent events related to Banking sector.

