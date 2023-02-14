alvarez

In Mid-March, Cool Company Ltd. (CLCO) will be dual-listed on NYSE. It´s the second Norwegian LNG shipper which gains this success. The first was Flex LNG Ltd. (FLNG), and I also wrote an article about this listing.

Chart of the UP World LNG Shipping Index with CoolCo stock price in USD (UP-Indices.com)

History

Cool Company Ltd (CoolCo) is a very young company, but its founders have much experience in navy and maritime LNG transport.

The idea of establishing a new LNG shipping company in Norway comes from the cooperation of Mr. Tor Olav Trøim and Mr. Idan Ofer, (majority) owners of Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) and Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

As Golar wanted to focus on floating liquefaction units (FLNGs), it moved to the new company not only its fleet of eight LNG tankers but also two companies: Cool Pool Limited and the shipping management company. Golar also provided the first interim CEO, Mr. Karl Fredrik Staubo. In March 2022, he was replaced by Mr. Robert Tyrrell. The CFO of CoolCo is Mr. John Boots.

CoolCo was founded in January 2022, when it received the first capital of $275 million by a private placement. In February, it was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway. At the same time, CoolCo refinanced six LNG tankers, which were transferred to it later in March. These were the first four vessels, the remaining four followed in April. In the same month, two new sales and leasebacks were also negotiated. This completed the financing of ex-Golar´s vessels.

Finally, in May, the company received four other LNG tankers (2x TFDE and 2x modern XDF), which belonged to EPS through Quantum Pacific Shipping Ltd. EPS also transferred all its LNG tankers under the management of CoolCo.

The Cool Pool

Now we can take a little notice about the Cool Pool Limited, mentioned above. This company was established in 2015 - at the time of the first wave of LNG growth - as a manager and coordinator of boat employment to vessels of similar type. In the pool, three companies joined their vessels: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), Gaslog Ltd (ex-GLOG), and Golar LNG. Golar LNG was the main initiator of this project.

The history of Cool Pool is well described in the article by Greg Miller: The Rise and Fall of the Cool Pool: What It Means to LNG Shipping.

I emailed CoolCo about their plans with Cool Pool Ltd as its website still says Golar LNG is the owner. John Boots, CFO of CoolCo, answered: "The Cool Pool currently has nine vessels in it (8 CoolCo ones and one non-owned vessel), but the one non-owned one will leave the pool within several months. So, the concept will effectively cease to exist. The entity Cool Pool Ltd is a 100% entity of Cool Company Ltd, our Topco, just to clarify."

CoolCo can be considered as a culmination of the long-standing efforts of Golar LNG to integrate fleets of similar LNG vessels and continuation of Cool Pool by other means.

Shareholder structure

Over time, there were changes in the shareholder structure of CoolCo. First, Golar LNG increased its stake in the first quarter of 2022 related to the transfer of eight LNG tankers. Readers interested in details can find the whole history on CoolCo's website in press releases; Here is the link to the last increase in the share of Golar LNG to its maximum of 31.2%. Since the third quarter of 2022, Golar LNG has been reducing its participation. The buyer was the second main shareholder, EPS. The following table shows the history of the shares structure and free float.

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 31% GLNG 31% GLNG 8.3% GLNG 0% GLNG 38% EPS 40% EPS 49.9% EPS 58.21% EPS 31 Free float 29% Free float 41.8% Free float 41.79% Free float Click to enlarge

(Source: CoolCo - quarterly presentations; the table by Author)

The fleet

CoolCo owns twelve LNG carriers and manages eight LNG carriers and nine FSRU units.

The core of the fleet of CoolCo are still ships embedded by Golar LNG. These third-generation ships, built around 2014 and equipped with a TFDE (Tri-Fueled Diesel-Electric) engine, can transport 160,000 m3 of LNG. Boil-off gas is 0.1% per day.

Compared to the latest fourth-generation vessels with ME-GI or XDF engines, CoolCo´s vessels are smaller and have a higher boil-off. Standard ME-GI ship has a boil-off of 0.035% and can transport 174,000 m3 of LNG.

The speed of the third-generation ships is 19 knots, and 19.5 knots for the fourth. The lifetime of the LNG tanker is at least thirty years, so till the emissions requirements are increased, TFDE engines can be marked as modern.

However, CoolCo also modernizes its fleet. Now owns two fourth-generation 174,000 m3 XDF vessels. Modernization also includes the sale of the oldest vessel Golar Seal, which was announced this year.

In May 2022, the fleet was extended by four ships from EPS: 2x TFDE and 2x XDF. These vessels were owned initially by Russian Sovcomflot and chartered to Shell (SHEL). EPS bought them from ING Bank for about $700 million, and CoolCo took them for about $660 million: 270 million were financed by private placement and the rest by a bank loan.

The private placement consisted of new common shares of CoolCo worth about $170 million and secondary selling of Golar´s stake in CoolCo for about $100 million. More details about this deal are published by LNGPrime.

