Thesis

First Republic Bank (FRC) is a California based commercial banks, which has recently come under pressure due to the Silicon Valley Bank default and its book of business. Despite the Fed emergency measures on Sunday, the bank led losses in regional bank shares yesterday. The new facility from the Fed is called the Bank Term Funding Program:

The Fed set up a new borrowing facility, the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP) offering loans of up to one year in length to banks, savings associations, credit unions and other eligible depository institutions, pledging U.S. Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, and other qualifying assets as collateral. The assets will be valued at par, so that banks won't have to sell U.S. treasuries at a loss in order to redeem deposits as was the case for SVB.

In effect, the new facility values any collateral the banks have at par, irrespective of the actual market value, thus providing banks with greater liquidity, and avoidance of crystallization of available for sale securities losses.

Reasons for the SVB failure

There are a couple of glaring reasons for which SVB ended up failing:

High Concentration of Uninsured Deposits

due to its client base, SVB held funds from many tech enterprises rather than individual investors

any amount in excess of $250,000 is not insured by the FDIC, hence in a regular bankruptcy becomes a claim to the estate

clients were not risk managing correctly their counterparty banking exposures

Asset/Liability Mismanagement

for a bank, your deposit is actually a liability, because it has to be paid back

banks take the dollars from deposits and either give out loans (auto loans, mortgages, etc.) or invest that cash in government securities

SVB ended up buying a lot of long dated securities rather than giving out loans, and did not duration match

as the Fed raised rates this year, the SVB investments lost value

Greed

a prudent bank would have realized that in a stress scenario large uninsured depositors can flee

a stress test would have also showed that investing in long duration bonds would have created paper losses, which correlated with depositors fleeing result in actual profit and loss implications

SVB made a choice to not align assets and liabilities in order to generate higher net interest margins

Implications for the FRC Capital Structure

First Republic has a number of outstanding preferred shares:

FRC Capital Structure (10K)

We are going to focus here on the Series I shares (NYSE:FRC.PI). Prior to the current banking crisis preferred shares were considered more of a rates play for a well-capitalized institution. Why? Well, the general thought process was that healthy tier 1 capital ratios and investment grade ratings made a bank safe from bankruptcy, and any degradation of earnings would be felt by the common shareholders.

All of those items have now changed. As we have seen from the SBNY default, preferred equity can go to zero fast. A bank run has virtually moved all invested capital into one large bucket. For SBNY the common and preferred is now worthless, with the Senior Unsecured notes now trading in the teens:

SBNY Bonds (FINRA)

In the current framework, an investor should therefore look at FRC.PI from a binary outcome perspective - if the bank survives the preferred shares will become a rates play, otherwise they will go to zero. There is no cushion from the subordination coming from the common shares.

Factors to Consider for FRC

Here are a couple of the factors that are currently making the market nervous:

1. Source of Deposits

Source of Deposits (Bank Presentation)

In today's thought framework, the larger the consumer deposit base, the better. Why? Because consumers do not have deposits exceeding the $250,000 threshold and therefore they would be insured. Insured depositors feel safe and thus do not flee.

2. Paper Losses on Available For Sale Securities

Bank Unrealized Losses (Morningstar)

Large investment portfolios have paper losses due to the Fed raising rates. These are just paper loses unless the bank has to sell said securities in order to stem liquidity issues from depositors fleeing. FRC has secured a liquidity line from JPM and also is now helped by the new Fed facility. On paper it should be in good shape, but markets are not very rational at the moment.

Make Commercial Banking Boring Again

One of the main reasons SVB failed is because they moved away from commercial banking business and into hedge fund business. What does that mean? Well, SVB made a bet on the shape of the yield curve via borrowing short term (deposits) and investing in longer duration securities. When the Fed raised rates and depositors started to flee SVB had to realize those losses ($1.9 billion on their AFS portfolio), and brought to fore its issues.

For example, from its last financials one can see that the held to maturity portfolio for SVB contained paper losses in excess of $15 billion. That is a massive, massive amount.

We are sure new regulation is going to come about for regional banks, especially for those banks with high concentration of uninsured deposits, where they will not be allowed to engage in some of this duration mismanagement. If SVB theoretically had bought only 1-year Treasuries or MBSs for their investment portfolios they would pretty much not have a problem. The flip side? They would have not been that profitable either:

SVB Price Return (Seeking Alpha)

Look at that graph closely. Does it look like the return of a boring commercial bank or something else? We are in favor of more regulation that would make commercial banking boring again.

Conclusion

The Series I preferred shares from FRC are now trading with yields in excess of 10% and a price of 15 c/$. The market has shifted from trading the preferred shares based on rates, and has now embedded a binary survival/bankruptcy outcome. FRC.PI no longer benefits from the subordination provided by the common equity, following the SBNY outcome (both common and preferred equity got wiped-out there). An investor needs to closely analyze the risk factors driving the FRC common equity move, and form an opinion on whether the new Fed facility and JPM liquidity line are sufficient to see First Republic through. The bank's preferred shares are now a bet on its survival rather than a profitability or net income trade. We feel more regulation in the regional banking space will make commercial banking boring again. Boring, but safe.