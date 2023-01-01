Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock I picked because it matched every criterion of my checklist.
The company has just gone through a challenging year, with its founder Schultz having to take for its third time the role of CEO, in the midst of issues with labor unions and the need for the company to reinvent itself.
Things seem to be back on track now, as the company has presented its reinvention plan focused on comparable store sales growth, store count growth, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation.
Starbucks now targets to increase comparable sales in the range between 7%-9% annually and to grow its store count at a CAGR of 7% to reach 45,000 stores by the end of 2025 and 55,000 by 2030. The newly thought out store economics are expected to deliver a 50% return on investment with a 25% cash margin. Investors will need to see if the company will meet expectations, but this seems to be a reasonable plan that has ambitious, yet achievable, targets.
As I am gaining experience in my investing journey, I have a company - and its stock - that is educating me more than others: Costco (COST). In fact, the stock always seems to be very expensive and yet, it keeps on compounding and delivering very satisfying returns to its shareholders. Why is that?
I started investing by focusing on undervalued companies with a low PE. I still hold a few of the ones I found because I believe they are truly mispriced (SA readers who follow me may know my bull-case on Stellantis [STLA], for example). However, as I came across Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, I started understanding how my initial approach was somewhat similar to what Ben Graham suggested. Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger, however, took Graham's thinking a step further. The margin of safety doesn't only lie in the low multiples, but it the quality of a business. Terry Smith would add a very simple thought to this: as long as one doesn't really overpay, a sound business has a compounding strength that absorbs even a high price.
In short, I am shifting more and more towards businesses whose compounding rate is decent and consistent. Once I find them, I see the purchase price becomes less important, although, of course, I consider it. However, the real difference is that I don't look for a margin of safety in the stock price, but, rather, in the quality of a business. A high-quality business is in fact able to deploy capital with good returns, which are usually higher than the ones I achieve by reinvesting any dividend I may receive. Therefore, I don't mind if the dividend yield is low or if the company has a low payout ratio, as long as I see that it is able to earn a return on capital above the one I usually achieve with my investments.
Of course, we have to ask ourselves: does Starbucks still have investment opportunities to keep on having these returns? The first major driver for Starbucks is to grow its store count. At the end of FY 2022, Starbucks had 18,253 operated stores and 17,458 licensed stores, for a total count of 35,711. Considering the goal of reaching 45,000 stores by the end of 2025 we are before a company that is highly committed on growth. Although some argue that Starbucks has almost saturated the U.S., there are still plenty of countries where the company can grow, India being, in my opinion, the most likely candidate for future efforts.
Overall, Starbucks checks 4 criteria out of 5, with an open debate regarding the most recent metrics on shareholder returns.
Starbucks needs cash to fund its growth strategy without putting at risk its dividend. Regarding this issue, I would like to point out how Starbucks' has come up with something as similar as possible to Costco's membership program.
I have recently pointed out how Costco's membership program is a way to have a loan at no interest because membership fees are paid up front.
Starbucks is pushing hard on something similar. It is the Starbucks Rewards Membership program. Here customers load their cards upfront and then collect their stars based on how much they spend. Every 150 stars, Starbucks gives a free drink.
During the Q1 earnings call, Starbucks disclosed it has over 30 million active members (+15% YoY) that have higher customer engagement. During Q1 2023, Starbucks also was more than $3.3 billion loaded on its cards in the U.S. alone. Starbucks reports at the end of Q1 $2.14 billion of stored value card liability and current portion of deferred revenue. This means the company has already been paid in cash upfront almost the exact amount it needs to fund its 2023 capex. The more this program grows, the more I expect the company to strengthen its balance sheet, without need to raise new debt, and freeing up other cash to cover more safely its dividends and buybacks.
Therefore, for me Starbucks checks even my fifth point.
Every time I buy a stock I ask myself if I am confident enough to keep it until I leave it as part of my legacy to my kids. Although the future is unknown and many crisis of all kinds are yet to come, I think Starbucks is still a company whose compounding strength should be intact for several years. By assuming a conservative EBITDA growth of 7% for the next 10 years, I reach an EBITDA of $11.7 billion in 2032. This is about a fwd EV/EBITDA of 9.7. Not cheap, but not that expensive either. Of course, these are long-term estimates and, as such, may vary a lot. However, they help me understand how a reliable company with consistent results actually carries within its economics its real margin of safety.
