After a horrific year for tech in 2022, Wall Street's former darlings are once more the belle of the ball.

This is what happens when high PE growth names run into growth headwinds and rates soar.

And this is what happens when a former growth darling becomes a deep-value stock.

How undervalued was Meta (NASDAQ:META) at its November 3rd low?

$88 = 9.1X earnings

4.2X cash-adjusted earnings

For context, private equity firms try to buy companies at 11X to 12X cash-adjusted earnings.

Meta's historical fair value for 2023 was $259 based on 2023 estimates, and it was trading at $88.

a 64% discount to historical fair value

Is it any wonder now that Zuckerberg is getting religion on cost controls and has stopped pushing his metaverse dream that Meta has more than doubled?

Rolling Returns Since 2012

Meta is a company that is capable of 170% 12-month returns off bear market lows.

Wait a second? If Meta was 64% undervalued and is up 117%, doesn't that mean it's undervalued?

Yes, Meta is likely still very undervalued.

12-month forward fair value: $269.92

current price: $192.66

historical discount: 29%

DK quality score: 84% medium-risk 11/13 SWAN

DK rating: potential strong buy

Even growing at high single or low double-digits the market has historically valued Meta at about 24X earnings, and today it trades at 20X.

9.0X cash-adjusted earnings

still a bargain by private equity standards

Several Dividend Kings members have asked me to review whether Meta is a good long-term growth stock to potentially combine with high-yield blue-chips to generate superior income growth over time.

Its valuation is certainly still attractive, and its short-term growth prospects appear solid, thanks to another round of layoffs and strict cost-cutting.

The good news is that Meta, even after doubling, has the potential to double again within three years. That's how undervalued it was.

But before you get too excited and back up the truck on Meta, you should know its deep dark secret.

Why My $2 Million Family Hedge Fund Owns Very Little Of Meta

Currently, my family hedge fund owns $223 worth of Meta.

Eventually, we'll own about a 0.33% position.

Because SCHG and SPGP own about 2.6% each

It will take a few years for my family hedge fund to match the Dividend Kings' ZEUS Income growth portfolio, which looks like this.

DK ZEUS Portfolio Tracker

To pay medical bills, we had to overweight value and high-yield stocks, and I'm buying growth over time per a set schedule. We're also very likely headed for recession and a debt ceiling crisis, so we are building up our bond position.

I use 50% of our weekly DCA budget to buy bonds and 50% for whichever blue-chip our spreadsheet says to buy next.

currently, 40% hedges

40% value

20% growth (on the way to 33%)

If my family's medical bill issues didn't exist, I would have the above portfolio, and we'd own about $6,400 worth of Meta.

I'm not interested in owning more than that, and here's why.

The Good News About Meta

First, the good news for Meta owners.

FactSet Research Terminal

Meta managed to grow its user base by 1.8% in 2022. And slow but steady growth is expected through 2026.

Daily active users are expected to grow modestly through 2027.

And average revenue per user, or ARPU, is expected to grow through 2025.

Meta Medium-Term Growth Consensus

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2022 $116,609 $18,439 $53,358 $28,819 $23,200 2023 $122,208 $17,559 $54,868 $31,862 $25,459 2024 $136,087 $24,012 $62,377 $37,006 $29,870 2025 $151,045 $28,891 $72,877 $43,280 $34,838 2026 $166,218 $34,587 $81,755 $50,505 $40,274 2027 $183,610 $39,490 $89,590 $56,127 $45,107 2028 $193,678 $43,913 $98,936 $61,206 $49,467 Annualized Growth 2022-2028 8.82% 15.56% 10.84% 13.38% 13.45% Cumulative 2023-2027 $952,846 $188,452 $460,403 $279,986 $225,015 Click to enlarge

Meta's sales are expected to grow about 9% through 2028 driving impressive free cash flow growth of almost 16%.

Meta Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2022 15.8% 45.8% 24.7% 19.9% 2023 14.4% 44.9% 26.1% 20.8% 2024 17.6% 45.8% 27.2% 21.9% 2025 19.1% 48.2% 28.7% 23.1% 2026 20.8% 49.2% 30.4% 24.2% 2027 21.5% 48.8% 30.6% 24.6% 2028 22.7% 51.1% 31.6% 25.5% Annualized Growth 2022-2028 6.19% 1.85% 4.18% 4.25% Click to enlarge

Thanks to stricter cost controls, including 10,000 more layoffs and putting 5,000 new hires on hold, margins are expected to rise steadily, especially free cash flow margins.

