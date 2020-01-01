David Tepper Bets On Disney Despite 'Leaning Short' On Equities

Mar. 15, 2023 5:24 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)
Dilantha De Silva
Summary

  • Billionaire investor David Tepper revealed a new investment in Disney in Q4 2022.
  • The guru's investment in Disney stands out as he recently revealed that he is leaning short on the stock market heading into 2023.
  • Although there could be many reasons behind Mr. Tepper's investment in Disney, his confidence in Bob Iger could be one of the main reasons.
The retail shop of Disney on Oxford street of London.

yujie chen

This article was originally published for members of Leads From Gurus on February 27. All data as of Feb. 27.

David Tepper, a billionaire American investor and philanthropist, is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a hedge fund that manages

Global Disney+ subscribers growth

Statista

Media & Entertainment revenue and operating income

Earnings presentation

Parks, Experiences, & Products revenue and operating income

Earnings presentation

Dilantha De Silva
Actionable ideas and model portfolios to beat the market

I am an investment analyst with 7 years of experience in financial markets. I specialize in U.S. equities and incorporate a top-down approach to identify developing macro-level trends and the companies that would benefit from such trends. I am a strong believer that the best investment opportunities could be found in under-covered equities. Please click the "Follow" button to get timely updates on new articles.

I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.

I currently work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus.

I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.

During my free time, I enjoy reading.



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

