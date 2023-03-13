Silicon Valley Bank Collapse: The Big Picture

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
564 Followers

Summary

  • The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) over the weekend, the biggest bank failure in U.S. history after Washington Mutual in 2008, seemingly caught both regulators and markets off guard.
  • U.S. commercial banks’ profits have been under pressure from deteriorating asset quality, slowing loan growth, and rising deposit rates.
  • Essentially SVB became obligated to realize losses, and in doing so, triggered a solvency crisis.

Silicon Valley Bank Shut Down By Regulators

Justin Sullivan

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) over the weekend, the biggest bank failure in U.S. history after Washington Mutual in 2008, seemingly caught both regulators and markets off guard, and triggered fears of

FDIC banks’ unrealized gains/losses on investment securities and the 5-year U.S. Treasury yield, 2008–2022

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
564 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.