By 2028 Meta's free cash flow margins are expected to be what Apple's (AAPL) is today

But Meta is also taking a page out of the Apple playbook with lots of buybacks.

Meta Buyback Consensus

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $27,956 5.6% $501,770 2023 $18,906 3.8% $501,770 2024 $16,516 3.3% $501,770 2025 $21,181 4.2% $501,770 2026 $20,930 4.2% $501,770 2027 $22,979 4.6% $501,770 2028 $25,331 5.0% $501,770 Total 2023 through 2028 $125,843 25.1% $501,770 Annualized Rate 4.68% Average Annual Buybacks $20,974 1% Buyback Tax $1,258 Average Annual Buyback Tax $210 Click to enlarge

Meta is expected to average $21 billion worth of buybacks over the next six years, enough to repurchase 25% of its stock at current valuations potentially.

So that should mean Meta's FCF/share will grow close to 20% per year, right? Think again.

The Bad News? Those Buybacks Don't Mean What You Think

Let's consider Meta's FCF/share consensus estimates to see how much value those $125 billion buybacks are expected to generate for shareholders.

2022 FCF/share: $6.83

2028 consensus FCF/share: $15.90

annualized growth: 15.1%

FCF growth consensus: 15.6%

annual buyback boost: -0.5%

How can a company buy back almost 5% of its stock each year and have negative value accretion from buybacks?

Morningstar

Meta's executive team makes over $100 million annually, almost all in stock.

Compensation growth 2017 to 2021: 7.8%

Morningstar

In fact, Zuckerberg earned just $1 in 2021 and was paid entirely in stock.

And it's not just Meta's CEO.

Morningstar

All of Meta's executives earn most of their generous compensation in stock.

Morningstar

The same is true of its board of directors, including several executives who get paid twice.

2017 to 2021 board compensation growth: 69%

Morningstar

And board members are also paid mostly in stock.

In total, the top executives and board of Meta are paid over $120 million, almost all in stock.

And that's just the top brass.

Statista

Even with 10,000 planned layoffs, Meta will employ 76,000 people, 75% more than pre-pandemic levels.

Comparably

The median pay at Meta is about $150,000.

But that's just the salary.

Comparably

On top of competitive salaries, about 77% of Meta employees also get paid bonuses. And guess what form those take? Yes, stock options.

Macrotrends

In 2022, Meta paid out $12 billion in stock to its employees.

99% of stock awards go to non-executives

I have nothing against employing a lot of people and paying them handsomely. I myself make 50% more than the President of the United States.

But the point is that Meta's buybacks are not benefiting shareholders like you might imagine.

That $125 billion in buybacks is an extra $125 billion for Meta's employees. Now in the tightest job market in 54 years, that's fine. And since 70% of US GDP is consumer spending, and almost all of that is driven by wages, I'm all in favor of high worker pay.

Just realize that Meta's big headlines about big buybacks aren't what they appear. They only indirectly benefit shareholders by retaining talented employees and motivating them.

Ok, but aren't we splitting hairs here? Meta is growing it's net income at 13% to 14% per year, which is faster than Apple and on par with Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Yes, that's true, but only for the next few years.

What Do You Call A Growth Stock Growing At Single Digits? Meta

FactSet Research Terminal

Remember this?

FactSet Research Terminal

Meta managed to grow its user base by 1.8% in 2022. And slow but steady growth is expected through 2026.

Daily active users are expected to grow modestly through 2027.

And average revenue per user, or ARPU, is expected to grow through 2025.

Well, what happens after those dates? Meta's user base is expected to start shrinking slowly.

And its ARPU is also expected to start shrinking.

While Meta's sales growth is expected to be close to 9% annually through 2028, by 2028, it's expected to fall to 5%.

While its net income is expected to grow 13.5% through 2028, by 2028, it's expected to fall to 10%.

And while its EPS growth through 2028 is expected to be 13.5% (buybacks offsetting stock comp), by 2028, it's expected to fall to 7.3%.

In other words, Meta's demographic problems mean its long-term growth rate, even factoring higher buybacks in the future (enough to offset stock comp), is about 9%.

