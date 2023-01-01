ZoomInfo Technologies: Good Results But Questionable Balance Sheet

Mar. 15, 2023 2:42 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
453 Followers

Summary

  • ZoomInfo Technologies reported solid revenue growth as well as GAAP operating profit, a rarity for many SaaS companies.
  • Despite this, the stock has continued its sharp selloff.
  • While operating results look good on the surface, their balance sheet looks questionable.
  • There is the potential for companies to cut sales headcount, which would negatively impact demand for ZoomInfo's software.
  • We believe that ZoomInfo is one to keep an eye on but for now looks fairly valued given the risks.

Business colleagues working together on a laptop.

courtneyk

Thesis

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is reporting solid operating results but its balance sheet muddies the waters. There remains the potential for companies to cut additional sales headcount. We view ZoomInfo as a company to keep an eye on but

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Release

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Release

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's FY 2022 10-K

ZoomInfo's FY 2022 10-K

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's Q4 Earnings Presentation

ZoomInfo's FY 2022 10-K

ZoomInfo's FY 2022 10-K

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
453 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.