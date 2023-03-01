putilich/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) PLM category is playing an increasingly crucial role in facilitating digitalization in domains as diverse as manufacturing and the life sciences. DASTY's 3DXPERIENCE platform continues to impress me, and I expect DASTY market share to grow as a result of the rollout of this solution as part of large standardization contracts. In my opinion, Dassault's competitive position is still strong, and with the transition to subscription model, I also see potential for up-sell of cloud products which could drive further earnings surprise. In spite of the apparent conservatism of the top-line forecast, I expect upside potential from China's recovery, particularly in 2H23. For margins, I expect some minor headwinds from the transition to subscription and ongoing investments. In addition, I anticipate that DASTY will reach a net cash position in the next quarter, giving it flexibility around major M&A deals. Despite trading at a high P/E ratio, I believe DASTY strong business fundamentals, cash flow, and possible upside from accretive M&A deals justify the high price. With 4Q22 results showing business model resilience in the face of macro uncertainty, supporting the growing significance of the PLM category, I am recommending a Buy rating on DASTY.

4Q22 results review

It seems to me that the cautious tone of FY23 topline guidance regarding 1Q23 licenses is a result of the tougher comparisons. But without counting on any windfall from China's reopening, management is anticipating a steady rise in licenses for the rest of the year, which could be good news. Overall, I anticipate that recurring revenue will continue to be resilient even in a tough macro backdrop, supported by implementation of larger contracts, improved traction with resellers, and strong adoption of the subscription model. The foundation of my expectation is the assumption that consumers will maintain PLM spending to combat supply chain issues and rising raw material costs, as well as to increase efficiency savings.

Underlying demand

From an industry perspective, the automotive sector is booming thanks to the increasing momentum of electric vehicle programs and battery development, and the aerospace sector is making a comeback thanks to the need to fulfill an order backlog and better visibility into the supply chain and reseller business. Elsewhere, the biomedical sector is booming, but the manufacturing equipment market is weak. Also, as more and more people switch their spending priorities to consumer electronics, I expect this to continue benefiting DASTY as it brings in more customers from SV.

Financials

I think DASTY is handling the shift to subscriptions in a way that allows for plenty of up-selling of cloud products, which could lead to stronger results than anticipated. So, here's how I see the numbers shaking out: in the medium term, I anticipate a growth in licenses in the low single digits, but higher growth in organic recurring revenues. Thus, recurring software sales should constitute an ever-increasing share of total revenue (~71% in FY22). The move toward subscription pricing, along with sustained growth in both the core and life sciences markets, will support sustained growth in overall recurring revenues. Increased spending on personnel in 2022 should have an effect on FY23 operating margins as those cost becomes a full year impact (as such year to year comparison might look slightly bad). However, after FY23, improved margins are expected as a result of the increased productivity from these new hires and the no more significant increase in new hires. That said, I would expect some of the operating leverage, post FY23, to be muted by the moderate impact of the subscription transition and ongoing long-term investments.

As for FCF, I believe the FCF shortfall in 2022 was caused by one-offs, some of which the company has indicated will be reversed, and so I anticipate a return to a more normalized FCF conversion rate in FY23. In addition, I expect DASTY's future balance sheet (business is reaching net cash soon) strength will give the company more flexibility in the context of major M&A deals.

Conclusion

I believe that DASTY is in a strong position to benefit from the growing significance of the PLM category and the increasing demand in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and the life sciences. Despite the cautious tone of FY23 topline guidance, I anticipate that recurring revenue will remain resilient, driven by ramp up of large contracts, improved traction with resellers, and strong momentum in subscription growth. While the transition to a subscription model and ongoing investments may impact margins in the short term, I expect improved margins in the medium to long term as productivity increases and the impact of the subscription transition moderates. Moreover, the company's strong balance sheet will provide flexibility for potential M&A deals. Considering DASTY's strong business fundamentals, cash flow, and potential for accretive M&A deals, I recommend a Buy rating on the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.