At least that's the median estimate today from all 60 analysts who cover Meta on Wall Street and collectively know it better than anyone other than Zuckerberg.

forecast range -2% to 27% CAGR

Long-Term Total Return Consensus

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return ZEUS Income Growth (My family hedge fund) 4.3% 9.9% 14.2% 9.9% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF 3.6% 9.4% 13.0% 9.1% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 2.2% 10.0% 12.2% 8.5% Meta With a 3% Dividend 3.0% 9.1% 12.1% 8.5% Nasdaq 0.8% 10.9% 11.7% 8.2% Colgate 2.7% 8.1% 10.8% 7.6% Dividend Aristocrats 1.9% 8.5% 10.4% 7.3% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 7.1% REITs 3.9% 6.1% 10.0% 7.0% Meta 0% 9.1% 9.1% 6.4% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% 5.0% Click to enlarge

At the moment, Meta is expected to generate long-term returns of 9%, less than the S&P, the aristocrats, and even Colgate.

If it paid a 3% dividend yield, it would be expected to outperform the Nasdaq and become a highly attractive stock.

After ten consecutive years of raising its dividend, it would be added to VIG

and SCHD could add it even sooner

Bottom Line: Even After Doubling, Meta Could Soar Much More...But There's A Catch

Meta offers solid medium-term growth potential, decent long-term potential, and an attractive valuation.

It could potentially double in three years, even after soaring 117%. That's because it's still 28% undervalued.

But as the company is structured today, a company whose demographics are terrible and whose main avenue for growth is to cut costs and lay off workers.

Well, without a dividend, Meta isn't expected to outperform most companies. Even boring old dividend aristocrats like Colgate are expected to deliver superior returns.

Could analysts be wrong? Might Zuckerberg's Metaverse plan return it to its former growth glory days? Perhaps. Deutsche Bank's Benjamin Black and Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney think Meta will grow at 18.7% and 27% annually, respectively.

But guess how many analysts out of 60 think Meta can grow at double-digits in the long-term? Just three.

An equal amount thinks Meta will grow at between -2% to 3%.

They might be wrong as well, but I think the odds of Meta growing at 3% are probably a lot higher than it growing at 12+%.

Daily Shot

Facebook is dominant among older users, and less popular with the young.

That's why its userbase is expected to peak soon and gradually decline.

It's also why its revenue per user is expected to decline by 2026.

Advertisers want to market to younger people whose earnings and spending are upswing, not retired seniors.

I'm not saying that's morally right, it's just the facts.

All of this means that without a dividend, Meta's long-term total return potential is far below many of Wall Street's favorite growth stocks today.

Morningstar

Let's consider SCHG, my favorite growth ETF.

Top 50% of S&P by growth under using multi-factor analysis

Now let's compare how fast these growth companies are expected to grow long-term.

Company Long-Term Growth Consensus Yield Long-Term Return Potential AMZN 27.6% 0.0% 27.6% AMD 27.2% 0.0% 27.2% LLY 21.9% 1.4% 23.3% MA 22.1% 0.7% 22.8% AVGO 19.2% 2.9% 22.1% NVDA 21.2% 0.1% 21.3% TSLA 19.0% 0.0% 19.0% CRM 18.6% 0.0% 18.6% V 16.3% 0.8% 17.1% ADBE 15.2% 0.0% 15.2% UNH 13.4% 1.4% 14.8% GOOG 14.5% 0.0% 14.5% MSFT 12.9% 1.1% 14.0% ACN 10.9% 1.8% 12.7% AAPL 10.4% 0.6% 11.0% LIN 9.4% 1.5% 10.9% COST 9.3% 0.8% 10.1% TMO 9.2% 0.3% 9.5% META 9.1% 0.0% 9.1% DHR 6.2% 0.4% 6.6% S&P 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

What's a better growth stock than Meta? Many wonderful dividend stocks like Broadcom (AVGO), Microsoft (MSFT), and even Apple.

Meta is only superior to these three on valuation.

Is it smart to own Meta? Sure, in ETFs.

Is it smart to buy Meta today? Absolutely, if you're a value or GARP investor.

Is it smart to load up on more Meta today after it's doubled? Yes, if you're a momentum trader.

But Meta growing at single digits long-term can't be combined with high-yield blue-chips and turbocharger your income growth.

Things would change entirely if it begins paying a generous and steadily growing dividend.

a 50% FCF payout ratio would be a 2% yield and 11.1% long-term return potential

making Meta a 30% undervalued dividend growth SWAN that could double in three years

But as things stand now? I'll pass on Meta because there are so many wonderful alternatives.