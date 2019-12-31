Michael Vi

ADP’s stock price history

Since 2013, the value of ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) stock, including dividends (currently yielding 2.3%), has more than doubled every five years (Figure 1) and outperformed both the S&P 500 index and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)—the Nasdaq 100 tracking ETF.

Figure 1: ADP 10-year total returns

Seeking Alpha

Including dividends, ADP has delivered returns of 14% since 1993 (i.e., it has roughly doubled every five years), vastly outperforming both the S&P 500 and the QQQ index (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ADP total returns since 1993

Seeking Alpha

The stock is up almost 30% from its December 31, 2019 pre-COVID highs despite the recent market pullback which has hit tech and tech-related stocks hard, outperforming the S&P 500 but behind the QQQ Nasdaq 100 tracking ETF (Figure3).

Figure 3: ADP stock since pre-COVID (December 31, 2019)

Seeking Alpha

Furthermore, ADP has exhibited far lower volatility (as measured by beta) compared to many of the high-flying tech stocks (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ADP stock beta vs high flying tech stocks

Created by author using public stock data

In the Q2 2023 earnings call, management guided investors to a 15-17% EPS growth, which is slightly higher than the long-term historical total return on its shares. Prima facie, this indicates that the growth momentum is continuing, suggesting that absent a valuation contraction, total returns to investors will be higher than its 14% historical rate, particularly if we include the 2.8% annual dividend yield.

I will re-examine my thesis to get a better sense whether ADP’s attractive risk-adjusted long-term outperformance is likely to continue.

A brief recap of the company

ADP was founded in 1949 to help free businesses from payroll and other non-core tasks so that managers can focus on core competencies that create value for both their customers and shareholders. Today, it is one of the leading and largest global providers of cloud-based human capital management solutions. The company operates in 140 countries and territories (Figure 5), serves 990,000 clients, and pays over 38 million workers, including 1 out of 6 workers in the United States and 14 million workers outside the US.

Figure 5: ADP global coverage

ADP investor presentation

ADP provides human resource [HR] outsourcing solutions, which includes HR administration, payroll, employee benefits, employer liability, and human capital management [HCM] to help employers manage the entire worker spectrum and employment cycle. The company has innovated over the years, developing smartphone apps to enhance the productivity of HR managers, artificial intelligence / machine learning tools that provide companies with insights into compensation practices and help screen potential candidates for job openings, as well as organizational benchmarks that enable clients to compare headcount, labor costs, turnover, and diversity against other their peers. ADP has also developed tools to help ensure clients comply with new regulations (e.g., leave laws) and facial recognition for employee time tracking and manage safe levels of occupancy.

The company operates two reportable segments:

(1) Employer Services [ES] offers clients technology-based human capital management solutions, including payroll, benefits administration, compliance, insurance services, and retirement services, and

(2) Professional Employer Organization [PEO] provides clients with comprehensive employment solutions under a contractual arrangement in which the clients' employees are co-employed by ADP and the client. The client company continues to direct its operational and employees' day-to-day activities, while the PEO becomes the employer of record for tax purposes, filing payroll taxes under its own tax identification numbers and taking responsible for withholding proper taxes, paying unemployment insurance taxes and providing workers' compensation coverage. A PEO reduces costs for clients by leveraging its scale to negotiate for insurance coverage and frees the client from the responsibility of many non-core administrative tasks.

ADP's revenues come primarily from the fees it charges clients for services (Figure 6). In addition, it holds client funds for tax and payroll payments, which it earns interest by investing primarily in AAA and AA rated debt. In 2021, the funds generated $422 million in interest--less than 3% of total FY 2022 revenue but about 11% of EBITDA.

Figure 6: Composition of ADP revenues

ADP 10-K 2022

Customer segmentation

ADP is a US-centric company with 86% of revenues (Figure 7) and 91% of earnings before taxes generated in the US.

The company is well diversified and primarily exposed to small and middle-market businesses: one-third of revenues comes from more than 750,000 US small businesses (< 50 employees) and 75,000 major accounts (50 to 1,000 employees), and one-third of revenues from PEO services which is weighted towards small and middle market businesses. Just 7% of revenues are derived from large businesses (>1,000 employees).

Figure 7: ADP's customer segments

ADP investor presentation

Thesis refresh

I re-examine my investment thesis, which is that ADP benefits from long-term economic and employment growth as well as the increasing complexity in payroll, tax, employment, compliance, and other regulations that will drive more outsourcing of non-core functions and demand for additional products to address the complexity. The company’s business has attractive economic characteristics and sustainable competitive advantages that lower risks to investors.

Near-term upside could come from higher interest rates which boosts the interest on funds held for clients, while longer-term upside could come from monetizing the valuable data it builds on its clients and their employees.

