Investment thesis

While not entirely unexpected, Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) 4Q22 results were disappointing across the board. There was a 22% drop in revenue compared to forecasts, a 630 bps drop in gross margin to 43.1%, and a 35% drop in EPS. Despite this, the good news was that 4Q22 POS was up in all four regions, a sign of increased market share for MAT. Also, I think the weakness in margin was a "necessary evil" as MAT has to clear out seasonal stock. Looking forward, I expect MAT to perform better. Revenue and EBITDA should grow faster than expected. This would be fueled by the reintroduction of popular franchises like Disney Princess and Monster High, as well as the introduction of new products that take advantage of an impressive pipeline of content. A better EBITDA profile would also be a result of the company's completion of its cost-cutting program, which was previously announced. In my opinion, MAT capital allocation strategy reiterated in the latest investor day would prove to be very beneficial to shareholders on top of fundamental performance. Over the next few years, MAT should be able to generate excess capital by increasing FCF generation and leverage capacity through growth in EBITDA. Once its balance sheet and fundamentals have stabilized, I expect MAT to actively return capital to shareholders via share repurchases.

In my opinion, MAT stock is an alright investment due to the relatively easy narrative – better execution, improved balance sheet, and return capital. That way I see it, MAT has visible path to revenue growth in 2023 thanks to factors like category and brand momentum, the relaunch of its catalogue IP, and the robust content rebound. With that, I recommend a buy rating, however, investor should be cautious of the short-term volatility in FY23 as there is elevated uncertainty (performance is weighed on 2H23). The catalyst to size up in 2H23 is margin expansion as inflationary pressures ease.

What happened and what to expect

To summarize the weak 4Q22 performance, it would be the late start to the holiday shopping season coupled with deeper discounts led to fewer retail orders (to replenish stock) and increased carryover of non-seasonal inventory. Extrapolating 4Q22 performance along with retailers being cautious about placing orders in anticipation of a more restrained consumer, should put a damper on shipments in the 1H23, in my opinion. On gross margin, I anticipate that there will be a negative impact on gross margin due to ongoing cost inflation and impact from fixed cost absorption resulting from MAT's decision to halt production to reduce inventory levels. However, this impact may be partly mitigated by better pricing and realization of its cost savings program. On the other hand, freight could become a tailwind by year's end, providing a potential positive catalyst. On valuations, there are two key reasons why I think valuation will remain contained within its current range. First, inventory adjustments have not been finalized; second, there is insufficient data to confidently underwrite the 2H23 performance in revenue growth and margin expansion, both of which are heavily affected by the Fed and consumer sentiment. On this point, MAT projected 2023 EPS well below the consensus midpoint, with performance heavily weighted to the second half of the year. Management believes that 1H23 sales and EPS will be significantly lower compared to 1H22.

Industry outlook

Management stated at the most recent Investor Day that despite macro headwinds, the toy industry is expected to be rather flattish in 2023. In this regard, I have a positive outlook for MAT, as I anticipate MAT to be a slightly gainer in share price as it takes advantage of tailwinds from the Disney Princess, Monster High, and Barbie Movie franchises as well as momentum in the Vehicles. However, I am still wary because the guide is more heavily weighted toward the second half than usual due to falling retail stock.

Capital allocation

MAT has also revised its capital allocation plan at the latest Investor Day, to reflect a number of new priorities. MAT's top priority is to increase its investment in D2C channels, digital marketing/experiences, more innovative consumer products, and manufacturing capacity (where it has cost advantage). Improving and strengthening the core business is the best course of action, in my opinion, and will lead to the market better appreciating it, leading to a positive rerating in multiples. Second, management intends to keep its debt to EBITDA ratio between 2.0 and 2.5 times. Management will also invest in inorganic growth (i.e. M&A) as the balance sheet turns better. Finally, MAT's management is planning on repurchasing shares, something the company hasn't done in nine years. All in all, I think the capital allocation strategy is setting up quite well, and if carried out properly, should lead to MAT regaining its historical valuation multiples.

Conclusion

While MAT 4Q22 results were disappointing, I believe the clear path to incremental top-line growth in 2023 and its capital allocation strategy make it an attractive investment opportunity. Although there is elevated uncertainty in FY23, I recommend a buy rating, with caution about short-term volatility. The catalyst to size up in 2H23 is margin expansion as inflationary pressures ease. Overall, I have a positive outlook for MAT as it takes advantage of tailwinds from franchises like Disney Princess, Monster High, and Barbie Movies, and momentum in the Vehicles. MAT's revised capital allocation plan, focusing on improving and strengthening the core business, investing in inorganic growth, and share repurchases, should also lead to a positive rerating in multiples if carried out properly.