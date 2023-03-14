February CPI: Inflation Stays Hot, Complicating The Fed's Dilemma

Principal Financial Group
Summary

  • This morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February.
  • Annual headline CPI and core CPI eased to 6% and 5.5% respectively in February, in line with expectations, but monthly core CPI rose at its fastest pace in five months.
  • A week ago, this inflation print may have cemented a 50 basis points hike at the next FOMC meeting.
  • The events of the past week, however, are likely forcing the central bank’s priorities to shift toward financial stability.

Inflation, growth of food sales, growth of market basket or consumer price index concept. Shopping basket with foods on arrow.

Bet_Noire

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

This morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the highly anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February. While recent market events, namely the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) and Signature

Month-over-month change in core Consumer Price Index, January 2021–present

Principal Financial Group