Long term economic growth

US economic growth has powered GDP, employment (Figure 8), and wage inflation (Figure 9), which I believe will inevitably continue for the foreseeable future. These factors will drive the continued increase in demand for workers—each of whom will have to be paid—and the market for ADP’s services.

Figure 8: US employment growth

FRED St. Louis Federal Reserve

Figure 9: Nominal wage inflation rate

FRED St. Louis Federal Reserve

Secular trends drive outsourcing and market share gains for ADP and payroll providers

The increased complexity in payroll, tax, employment, and compliance regulations make it increasingly difficult and expensive for companies to hire and maintain internal teams to stay abreast of and implement changes at the national level, each country, and every state, and city they operate in. Furthermore, failure to comply could result in result in fines, employee lawsuits, negative publicity, and other costly consequences, making the outsourcing of these non-core functions more attractive and even essential to companies.

Figure 10: Reasons for outsourcing payroll operations

Alight Inc

Both ADP’s Employer Services and PEO Services year-over-year growth have consistently outpaced employment over the long term (Figure 11 and Figure 12). Furthermore, as PEO services are very sticky (discussed below), ADP’s PEO revenues have not declined since the company began breaking out the segment revenues.

Figure 11: ADP Employer Services revenue growth vs employment growth

Created by authoring using public financial data

Figure 12: ADP PEO Services revenue growth vs employment growth

Created by authoring using public financial data

Attractive economic characteristics

High and rising return on invested capital as well as margin expansion from pricing power and operating leverage.

(1) ADP’s EBITDA Return on invested capital is very high and rising (Figure 13), though I note that its invested capital has been relatively stagnant over the last decade (Figure 14), suggesting that the company does not need to retain significant amounts of additional capital in order to grow.

Figure 13: ADP EBITDA return on invested capital

Created by authoring using public financial data

Figure 14: ADP trends of ROIC

Created by authoring using public financial data

(2) Margin expansion: ADP’s GAAP operating margins have expanded by ~600 basis points over the last 10 years (Figure 15). The expansion was driven roughly evenly by gross margin expansion (Figure 16)—which suggests pricing power, and declining SGA margins—indicating strong operating leverage. Adjusted EBIT margins have similarly expanded (Figure 17).

Figure 15: ADP operating margins

Created by authoring using public financial data

Figure 16: ADP gross margins

Created by authoring using public financial data

Figure 17: ADP adjusted quarterly operating income (EBIT) margins

Created by authoring using public financial data

Sustainable competitive advantages

ADP’s scale and intellectual property enables it to keep ahead of smaller competitors, accounting firms, and mom and pop providers:

(1) Lower cost structure: ADP’s highly automated, self-service solutions give it a cost advantage over smaller competitors that require more labor to operate. ADP’s large customer base enables it to spread its knowledge of the maze of tax and compliance regulations over more clients, as well as quickly implement government programs such as the tax credits offered by the American Rescue Plan Act to support employers their employees during COVID-19 pandemic.

(2) Develop leading edge capabilities to serve clients better. ADP has:

Built highly efficient apps, including Workforce Now for employees; Run for HR managers, and Next Gen Payroll to manage payroll more efficiently. The company’s employment verification and digital onboarding applications help reduce labor costs.

Leveraged its treasure trove of customer data to help clients with employee screening, salary benchmarking and employee retention.

Implemented self-service capabilities and chatbots to help address basic employee questions and requests reduce labor costs.

Developed a platform that enables seamless integration with complementary employee solutions such as insurance and retirement programs.

Relatively low risk

The function of payroll management ranks amongst the highest priorities for employers and will not go away as long as organizations hire employees.

In addition, payroll and human resource management services are very sticky as clients have no incentive to switch providers over relatively small differences in pricing. As a result, ADP’s revenue retention rate has consistently been over 90% (Figure 18).

Figure 18: ADP client employee retention

Created by authoring using public financial data

Near term upside

ADP’s client funds held has grown with both the increase in employee and wage inflation (Figure 19). As the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to combat inflation, ADP’s yields on client cash should increase over time (Figure 20), although as I noted in Figure 6 above, client fund yields make up less than 3% of total revenues.

Interestingly, the yield on client funds has not grown as quickly as interest rates as the cash is conservatively managed, and some longer tenure bonds in its portfolio have been negatively impacted by and marked down due to rising rates (see concern #2 below).

Figure 19: ADP client funds held

Created by authoring using public financial data

Figure 20: ADP client fund yields

Created by authoring using public financial data

Longer term upside by monetizing the rich set of customer data

ADP currently publishes the National Employment Report to provide an independent estimate of private-sector employment and pay levels. I believe there are likely additional opportunities to leverage and monetize the data on an anonymized basis to create customized solutions for customers.

Financial Analysis

Industry growth

Even though competitor Paychex (PAYX) has grown revenues faster than ADP over the last 8 years, ADP’s per-share growth rate of 10% p.a. has been slightly higher that Paychex’s (Figure 21, blue line vs orange line) and above the company’s estimated market growth of 5-6% p.a. Both ADP and Paychex have grown significantly faster than GDP, US employment levels, and non-farm employment (dashed lines).

