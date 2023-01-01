courtneyk

Thesis

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) is reporting solid operating results but its balance sheet muddies the waters. There remains the potential for companies to cut additional sales headcount. We view ZoomInfo as a company to keep an eye on but ZI stock is not one to buy at this time.

Solid Operating Results

In their fourth quarter ZoomInfo reported revenue of $301.7 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Their operating income $52.1 million increased 115% year-over-year. This is a rarity as many SaaS companies do not have positive GAAP operating income, let alone grow it at such a high rate.

ZoomInfo has a history of consistent organic revenue growth.

This combination of profitability and growth is a rarity, especially for a company as large as ZoomInfo.

Their large customer count reduces the risk of customer concentration and gives them exposure to growing businesses that may become the leaders of tomorrow. The company is giving solid guidance for fiscal 2023 in spite of a difficult macroeconomic environment.

All in all, their fourth quarter was acceptable and showed good growth in revenue, operating income, and operating cash flow compared to the year ago period.

ZoomInfo fuels its operational success by striving to create a full-stack sales pipeline with their software. Their software seeks to assist in all aspects of the sales cycle, from lead generation all the way to retargeting. This makes ZoomInfo a go-to solution for those in sales roles.

ZoomInfo is continually looking to expand their offerings to better serve their customers. Over time ZoomInfo's TAM has expanded and they have gained additional avenues for growth.

Despite their operational success, not all is rosy. Their balance sheet raises some questions about the financial health of the business.

Questionable Balance Sheet

According to ZoomInfo's 10-K, "a substantial portion of our debt is variable-rate debt, fluctuations in interest rates could have a material effect on our business." This is not great given the interest rate environment and how the Federal Reserve may keep rates "higher for longer".

The company had $1,235.7 million of long-term debt as of December 31. This represents a LT debt to equity ratio of 0.5439. While the company can cover their debt, it does reduce the present value of the business because it is quite high in relation to their full year 2022 operating income of $175.8 million.

The long-term variable rate debt isn't the most troubling thing about their balance sheet. That title would belong to their "Deferred tax assets" and "Tax receivable agreements liability, net of current portion". These accounts represent over half of all assets and liabilities, and are highly uncommon in both nature of the accounts and how large they are in relation to the rest of the balance sheet.

I've spoken to corporate tax experts about this specific company and these tax accounts, and they were unable to fully understand what they are or why they are so large. As far as the tax asset is concerned, that is relatively simple and seems to refer to deductible temporary differences related to intangibles. On the liabilities side, the tax receivable agreements appear to refer to payments to certain pre-IPO holders. Both the structure and reasoning for the payments are highly uncommon and relatively complicated. Below is an explanation of these liabilities from ZoomInfo's 10-K, but this doesn't do much to clear the water.

