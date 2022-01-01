ANGHI/iStock via Getty Images

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) has just reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results. In spite of the challenging macroeconomic situation in China, the high-growth second-hand business still managed to report a sound net revenue increase. Although I position myself as a value investor and usually prefer profitable businesses, I am very positive about ATRenew's business idea and also the low RERE stock price. But let me explain my thesis in some more detail.

ATRenew earnings results

According to the company's press release, ATRenew's Q4 Non-GAAP EPS totaled $0.02, just $0.01 lower than the analysts had expected. But the revenue for Q4 totaled a whopping $432.2M (a 22.4% gain year-on-year), $14.5M higher than expected.

Although the company still reported a net loss as far as the US GAAP standards are concerned, the non-GAAP net earnings were positive for the whole of 2022.

Time period Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 3Q 22 4Q 22 Revenue 1514 1868 1962 2436 2207 2146 2536 2981 GAAP net profit -95 -506 -122 -104 -161 -287 -30 -2151 Non-GAAP net profit -36 -60 -23 -50 -36 -49 77 22 Click to enlarge

Time period 2021 2022 Revenue 7780 9870 GAAP net profit -827 -2629 Non-GAAP net profit -169 14 Click to enlarge

As you can see from the information above, the company's sales have been rising since 2021 when RERE stock was listed on the NYSE. The non-GAAP loss has decreased and the company managed to break even for the whole of 2022.

The GAAP net earnings were negative in the fourth quarter of 2022 because of impairment losses of RMB1,819.9 million (US$263.9 million) and RMB206.9 million (US$30.0 million) on goodwill and intangible assets, respectively. But it is not particularly worrying because these impairments did not affect the company's cash position. The management notes very good demand for the used items but remains prudent in opening new offline stores. But the company has still managed to increase its presence in key cities like Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, and Xi'an.

One of the reasons for revenue growth was ATRenew's focus on 1P business, which grew by 30.4% during 2022.

Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen also highlighted that new technologies and supply chains are essential in cost-cutting. A few major operation centers in China will bring these benefits through automation. One of these centers is located in Dongguan.

In Q1 2023, ATRenew decided to partner with a global leading mobile consumer electronics brand. This will allow the group to extend its 1P recycling supply chain to the retail scene, thus boosting the penetration rate of recycling and customer satisfaction.

RERE financial strength

In spite of the fact the company cannot boast a long history of high net profits, its financial health is excellent. Below you could find a few excerpts from GuruFocus showing ATRenew's debt and cash ratios.

We can say that the company's cash more than covers its operations and is enough to pay back its debt.

Moreover, the cash position has been improving over the last several years. ATRenew has very little debt but at the same time has ample liquidity reserves, which is impressive given the fact it is not a very large business just yet.

Further proof of ATRenew's excellent cash levels is the company's willingness to buy back its own stock. The management also confirmed its share buyback plans during the conference call.

ATRenew business model and second-hand goods

ATRenew positions itself as a "No. 1 pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China". But the beauty of RERE's business is that it does not limit itself to solely reselling used smartphones. In fact, it has also expanded its product range to luxury goods such as premium-class liquors, watches, jewelry, and handbags. The benefits of this decision do not only amount to diversification.

In the last years, Chinese consumers have shown a clear interest in prestigious Western brands. At the same time, not every single customer can afford to buy a new Gucci handbag, a bottle of Hennessy cognac, or a Rolex watch from a luxurious shop. ATRenew can now help to make such dreams come true by offering customers to buy second-hand items from their online platform. The quality is not inferior to the luxury items one can buy in boutiques but the prices are substantially lower. So, in my view, there will be demand for such products.

In addition, there is potential for reasonably high margins for ATRenew. People are willing to resell their personal items, including handbags and unopened liquor bottles, for very little money, whilst buyers want to buy prestigious goods and appreciate the fact such products cost less than the ones sold in premium shops.

ATRenew also directly sells goods to consumers, thus avoiding any middlemen and avoiding higher costs. That is really important because ATRenew has to convert its growing revenues to positive net profits.

Another advantage of ATRenew, in my view, is the fact it is predominantly a Chinese business.

GuruFocus

Of course, the aggregate demand in China partly depends on the global economy because China's well-being depends on exports. But still, the company's business does not rely on too many external factors. China is still a rapidly expanding economy with plenty of market opportunities for used electronics. Please see an excerpt from slide 10 of ATRenew's earnings presentation below.

ATRenew

Moreover, ATRenew sells so-called "inferior goods". By this, I mean pre-owned items are normally bought by consumers with rather lower incomes. So, if there is an economic decline, some consumers that used to buy new goods, might even switch to second-hand products.

Valuations

RERE stock is trading relatively low, especially if we have a look at its historic high of around $17.50.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, the stock is trading substantially above the 52-week low of $1.52 but well off the one-year high of $4.49.

Since the company has been recording negative GAAP profits, we cannot use the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to judge its value. So, I am now using the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to see how undervalued or overvalued the company's stock is.

Data by YCharts

A reasonable P/S should normally be between 1 and 3. ATRenew's P/S is now lingering at about 0.5 as of the time of writing. Although RERE cannot boast a long profit history, according to the non-GAAP standards, it has managed to break even in 2022. So, we can say RERE is rather undervalued as far as its P/S is concerned.

Data by YCharts

Virtually the same can be said about ATRenew's price-to-book (P/B) ratio. A normal P/B is usually between 1 and 3, whilst ATRenew's is about 0.8 now. Again, it suggests undervaluation, especially given the fact RERE's cash position is good relative to its debt.

Risks

There are always risks to any bullish thesis, of course.

The first and foremost risk is that of a full-scale recession. Many stocks will likely depreciate in value. But as I have mentioned before, used electronics and other pre-owned goods are inferior products. So, the demand for these will likely rise should consumer incomes fall as a result of an economic downturn. China's economy is also doing better than it used to during the pandemic thanks to the reopening.

Some conservative investors might avoid the stock because it has been recording negative net profits. But as I have mentioned before, these GAAP figures include any non-cash expenses such as any damage done to the company's intangible assets. In other words, ATRenew is cash-positive and has quite little debt.

The fact it is a Chinese company. That might scare US-based investors due to the difference between the US and Chinese accounting standards and also the delisting threat. But these fears are not really grounded. First, RERE is listed on NYSE (the New York stock exchange) and therefore has to abide by the US accounting standards. Then, it is not on the US regulators' top lists of companies to be delisted. My fellow Seeking Alpha contributor wrote a more detailed analysis of this unlikely threat.

Conclusion

ATRenew is not much of a risk for a growth stock. It is substantially undervalued and is operating in a sector with plenty of growth potential. In my view, the company's business would not suffer much even if a recession happens. A conservative investor might prefer to stay away since the company cannot boast a long profit history. But there is plenty of money to be made for a growth-oriented investor considering a Chinese company that is likely to expand.