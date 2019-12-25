Win McNamee

On Monday I posted an article that I hope described the current landscape of the financial sector of the economy and how more areas of finance were being hit than just the commercial banking sector.

Today, I will step right out and say it - the asset bubble created by the Federal Reserve System is coming home.

People are pointing fingers all over the place - this person caused the bank failures, that person caused the bank failures. Well, the U.S. Congress did this, and that caused the bank failures. The FDIC did this and that caused the bank failures.

No one, of course, wants to take the blame. To me, however, the finger can be pointed to one culprit... the Federal Reserve System.

During the 2020-2021 period, the Federal Reserve pumped trillions of dollars into the banking system. On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve System totaled $3,751.2 billion, or $3.8 trillion. On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the securities portfolio totaled $8,478.8 billion, or $8.5 trillion.

During this period of time, the Federal Reserve went through a period of quantitative easing in which it was purchasing $120.0 billion in securities every month in order to avoid a catastrophe connected with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Notice how rapidly the securities portfolio rose initially following the Fed move to combat the threat and then the steady growth of the securities portfolio as the quantitative easing program was executed.

The securities portfolio increased by 2.3 times!

Need For Federal Reserve Action

The Federal Reserve had to act at this time, and I think all agree, its actions did prevent the U.S. economy from collapsing.

But an asset bubble was created with very, very low interest rates and lots and lots of money spreading all over the place. And financial markets boomed.

For example, look at what the S&P 500 Stock Index did during this time period.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

Let's look at another market, one not so conventional.

This is the market for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (Federaal Reserve)

The price of a Bitcoin was just over $6,000 in March 2020. The price peaked, before it collapsed, at just over $66,000 around the middle of October 2021. And there are many more financial markets that experienced similar flows during this period of time.

For example, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs" or "blank check companies") had a real ride for their money. Beginning in the latter half of 2022, things did not go so well for organizations that were formed during this time. And there have been similar experiences in the areas of private equity and venture capital. I have written about all these reversals.

As we got toward the end of 2021 and people became more and more concerned about high rates of inflation, talk increased about whether or not the Federal Reserve would initiate a battle against the rising prices in the United States.

Many of the financial outlets that investors had gone to as the Federal Reserve pumped money into the banking system saw people taking their monies out of these investment vehicles. Bitcoin, for example, is now priced just above $20,000, representing a price decline of around two-thirds. Many SPACs are losing lots of money initially committed to their advancement. And the stock market has declined. Furthermore, we now have the failure of three commercial banks.

Bank Failures

Note what these bank failures show us.

Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) failed because it had drawn so much money into the bank and did not have the demand for loans to absorb the funds. In addition, interest rates were so low that SVB invested this "excess" money in longer-term securities so as to increase their interest rate margin. Depositors began to withdraw money out of SVB over the past six months or so, and SVB could only generate the money to cover these withdrawals by selling these longer-term assets.

Note, interest rates had risen substantially because the Federal Reserve, now on the other side of the asset bubble, had moved into a position of quantitative tightening, where it was regularly forcing interest rates to rise higher and higher. And Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Fed, and his team, were constantly talking up the need for interest rates to go higher and higher.

Depositors began to withdraw more money from SVB and other banks because the fear grew that more and more banks would be forced to sell securities at a loss of value. So, the regulators moved.

Now What To Do?

The Biden Administration, the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and others have moved to protect the banking system, and so, for now, it appears as if the threat is over. But we really don't know the answer to that.

The situation is not a normal one. We are dealing with an asset price bubble in the financial markets.

Because of all the money crammed into the banking system over the past two years or so, there are a lot of situations - most of them unknown - that are "out of equilibrium."

In other words, many investors are feeling unsure about what their future might be. They don't know what the Federal Reserve is going to do. (The Federal Reserve may not know what it is going to do...)

The U.S. government could default on its debt in the next year or so. There is a war going on in Ukraine. And so on and so forth. Many, many unknown uncertainties also exist. So, what is the investor to do?

Asset prices are adjusting. And there still is a lot of money hanging around in the financial system. For example, commercial banks have over $3.0 trillion sitting on their balance sheets in "cash" accounts." Most of this "cash" seems to be in the largest banks.

Furthermore, will the Fed continue on its road of quantitative tightening and raising interest rates? Many analysts believe the Fed will pause for a while its increasing interest rates. But will the Fed stop letting securities run off of its balance sheet?

In many cases, to get some of the answers to these questions, we are going to have to wait for a while. Meanwhile, it is around noon on March 14, and the S&P 500 Stock Index is up about 80 points.