ZoomInfo Intermediate Inc. is required to pay our Pre-IPO Owners for most of the benefits relating to any additional tax depreciation or amortization deductions that we may claim as a result of the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s allocable share of existing tax basis acquired in the IPO, the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s increase in its allocable share of existing tax basis, and anticipated tax basis adjustments the ZoomInfo Tax Group receives in connection with sales or exchanges of OpCo Units after the IPO, and certain other tax attributes. In connection with the IPO, we entered into two tax receivable agreements. We entered into (i) the Exchange Tax Receivable Agreement with certain of our Pre-IPO OpCo Unitholders and (II) the Reorganization Tax Receivable Agreement with the Pre-IPO Blocker Holders. These tax receivable agreements provide for the payment by members of the ZoomInfo Tax Group to certain Pre-IPO Owners and certain Pre-IPO HoldCo Unitholders of 85% of the benefits, if any, that the ZoomInfo Tax Group is deemed to realize (calculated using certain assumptions) as a result of certain tax attributes and benefits covered by the tax receivable agreements. The Exchange Tax Receivable Agreement provides for the payment by members of the ZoomInfo Tax Group to certain Pre-IPO OpCo Unitholders and certain Pre-IPO HoldCo Unitholders of 85% of the benefits, if any, that the ZoomInfo Tax Group is deemed to realize (calculated using certain assumptions) as a result of (i) the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s allocable share of existing tax basis acquired in the IPO and (II) increases in the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s allocable share of existing tax basis and tax basis adjustments that will increase the tax basis of the tangible and intangible assets of the ZoomInfo Tax Group as a result of sales or exchanges of OpCo Units for shares of common stock after the IPO, and certain other tax benefits, including tax benefits attributable to payments under the Exchange Tax Receivable Agreement. The Reorganization Tax Receivable Agreement provides for the payment by ZoomInfo Intermediate Inc. to Pre-IPO Blocker Holders and certain Pre-IPO HoldCo Unitholders of 85% of the benefits, if any, that the ZoomInfo Tax Group is deemed to realize (calculated using certain assumptions) as a result of the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s utilization of certain tax attributes of the Blocker Companies (including the ZoomInfo Tax Group’s allocable share of existing tax basis acquired in the Reorganization Transactions), and certain other tax benefits, including tax benefits attributable to payments under the Reorganization Tax Receivable Agreement. In each case, these increases in existing tax basis and tax basis adjustments generated over time may increase (for tax purposes) depreciation and amortization deductions and, therefore, may reduce the amount of tax that the ZoomInfo Tax Group would otherwise be required to pay in the future, although the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (the “IRS”) may challenge all or part of the validity of that tax basis, and a court could sustain such a challenge. Actual tax benefits realized by the ZoomInfo Tax Group may differ from tax benefits calculated under the tax receivable agreements as a result of the use of certain assumptions in the tax receivable agreements, including the use of an assumed weighted-average state and local income tax rate to calculate tax benefits. The payment obligations under the tax receivable agreements are an obligation of members of the ZoomInfo Tax Group, but not of ZoomInfo OpCo. While the amount of existing tax basis, the anticipated tax basis adjustments, and the actual amount and utilization of tax attributes, as well as the amount and timing of any payments under the tax receivable agreements, will vary depending upon a number of factors, including the timing of exchanges, the price of shares of our common stock at the time of exchanges, the extent to which such exchanges are taxable, and the amount and timing of our income, we expect that as a result of the size of the transfers and increases in the tax basis of the tangible and intangible assets of ZoomInfo OpCo and our possible utilization of tax attributes, including existing tax basis acquired at the time of the IPO, the payments that the members of the ZoomInfo Tax Group may make under the tax receivable agreements will be substantial. The payments under the tax receivable agreements are not conditioned upon continued ownership of us by the exchanging holders of OpCo Units or the prior owners of the Blocker Companies.

Even if an investor fully understands these tax assets and liabilities, it is still concerning that they make up such a large portion of total assets and liabilities.

The combination of the large amount of variable rate debt and questionable tax accounts makes ZoomInfo's balance sheet muddy.

Price Action

ZoomInfo has seen a precipitous decline in share price over the past year and is trading around all-time lows at current prices. Given the complications surrounding their financial situation we do not view this as a time to buy the dip. That being said, we like the company and eventually this selloff will become overdone.

Valuation

ZoomInfo still appears expensive on a PE and PS basis. With growth moderating investors will be less likely to give the company a premium PS multiple.

If the company is able to improve their bottom line we would take another look, but for now profitability is not high enough to justify taking a position here in light of the risks and muddy balance sheet.

Risks

An upside risk to ZoomInfo is their ability to continue growing sales at a high rate while improving their bottom line. This would make the current valuation significantly more attractive and prove the strengths of their business model and operational strategy.

A downside risk to ZoomInfo is if their variable rate debt further cuts into profitability and they see slowing revenue growth. This combination would further reduce the multiple that the market is willing to assign to the stock.

Another potential downside risk is if their tax assets and liabilities require restatement or some other adjustment. This risk is difficult to estimate because of the complexity of the accounts.

We view the risk/reward as being unfavorable but it wouldn't take much to make the fundamental valuation attractive.

Key Takeaway

ZoomInfo is doing well to execute operationally, but the stock remains richly valued on a fundamental basis. We view ZoomInfo as a company to keep an eye on but not one to buy at this time.