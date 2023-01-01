Zffoto

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is at the forefront of the timing market with its innovative MEMS-based resonators that have been successful in replacing quartz resonators. With its comprehensive portfolio of all-silicon timing devices, SiTime is disrupting an established timing market worth $8 billion that has been based on quartz resonators for almost seven decades. As the leading supplier of MEMS-based timing solutions, I expect SiTime to continue benefiting from the increasing adoption of MEMS-based timing solutions. Based on the recent guidance and Apple's (AAPL) contribution now near-zero, it appears that SiTime has hit bottom. I have confidence in the MEMS timing story and expect the business to recover in the second half of this year and experience strong growth in 2024. I keep a Buy rating on the stock with an end-of-year price target of $150 on the stock with an assumed multiple of 12x applied to the consensus revenue estimate for FY2024.

Company Description

SiTime is a major supplier of silicon timing solutions and stands out as the sole participant in all three timing market segments, including oscillators, resonators, and clock ICs, through its internally designed silicon-based solutions. Additionally, SiTime has developed the industry's sole reliable, high-volume MEMS-based resonators, which enable all-silicon timing solutions that are disrupting the timing market. This market has primarily relied on quartz resonators for about 70 years, differentiating SiTime from its peers in the timing industry.

SiTime Lowers Guidance But Remains Firm on Rebound

SiTime 4Q22 sales and GM met expectations, while the EPS exceeded estimates guidance due to higher interest income. However, SITM provided guidance for F1Q23, projecting a 37.5% decline QoQ, and expects it to be the lowest point for sales and GM in 2023. Nonetheless, SITM remains optimistic about future growth, noting that their largest customer's contribution to C1H23 sales will be minimal but will significantly rebound starting in Q3. The management expects excess inventory to be cleared by C2H23 and the company's sales to its biggest customer AAPL to rebound in the second half of the year for two reasons, which sets the stage for double-digit revenue growth in the next few quarters.

Yes, we believe that sales to our largest customer will come back in the back half for two reasons. One, in the first half, they're going to have to consume inventory. That disappear -- that situation disappears in the back half. And the second piece of this is that our strongest business with this customer has always traditionally been in the second half of the year. If you go back and look at preceding years, that is -- we ship a lot more to them in the back half of the year than the first half of the year. So I firmly believe that our sales to that customer will come back relatively strongly in the back half of the year.

Given SiTime's healthy cash reserve of over $500 million and the current situation where the company's demand is being met, I anticipate that the company may focus on pursuing mergers and acquisitions during this downturn. Specifically, SiTime may be interested in acquiring companies that specialize in silicon timing, particularly clocking. However, I believe that SiTime would only consider a deal that offers added scale, contributes positively to earnings, and provides valuable design resources.

Leading Market Share in a Growing Market

For the past 70 years, the timing solutions market has primarily relied on quartz resonators. However, with the rising number of connected devices and timing chips per device, the timing systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% to $8.4 billion by 2027. SiTime is disrupting this market with its MEMS-based oscillators, which offer better performance compared to quartz-based solutions. The MEMS-based oscillator market is projected to reach $5 billion by 2024. With an 85% share of the MEMS-based oscillator market, SiTime is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of the overall market.

Complete Silicon Timing Product Portfolio

SiTime has a unique advantage in the timing industry as it is the sole supplier offering a complete range of all-silicon timing products. Unlike traditional quartz resonator suppliers who lack expertise in analog IC design, SiTime has a complete product portfolio of silicon timing solutions that integrates multiple timing building blocks into a single system. This enables SiTime to leverage its system-level expertise and offer optimal performance with minimal lead times. Traditional analog timing competitors, on the other hand, are required to source discrete quartz resonators from third parties.

Valuation

To value SiTime, I compare it with direct competitors in the silicon timing industry, such as Texas Instruments, companies in the analog/mixed-signal semiconductor industry that have similar margins to SiTime's business model, including Monolithic Power Systems, MACOM Technology and companies in the analog/mixed-signal semiconductor industry that have significant customer concentration, including Cirrus Logic, Skyworks Solutions.

SiTime shares currently trade at an enterprise value equal to 10.6x forward revenues, at a discount to its historical multiple of 15x. I keep an end-of-year price target of $150 on the stock with an assumed multiple of 12x applied to the consensus revenue estimate for FY2024. I believe my price target is conservative relative to the peer group and leaves room for upside as the company matches or exceeds financial forecasts.

Risks

SiTime's success and its ability to reach its price target could be affected by several risks. Firstly, the company's heavy reliance on Apple as its largest end customer could lead to customer concentration risk. Apple accounted for 20% of the company's annual revenue in 2022. Secondly, SiTime's future revenue growth is heavily dependent on its ability to secure new designs. Any failure to win new design projects could impact the company's revenue growth. Thirdly, SiTime relies on third parties for wafer fabrication and assembly, and testing operations, exposing the company to external risks. Moreover, the communications infrastructure ramp often takes longer than expected, which could affect SiTime's business performance.

Final Thoughts

SiTime is a major supplier of silicon timing solutions and the sole player in the timing industry that offers internally designed silicon-based solutions for all three market segments: oscillators, resonators, and clock ICs. SiTime's all-silicon timing solutions have a significant advantage over traditional quartz resonator-based solutions, thanks to its reliable and high-volume MEMS-based resonators. This innovative technology has disrupted the timing industry, which has relied on quartz resonators for nearly seven decades. I view SiTime as a unique company with excellent growth prospects in the analog/mixed-signal semiconductor market. The stock is trading at an attractive level compared to the sector median, and I believe despite the rally in 2023, there is still room for more upside. I maintain a Buy rating on the stock with an end-of-year price target of $150 based on a forward EV multiple of 12x.