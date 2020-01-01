JHVEPhoto

Insurance stocks suffered their worst 3-day stretch since June 2020 by the close of trading on Monday. The ongoing saga with Silicon Valley Bank and the broader regional banking industry has cascaded to other niches.

Amid the selling, I see value in CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) given its diversified businesses and increasing profits over the coming quarters.

Insurance Stocks Notch Their Worst 3-Day Period Since June 2020

According to Bank of America Global Research, CNA Financial Corporation is a large commercial P&C carrier with its core businesses focused on the U.S. and U.K. markets. As the company struggled with peer-equivalent profitability for decades, the current and former top management has been working to narrow the company's focus and trim its expense bloat. Given that the company is 90% owned by the Loews Corporation, the current amount of float is maintained with recurring special common shareholder dividends as opposed to share repurchases.

The Chicago-based $10.3 billion market cap Insurance industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 11.7 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The previous two earnings reports have been bottom-line beats driven by strong investment results from its portfolio of assets and limited partnership holdings. CNA increased its dividend by 5% in early February, though the total payout this year may be less than what was seen in 2022.

Shares trade at a discount to the company’s peers due to its closed-block long-term care book, and downside risks include lower interest rates and an uptick in catastrophes. It’s possible upside catalyst is that CNA’s majority owner, Loews, could purchase more shares.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising sharply this year before moderating to single-digit EPS growth in 2024 and ‘25. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly less sanguine compared to BofA’s projection. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as rising in 2024 through special payments made as described earlier.

With both its operating and GAAP forward multiples now in the single digits, sharply below their respective 5-year averages, and with a decent price-to-book ratio of 1.12, I believe shares should be worth about 20% higher from here, or near $46.

CNA: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

CNA P/Es Appear Cheap Today

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Monday, May 1 BMO, but the calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

CNA has fallen big along with most Financials sector stocks in the last few weeks. Notice in the chart below that shares hit a 2023 peak above $45, about where I see fair value, but have since fallen nearly 20% from peak to trough. I see support near $36 – the 2020 range highs and October 2022 low. Resistance is seen near the all-time highs from $49 to $51.

I think buying here with a stop under $35 is a solid risk/reward play. Taking profits on a move toward $50 is a prudent play. RSI momentum has broken down, but we may be near oversold levels now.

CNA: Support Seen at $36, Potentially Oversold

The Bottom Line

I see upside ahead for CNA Financial. With recurring special dividends, though no buybacks, CNA stock also features low earnings multiples compared to history. The chart is not far from key support, and recent selling could be overblown.