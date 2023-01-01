sndr

Introduction: why I am invested in Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock I picked because it matched every criterion of my checklist.

The company has just gone through a challenging year, with its founder Schultz having to take for its third time the role of CEO, in the midst of issues with labor unions and the need for the company to reinvent itself.

Things seem to be back on track now, as the company has presented its reinvention plan focused on comparable store sales growth, store count growth, margin expansion and disciplined capital allocation.

Starbucks now targets to increase comparable sales in the range between 7%-9% annually and to grow its store count at a CAGR of 7% to reach 45,000 stores by the end of 2025 and 55,000 by 2030. The newly thought out store economics are expected to deliver a 50% return on investment with a 25% cash margin. Investors will need to see if the company will meet expectations, but this seems to be a reasonable plan that has ambitious, yet achievable, targets.

What I am learning from Costco

As I am gaining experience in my investing journey, I have a company - and its stock - that is educating me more than others: Costco (COST). In fact, the stock always seems to be very expensive and yet, it keeps on compounding and delivering very satisfying returns to its shareholders. Why is that?

I started investing by focusing on undervalued companies with a low PE. I still hold a few of the ones I found because I believe they are truly mispriced (SA readers who follow me may know my bull-case on Stellantis [STLA], for example). However, as I came across Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, I started understanding how my initial approach was somewhat similar to what Ben Graham suggested. Mr. Buffett and Mr. Munger, however, took Graham's thinking a step further. The margin of safety doesn't only lie in the low multiples, but it the quality of a business. Terry Smith would add a very simple thought to this: as long as one doesn't really overpay, a sound business has a compounding strength that absorbs even a high price.

In short, I am shifting more and more towards businesses whose compounding rate is decent and consistent. Once I find them, I see the purchase price becomes less important, although, of course, I consider it. However, the real difference is that I don't look for a margin of safety in the stock price, but, rather, in the quality of a business. A high-quality business is in fact able to deploy capital with good returns, which are usually higher than the ones I achieve by reinvesting any dividend I may receive. Therefore, I don't mind if the dividend yield is low or if the company has a low payout ratio, as long as I see that it is able to earn a return on capital above the one I usually achieve with my investments.

Is Starbucks a quality business?

First of all, a quality business needs to have a strong brand, well-known to consumers. No doubt Starbucks checks this point. Brand awareness is important because it is the asset that leads to pricing power. In this case, consumers don't easily change a branded product with other cheaper alternatives because they seek that product and not any similar one.

Secondly, as we have seen above, I look for consistent compounding returns on the invested capital. Starbucks scores an A+ on profitability grade. If we look at its ROCE performance since the IPO we see a company that has rapidly brought its annual return above 20%, with only short-lived dips below this level.

Of course, we have to ask ourselves: does Starbucks still have investment opportunities to keep on having these returns? The first major driver for Starbucks is to grow its store count. At the end of FY 2022, Starbucks had 18,253 operated stores and 17,458 licensed stores, for a total count of 35,711. Considering the goal of reaching 45,000 stores by the end of 2025 we are before a company that is highly committed on growth. Although some argue that Starbucks has almost saturated the U.S., there are still plenty of countries where the company can grow, India being, in my opinion, the most likely candidate for future efforts.

In recent years, investors have identified companies with a subscription-based revenue model as superior to those companies whose revenues are more exposed to economic cycles. Though Starbucks doesn't have subscribers, it does have recurring revenue because it sells frequently used products that customers want to purchase often (many even daily). In fact, if we look at Starbucks' annual revenue since its IPO, we almost see no dip during the Great Recession. The only real downturn happened during the pandemic because of Covid-related lockdowns.

As we are seeing in these days with the SVB case, businesses that operate on leverage are higher risk ones. This is why I seek companies whose long-term debt is sustainable. I agree with many investors who think LT debt/EBITDA ratio should not be over 3. Starbucks' EBITDA was close to $6 billion, whereas its LT debt was $13.15 billion at the end of FY 2022. The ratio is 2.2. However, during the pandemic, Starbucks raised about $3.5 billion of LT debt that increased it from $11.12 billion to $14.73 billion. Now the company is deleveraging and paying it down.

I started investing chasing dividends. As much as I like receiving a quarterly (growing) check, possibly coupled by share buybacks, I want to make sure the company does return to me only its excess capital. Otherwise, I would be receiving a check, but this would have a high opportunity cost as I would lose the chance to see the company use its capital to invest and obtain high returns. However, a long dividend growth history is also a sign of a well-managed company. Therefore, I prefer companies that have a dividend. Starbucks here has a somewhat mixed picture. Its 12-year dividend growth streak is good and its 5yr growth rate of 13.15% is also great. However, its payout ratio is a bit high as it is almost close to 70%. The company issued debt to fund its dividend during the pandemic, showing confidence that is business would soon recover. However, in the past few years the company paid a dividend that wasn't fully covered by free cash flow. As a consequence we cash going down on the balance sheet. Here is how I take this. Starbucks conceives itself still in growth mode and, in 2023, it is planning on pouring roughly $2.5 billion investments in new and existing stores, supply chain and corporate facilities.

Overall, Starbucks checks 4 criteria out of 5, with an open debate regarding the most recent metrics on shareholder returns.

Starbucks' new "bank"

Starbucks needs cash to fund its growth strategy without putting at risk its dividend. Regarding this issue, I would like to point out how Starbucks' has come up with something as similar as possible to Costco's membership program.

I have recently pointed out how Costco's membership program is a way to have a loan at no interest because membership fees are paid up front.

Starbucks is pushing hard on something similar. It is the Starbucks Rewards Membership program. Here customers load their cards upfront and then collect their stars based on how much they spend. Every 150 stars, Starbucks gives a free drink.

During the Q1 earnings call, Starbucks disclosed it has over 30 million active members (+15% YoY) that have higher customer engagement. During Q1 2023, Starbucks also was more than $3.3 billion loaded on its cards in the U.S. alone. Starbucks reports at the end of Q1 $2.14 billion of stored value card liability and current portion of deferred revenue. This means the company has already been paid in cash upfront almost the exact amount it needs to fund its 2023 capex. The more this program grows, the more I expect the company to strengthen its balance sheet, without need to raise new debt, and freeing up other cash to cover more safely its dividends and buybacks.

Therefore, for me Starbucks checks even my fifth point.

Conclusion

Every time I buy a stock I ask myself if I am confident enough to keep it until I leave it as part of my legacy to my kids. Although the future is unknown and many crisis of all kinds are yet to come, I think Starbucks is still a company whose compounding strength should be intact for several years. By assuming a conservative EBITDA growth of 7% for the next 10 years, I reach an EBITDA of $11.7 billion in 2032. This is about a fwd EV/EBITDA of 9.7. Not cheap, but not that expensive either. Of course, these are long-term estimates and, as such, may vary a lot. However, they help me understand how a reliable company with consistent results actually carries within its economics its real margin of safety.