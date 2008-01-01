QQQ: Lower Rates Are No Reason To Be Bullish

Summary

  • The QQQ has shrugged off the recent weakness in the US financial sector, supported by the decline in bond yields, but this is unlikely to last.
  • Free cash flows are down 18% from last year's peak, leaving the FCF yield at just 3.2%, 45bps below the 10-year Treasury, which is the lowest spread since 2008.
  • Any large decline in bond yields would likely imply a deflationary recession, which would not be at all positive for the QQQ as we saw in 2008.

The NASDAQ, Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has held up remarkably well over the past week in the face of the US banking sector shock, with investors appearing to see the instability as positive for Tech stocks due to lower

QQQ Vs 10-Year UST Yields (Bloomberg)

NDX FCF Yield, PS Ratio, And Profit Margin (Bloomberg)

NDX FCF Yield vs 10-Year UST Yield (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

