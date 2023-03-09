carlosgaw/iStock via Getty Images

Based on recent events, I believe British American Tobacco's (OTCPK:BTAFF)(NYSE:BTI) future prospects are poor and hence recommend a hold rating. Regulatory concerns and intense market competition in the Vapor industry are the two primary factors. In addition, I am concerned that the rate of share buyback will slow down in the near future because of the challenging interest rate environment, increased cash flow risks from regulation, and weaker-than-expected performance. (due to competition) Currently, BTAFF trades for 7.6x forward PE and 8x P/forward FCF, which equates to a cash flow yield of roughly 12.5%. I think the cheap valuation is the saving grace here, keeping the share price from falling too deeply in light of the risks I mentioned.

Regulatory hurdle

The FDA's stance on menthol e-cigarettes appears to have shifted under new Center of Tobacco Products [CTP] director Brian King, as reported by the press based on court filings detailing internal FDA memos. To sum up, menthol e-cigarettes need to show that they are more effective than tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes at helping people quit smoking entirely or significantly cut back on their cigarette consumption in order to be approved. I think it will be extremely challenging for the current batch of menthol PMTA applications to provide sufficient evidence to meet the FDA's new criteria in light of this latest update. As a result, I think it's highly unlikely that Brian King, the current director of the CTP, will approve any menthol products. Since Brian seems likely to remain in his current position for some time, I wouldn't put any hopes in the approval of menthol e-cigarettes in the near to medium term. This anti-flavor stance, I would argue, will also extend to all nicotine products, including the latest iterations of oral and heated tobacco.

Vapor competition

Growing competition in the Vapor industry is a concern for BTAFF, especially after Altria's (MO) acquisition of NJOY and Philip Morris International's (PM) recent Vapor launches. The success of MO's discounting of its US Modern Oral brand On! leads me to believe that the company will employ a similar strategy with its NJOY Ace brand. This would imply low-cost devices to encourage trial among potential customers, much like the tactic BTAFF used to steal market share from JUUL. Considering the potential for market share gain (NJOY Ace in-store availability versus Vuse Alto), it seems likely that MO will prioritize market share over profits in the near future. While there is no credible like-for-like comparison between the products, the obvious fact is it is unlikely for BTAFF to get away unscathed as I expect MO discounting strategy to at least pick off some consumers that are willing to trial. As a result, BTAFF might have lost its ability to raise prices. To note, Increasing price has been the primary driver of growth and profitability in 2022 for BTAFF. Furthermore, MO won in a patent infringement case against Vuse Alto which could result in the implementation of an ongoing royalty rate of 5.25% on Vuse Alto sales. If implemented, this would be cause additional drag on BTAFF Vapor's profitability. Meanwhile, with the international licensing agreement with Kaival Brands International, PM can now distribute VEEBA outside the US, PM now has access to high-quality pod-based and disposable e-cigarettes. Key vapor markets in both the UK and Canada, where PM just recently launched, are of great interest to BAT. Furthermore, I anticipate PM's entry into the US vapor market to occur over the course of the medium term, though this entry's timing is contingent on PMTA approvals.

Vaping, in contrast to smoking, has a lower customer retention rate; I suspect this is especially true of disposable vapes, where there is no initial investment required in the form of a vaping device. This makes it more likely that there will be sudden shifts in market share, with the associated higher cost of customer retention. Also, competition from unknown sources that are pod-based is going to be a constant threat as well. In addition, with the increasing popularity of disposable vapes, I anticipate a greater focus on the environmental effects of these one-time use devices, as well as the rising number of young people using them. This may result in more stringent taxes and regulations for vaping in important markets.

Summary

Due to the regulatory hurdles and intense market competition faced by BTAFF, I recommend a hold rating. The FDA's new stance on menthol e-cigarettes and growing competition in the Vapor industry pose significant challenges for the company. Additionally, the low customer retention rate of disposable vapes and the potential for more stringent regulations may impact BTAFF's market share and profitability. While the company's cheap valuation provides some support, these risks suggest caution if one were to consider investing in BTAFF.

