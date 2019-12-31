Automatic Data Processing: A Strategy For Long-Term Wealth Creation

Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
654 Followers

Summary

  • ADP is a high-quality human capital management solution company that has delivered superb appreciation for shareholders over the last three decades with relatively low volatility.
  • My long-term thesis for the company remains intact and it continues to outgrow its competitors on an apples-to-apples basis.
  • However, there are near-term risks of a recession and losses on its bond portfolio due to rising interest rates.
  • At a free cash flow yield of ~3%, the stock is not cheap, but I believe the premium valuation factors in the company’s steady long-term growth and lower risk profile.
  • I plan to build a core position in ADP over time using a dollar-cost averaging strategy in conjunction with a dividend reinvestment plan.

ADP office exterior. Automatic Data Processing Inc.is an American provider of human resources management software and services- Pleasanton, California, USA - 2020

Michael Vi

ADP’s stock price history

Since 2013, the value of ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) stock, including dividends (currently yielding 2.3%), has more than doubled every five years (Figure 1) and outperformed both the S&P 500 index and the Invesco QQQ Trust (

ADP

Seeking Alpha

ADP returns

Seeking Alpha

ADP pre-covid returns

Seeking Alpha

ADP Beta

Created by author using public stock data

ADP coverage global

ADP investor presentation

ADP rev breakdown

ADP 10-K 2022

ADP segments

ADP investor presentation

US Employment

FRED St. Louis Federal Reserve

Wage inflation nominal

FRED St. Louis Federal Reserve

Reasons outsource

Alight Inc

ADP ES rev vs employment

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP PEO rev vs employment

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP ROIC

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP ROIC underlying trends

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP op margin

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP gross margin

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP quarterly EBIT

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP clientemployee retention

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP client funds held

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP client fund yields

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP PYX economic data

Created by authoring using FRED and public financial data

ADP PEO vs Trinet

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP ES PS yoy

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP PEO ps rev yoy

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP PS Rev yoy

Created by authoring using public financial data

ADP Fully Diluted Shares

Seeking Alpha

ADP corporate investments and funds held for clients

ADP 10Q 2023 Q2

ADP FCF yield

Created by authoring using public financial and stock data

ADP EV to EBITDA valuation multiple

Created by authoring using public financial and stock data

This article was written by

Beersheba Research profile picture
Beersheba Research
654 Followers
I strive to unearth less obvious, overlooked, or under-appreciated but intriguing and potentially profitable data-driven insights into companies of service to society.   I write to understand, identify deficiencies in, and share my thinking, and would be most appreciative if you call out blind spots, flaws, or gaps in my observations or reasoning. Hope you enjoy my contributions, but please do not take them as investment advice!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