Figure 21: ADP vs Paychex and industry metrics

Created by authoring using FRED and public financial data

Since 2017, ADP’s PEO Services segment has outgrown TriNet (TNET)—a PEO services company (Figure 22, solid blue vs. dashed orange line)

Figure 22: ADP PEO Services vs TriNet

Created by authoring using public financial data

Per-share revenue growth, year over year

(1) Employer Services: since 2017, this segment has only experienced 3 quarters of per-share year-over-year revenue decline, two of which occurred in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak (Figure 23).

Figure 23: ADP Employer Services segment per-share year-over-year growth

Created by authoring using public financial data

(2) PEO Services: since 2017, this segment has grown faster than the Employer Services segment and not experienced any per-share year-over-year revenue declines due to the stickiness resulting from the nature of the co-employment contract with clients (Figure 24).

Figure 24: ADP PEO Services segment per-share year-over-year growth

Created by authoring using public financial data

Overall revenues: ADP’s per-share revenue has been stable, declining just twice in 2020—both in 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak. It subsequently rebounded strongly in 2021 and 2022.

Figure 25: ADP overall per-share revenue year-over-year growth

Created by authoring using public financial data

Expanding gross, operating, and adjusted-operating margin

This was discussed in Figure 16, Figure 15, and Figure 17 above.

Shares outstanding

Over the last five years, ADP has decreased its fully diluted share count by almost 15% (Figure 26).

Figure 26: ADP fully diluted share count

Seeking Alpha

Risk

Recession due to the Federal Reserve rate hikes

In the Q2 2023 earnings call, management reported decelerating and softer employment growth trends as well as declining pays per control. However, it also cited continued strong demand for employment, low unemployment levels, record low unemployment applications, and strong customer retention. In addition, it noted that the mass tech layoffs widely reported in the press have not had significant impact on the company.

When the economy enters a recession, employment is likely to decline as companies (including PEO clients) downsize or go out of business, causing both revenues and earnings to take a short-term hit.

However, ADP management noted in the Q2 2023 earnings call that they have prepared a recession playbook that includes right sizing costs and expenses as well as a strategy to continue making smart investments in growth.

In a deeper recession, I believe that ADP’s solid balance sheet and strong credit rating (Aa3 by Moody's and AA- by Fitch) will position it well to gain further market share by acquiring weakened smaller competitors.

Interest rate risk

As of December 31, 2022, when the Federal Funds rate was 4.33%, ADP’s net unrealized losses on its corporate investments and funds held for clients totaled about $2.3 billion on its available-for-sale (AFS) portfolio that had an amortized cost of $31.1 billion (Figure 27)--$580 million higher than the net losses of $1.7 billion on its portfolio of AFS securities with an amortized cost of $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2022, when the Federal Fund rate was 1.58%, or 275 basis points lower. The additional unrealized losses are equivalent to about 12.4% of trailing twelve-month EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

As the Federal Reserve continues to raise rates as Chairman Powell had announced, it is likely that ADP’s losses on its AFS securities portfolio will increase.

Figure 27: ADP corporate investments and funds held for clients

ADP 10Q 2023 Q2

Advances in artificial intelligence could result in a world with very high unemployment

During the industrial revolution, people thought the world would be full of unemployed people because the machines could do the work cheaper, faster, and better. However, society was able to retrain itself with new skills over time that ultimately led to the information age. I do not purport to know how the AI revolution will play out, but I hope that the oft-used quote “History doesn’t repeat but it rhymes” (often attributed to Mark Twain) may still apply.

Valuation

ADP’s free cash flow yield has declined over the last decade has declined from 4% to 3% today (Figure 28) and its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of around 20x stands roughly where it was at the end of 2013 (Figure 29). However, the valuation by both measures is significantly higher compared to 2010 levels when the US economy was emerging from the global financial crisis.

While not a steal, I believe the premium valuation factors in ADP’s steady long-term growth and relatively low risk profile.

Figure 28: Free cash flow yield

Created by authoring using public financial and stock data

Figure 29: Enterprise value to EBITDA multiple

Created by authoring using public financial and stock data

In conclusion

ADP is a high-quality human capital management solution company that has delivered superb appreciation for shareholders over the last three decades with relatively low volatility.

My long-term thesis for the company remains intact and it continues to outgrow its competitors on an apples-to-apples basis, but there are risks of a recession and the losses on its bond portfolio due to rising interest rates.

At a free cash flow yield of ~3%, the stock is not cheap, but I believe the premium valuation factors in the company’s steady long-term growth and lower risk profile.

I plan to build a core position in ADP over time using a dollar cost averaging strategy in conjunction with a dividend reinvestment plan.