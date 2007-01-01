Scott Olson

Performance of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in recent years could hardly be described as success. Although the stock price has been largely trailing returns of the consumer staple sector, since 2022 CL has been underperforming most of its peers within the industry.

In my view, the business is well-positioned for the future with a unique positioning in highly attractive areas of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment.

The company also has some important competitive advantages that I have covered before. However, I am still having a hard time making CL one of my high conviction ideas within the sector and taking a long position.

More Pressure On Margins

As expected, organic revenue growth has accelerated over the past year as pricing peaked during the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Volumes however have declined by -4.5% and -4.0% during the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

While topline growth is important, for a company like Colgate-Palmolive, return on capital and more specifically profitability has a far greater impact on the share price. That is why, the sharp decline in Colgate's gross margin was not well-received by investors.

From a gross margin perspective, the rising costs of raw materials have had a devastating impact during 2022. Although pricing and improved productivity managed to partially offset that, the magnitude of price increases of agricultural and packaging-related materials was too large.

It is highly speculative what 2023 would bring in terms of prices of essential and tropical oils, pulp, corn, poultry and soybeans - all key commodities for Colgate's products.

What we do know, however, is that the company intends to continue with its price increases during the first half of this year.

Obviously, the ag prices will be where they are and we are taking pricing, as you have seen both in the fourth quarter and plan to take more pricing in the first half of this year. But, again, if ag prices come back, things will get better, but we at this point don’t expect any short-term benefits for ag coming back.

As a result, it is reasonable to expect that the net negative impact on gross margins would decline as 2023 progresses. We should also note that the gross margin had a negative impact in Q4 of 2022 from Colgate's recent acquisitions in the pet nutrition segment (more on that later).

Having said that, gross margin should improve in 2023, but the problem is that Colgate's stock is already pricing in a large improvement. Based on the historical data presented in the graph below, Colgate's gross margin should improve from 57% during the past 12-months to roughly 59%.

If the company fails to achieve that, a downward multiple repricing could be expected. But if it does succeed, we are still long way from an upward multiple repricing.

For those who are willing to wait, while holding CL as part of their portfolio, Colgate-Palmolive offers one of its highest dividend yields in a very long time.

The company has also recently announced a 2% dividend increase and is well-positioned to continue doing so on an annual basis.

Focusing On Long-Term Investments

Over the long-run, Colgate's recent acquisitions in skin care could turn out to be very successful, both from strategic positioning and from an overall fit with the rest of the business.

These product categories, however, are too small to make a difference within the medium term and shareholders should look elsewhere when it comes to growth over the next 3-5 years.

Not surprisingly, the pet care business has been the key growth driver for Colgate over the past few years.

On a historical 5-year basis, revenue growth in Pet Nutrition was indeed unmatched by any other segment. North America was the second-best performing segment; however, its 22% growth over 5 years translates into roughly 4% on an annual basis. Growth in all other regions suffered as a result of the strong U.S. dollar.

In spite of foreign exchange headwinds, sales growth in the pet segment was driven by volume growth of 4.0% and net selling price increases of 11.5% during the 2022 period. Thus growth accelerated from its historical averages, but profit margins fell.

The lower profitability was largely due to higher raw and packaging material costs (roughly 840 bps impact on gross margin). Additionally, there were some headwinds associated with the recent acquisitions.

Those deals and a significant proportion of Colgate's capital expenditure has been allocated towards increasing capacity within the pet food segment. This is necessary as the high topline growth in recent years has resulted in the company operating near full capacity.

The largest deal over the past year was for 3 dry pet food manufacturing plants in the United States. Those were acquired from Red Collar Pet Foods for roughly $700m.

What we should note from the purchase price allocation, however, is that Goodwill represents the majority of this amount, even though it was a deal aimed at expanding capacity.

There was also a smaller acquisition in Europe for a canned pet food manufacturing plant from Nutriamo.

Lastly, in January of this year, Colgate-Palmolive has completed the construction of its pet food plant in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

The management has indicated that these investments are long-term in nature which signals confidence that recent growth in pet food would be sustained. Over the short-term, however, these new plants would require additional investments since acquired facilities were producing simpler formulas when compared to those of Hill's.

There would also be additional start-up costs that would put further pressure on Colgate's margins over the course of the year.

In the beginning, we do have some startup costs there and those startup costs, again, are around things like bubble staffing as we bring the staff on board and get them trained and so we expect that, that will contribute in the second half, but it becomes a headwind in the first half around Hill’s.

Investor Takeaway

I remain confident in Colgate-Palmolive's long-term success given its strong brand portfolio and unique positioning. Having said that, however, the new CEO (relatively speaking) would be put to the test over the course of this year as further price increases would be needed, while volume growth should not be sacrificed. Costs related to new capacity in pet food would also put pressure on margins, which in turn will weigh on returns.