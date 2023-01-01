This Is What I Learned From Costco About Starbucks

Mar. 15, 2023 6:03 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)COST2 Comments
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Since I started researching Costco I see my investing strategy has shifted from only seeking undervalued companies to picking true compounders.
  • The margin of safety is not linked only to price, but to the quality of a business.
  • Starbucks is building a program that will benefit its balance sheet and that resembles Costco's financial secret of raising a zero-interest loan.

Starbucks Paper Coffee Cups

sndr

Introduction: why I am invested in Starbucks

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is a stock I picked because it matched every criterion of my checklist.

The company has just gone through a challenging year, with its founder Schultz having to take for its

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
1.8K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.