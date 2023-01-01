Taiwan Equities: Balancing Sector Exposures

Mar. 15, 2023
Summary

  • Taiwan has developed into one of the world’s most critical semiconductor manufacturing centres, and the semiconductor industry has become an inseparable component of Taiwan’s economic growth.
  • TSMC has emerged as a leading global semiconductor foundry and one of the few manufacturers that possess the capabilities necessary to manufacture the world's most advanced chips.
  • As of December 31, 2022, TSMC represented 38.76% of the uncapped FTSE Taiwan Index which reflects the performance of Taiwan’s large and mid-cap equity universe.

By Emerald Yau, Head of Equity Index Product Management, Asia

Just 50 years ago, Taiwan was a labour-intensive manufacturing hub for cheap exports such as textiles and toys. In the 1980s, it successfully transformed into a vibrant advanced electronics manufacturing hub

