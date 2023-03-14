Why Home Mortgage Rates Are High Relative To Treasuries - And When They Will Fall

Mar. 15, 2023 9:30 AM ETMBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, VMBS, SPMB, DEED, TLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS
Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
956 Followers

Summary

  • The interest rate on home mortgages is running much higher than usual relative to the interest rate on long-term treasury bonds.
  • The option for homeowners to refinance their mortgages makes mortgage-backed securities an inferior investment option.
  • Mortgage rates would fall even if the spread remains wide.

An empty mortgage application form with house key

phototechno

The interest rate on home mortgages is running much higher than usual relative to the interest rate on long-term treasury bonds. Mortgage industry professionals wonder if the spread will return to normal - meaning lower mortgage rates so long as treasury interest

This article was written by

Bill Conerly profile picture
Bill Conerly
956 Followers
Dr. Bill Conerly connects the dots between the economy and business decisions. He has the unique combination of a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and over 30 years’ experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He has worked in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations and at a major bank, where he was senior vice president. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.   Companies have used Dr. Conerly’s expertise to help with decisions regarding capital expenditures, inventory levels, expansion into new markets, pricing, business models and financial structure. Dr. Conerly is an on-line contributor to Forbes.com and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) as well as Businomics (2007). He had been interviewed on the News Hour with Jim Lehrer, CNN and CNBC. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Magazine, and USA Today.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.