CoolCo also entered into an option agreement with an EPS affiliate for two newbuildings by HSHI. The price of each vessel is $234 million, well below the $260 million that costs LNG vessels nowadays. The ships' delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2024, which is several months earlier than contracted. The option expires before the end of Q2-23.

Managed vessels are owned by Energos, New Fortress Energy (NFE), Golar LNG, and Avenir LNG.

TCE

CoolCo is lucky to enter the market during rising spot and charter rates. A twelve-month contract signed during the Q1-22 was for $120,000 per day since April, and another multi-month charter had an increasing rate from ca $60k to $100,000 per day. The second half of 2022 was even more successful, and the new 12-month contract has a rate of $140.000 per day; this contract started in September. In Q4-22 and Q1-23, two new three years contracts for $120,000 per day were secured. The table below shows TCE rates for all quarters and my estimation for this quarter. I expect the TCE for Q1-23 at about $90,000.

Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 $56,000 $61,840 $73,200 $83,600 Click to enlarge

(Source: CoolCo - quarterly presentations)

Cash break-even rose from $50,000 in Q2-22 to $58,000 in Q3-22. OPEX at $16,000 per day is a bit higher than the standard. Flex LNG had OPEX at $13,400 per day for 2022, which is very low.

Contracted backlog

The contracted backlog shows good condition for the future. The first vessel will be available in September 2023, and then the option for the second one might be exercised. If not, it will be the second available vessel. There should be no problem with getting a contract for it. Even the year 2025 is covered by contracts for more than 50% of vessels, to which two newbuildings will be added. I prefer long-term charters to spot/variable rates, as cash flow is king for this business.

Contracted backlog days (Cool Company Ltd)

Our calculation at UP-Indices.com shows that the average TCE rate for companies of the UP World LNG Shipping Index is around $75,000 now, which is lower than CoolCo gets.

Debts

The net debt of CoolCo at the end of 2022 was $1,121 million. This consists of two bank debts ($570 and $520 million) and one sell and leaseback. The average rate on debt was 5,65 %, hedged for 83%. All information on debts is shown in the picture from the Q3-22 presentation. In addition, I added what vessels are financed with them.

Debt overview (Cool Company Ltd)

Payments of the debts in 2023 and 2024 are about 105 million. In 2025 the first balloon payment of the sale and leaseback is planned. In 2027 another balloon payment of the $380 million bank loan will be paid, and a $40 million regular payment of the other. About $270 million will pay off in 2029. The following picture from the Q4-22 presentation shows the payments.

Contractual debt amortization and maturities (Cool Company Ltd)

Listing on NYSE

CoolCo filed a registration statement for a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on February 14, 2023. The registration process is expected to be completed on March 13 & 14, 2023, during which a trading suspension will be required. The intention of the first day of dual‐trading around mid‐March 2023 under a common ticker of "CLCO". Also, the OSE ticker will be changed to the new one. No new stocks will be issued in this case.

Dividend

The first dividend of $0.40 per share was declared for Q4-22; the ex-dividend date was on March 2, 2023. "The company intends to allocate its free cash flow to equity primarily to the payment of a quarterly dividend, after allocations to drydocking and capital expenditures related to improving vessel efficiency.", says CoolCo in the announcement of variable dividend policy.

Peers

CoolCo is a pure LNG shipper with third-generation vessels. Therefore, it is quite hard to compare it with some peers. For example, Dynagas LNG Partners has similar vessels, but its gains for investors are limited due to postponed distribution (dividends) till a balloon debt payment in 2024.

Flex LNG is better to compare with. This company has an ultra-modern fleet of fourth-generation vessels. CoolCo was more lucky to deal with the charters later than FLNG and get higher rates due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. FLNG´s TCE for 2022 was $72,800, and the company expects it to rise by around $80,000 this year. That might be considered relatively low as the fleet's potential is over $140.000 nowadays.

On the other hand, FLNG has paid a dividend since Q3-19 and, since Q3-21, stabilized at $0.75 per share per quarter. In addition, there also were two special dividends that increased investors' gains. So FLNG offers higher stability for investors due to its dividend history and multi-year contracts.

Flex LNG: Contract coverage (Flex LNG Ltd.)

Risks

One aim of the dual-listing on NYSE is to increase the liquidity of the stocks, as brokers do not often provide Norway's capital market to their clients. CoolCo needs a good start on NYSE; all struggle aims this way. EPS owns over 58% of the company and might intend to lower its share or sell it to a financial investor like GasLog did to BlackRock. This is behind the control of the management.

The fleet is in the first third of its lifetime, but still, the vessels have a bigger boil-off than the fourth generation. Also, the capacity is smaller. I expect the LNG revolution to continue, so this should not be a problem, especially not till 2025, when a couple of CoolCo´s vessels will search for new contracts. CoolCo has higher OPEX than usual, which might increase due to "older" vessels in the future.

Conclusion

CoolCo is very lucky with the timing of its entry into the market. It managed to fix above-standard rates of around $120,000, and there is an interest in the category of vessels it owns. Nevertheless, it approaches the acquisitions of ultra-modern XDF vessels, which brings significant cost savings and lower produced emissions thanks to the lower boil-off.