Ardmore Shipping: Returning To Port With An 11% Yield Aboard

Mar. 15, 2023 3:06 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)1 Comment
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.99K Followers

Summary

  • After years of battling difficult operating conditions, Ardmore Shipping saw a dramatic change of fortunes during 2022.
  • Due to the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, trade routes for refined products are shifting in response to Western sanctions on Russia.
  • This increases demand for their vessels and, therefore, supports a bullish outlook for charter rates.
  • They seized upon this event to deleverage and reinstate dividends, which could see growth in future years after repaying more net debt.
  • In light of this structural change, I believe that a buy rating is appropriate.

Aerial view on the industrial cargo ship unloading at the petroleum terminal in New Jersey, on the Arthur Kill tidal strait at the border with New York State.

Alex Potemkin/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The shipping industry is no stranger to difficult times, something the shareholders of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) likely know all too well after seeing their dividends suspended for years as the company

Ardmore Shipping Ratings

Author

Ardmore Shipping Cash Flows

Author

Ardmore Shipping Operating Cash Flow

Author

Refined Product Trade Routes

Ardmore Shipping Fourth Quarter Of 2022 Results Presentation

Ardmore Shipping Capital Structure

Author

Ardmore Shipping Leverage

Author

Ardmore Shipping Debt Serviceability

Author

Ardmore Shipping Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.99K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.