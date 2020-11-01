Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is one of the potentially safest near double-digit equity buys in the market today. As a result, we view the latest pullback in the unit price as a great opportunity to significantly boost your passive income. In this article, we discuss three reasons why ET is a great buy today and the big risk to monitor moving forward.

Reason #1: Big Fat Yield That Is Covered 2x

With ET recently restoring its annualized distribution rate to its pre-cut level of $1.22, its distribution yield is now hovering around 10%. Among businesses with investment grade credit ratings, it is extremely hard to find any other common equities outside of the BDC and mREIT sectors that offer double-digit yields. If you are looking for safe double-digit yields right now, your best bet is likely in the fixed income space via preferreds and perhaps a few junk-rated bonds that are in special situations.

However, with ET you not only get a double-digit yield that also enjoys the unlimited upside and growth potential that comes with the status of common equity, but you also get to enjoy ~2x distributable cash flow coverage of that distribution. This year, ET is expected to generate $2.68 per unit in distributable cash flow, covering its expected distribution by 2.2x. That puts the payout ratio at a mere 45.5%.

Given that ~90% of adjusted EBITDA comes from commodity price resistant contracts, ET's cash flow is also quite stable, further bolstering the case for the safety of its distribution. Yes, it has a substantial capital expenditure budget, but even simply looking at expected free cash flow (calculated as expected DCF minus expected CapEx) still brings our distribution coverage ratio to a healthy 1.64x or a modest 61.2% payout ratio. This leaves ET with billions of retained cash with which it can opportunistically pursue investments and/or acquisitions to grow the business and/or pay down debt to further strengthen the balance sheet. It can also buy back units if it feels so inclined, though management has made it clear in recent earnings calls that its top priorities for excess cash remain paying down debt and growing the business.

Both growth and reducing debt bode well for the long-term sustainability and even growth of the distribution from current levels. Again, I challenge you to find me a safer double-digit yield from a common equity in today's market.

Reason #2: Low Balance Sheet Risk

ET's balance sheet has also come a long way over the past few years. Back in 2020, ET halved its distribution (its first cut in 14 years) in order to accelerate deleveraging the balance sheet. This was catalyzed by the energy market crash and ongoing economic uncertainty being caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and related lockdowns. As a result, its investment grade credit rating had come under threat, and many were questioning the long-term viability of the business model in the face of the accelerating energy transition and the rock-bottom oil prices being seen in 2020.

Since then, however, ET has paid down billions of dollars' worth of debt and reduced its leverage ratio to within its long-term target range of 4-4.5x. In fact, on its latest earnings call, management stated:

We're going to continue to probably keep a lot of financial flexibility and some dry powder, which means we'll keep it at the lower end of that 4 to 4.5, so we'll continue to focus on bringing that down as far as the leverage ratio.

On top of that, ET's considerable free cash flow net of distributions means that it should be able to pay down just about all of its maturing debt for the foreseeable future without having to tap the debt or equity markets. In an era of rising interest rates and a corporate America that is increasingly obsessed with ESG, being independent of the capital markets is invaluable for a business like ET. As a result, management is free to focus on creating and unlocking value for unitholders instead of fretting about rolling over the next debt maturity like other industries have had to do after being targeted by the ESG movement (i.e., private prisons CoreCivic (CXW), GEO Group (GEO)).

Reason #3: Attractive Valuation

Last, but not least, ET remains a compelling bargain. While its balance sheet has rapidly closed the gap with peers like MPLX (MPLX), it continues to trade at a clear discount to them:

P/DCF EV/EBITDA Distribution Yield ET 4.6x 7.6x 10% MPLX 7.2x 9.5x 9.2% Click to enlarge

As the table above shows, ET is a more compelling value across the board relative to MPLX. On top of that, its assets are better diversified, and it has less potential conflict of interest in management as MPLX is practically controlled by Marathon Petroleum (MPC). While there is a bit of a symbiotic relationship there, MPLX has already been somewhat taken advantage of by MPC in the past via the Andeavor Logistics transaction, and there is no guarantee that another such transaction will not take place in the future.

When you combine ET's potential for meaningful valuation multiple expansion, it's very sustainable and likely to grow 10% distribution yield and expected low to mid-single digit annualized per unit DCF CAGR in the coming years, the path to 15%+ annualized total returns over the next half decade looks quite plausible.

Investor Takeaway

ET has massively outperformed for our portfolio since we purchased it on December 3rd, 2020:

Data by YCharts

However, we do not think it is done generating alpha for us. In fact, we think it may just be getting started. Even if it fails to deliver meaningful per unit growth and the market refuses to award it with a higher valuation multiple, its safe double-digit distribution yield alone should deliver market level or even beating total returns. As a result, we hold a large position in our Core Portfolio and may buy more units in the near future if the unit price remains down from recent highs.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.