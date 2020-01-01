Headwinds Remain For Energy Markets

Mar. 15, 2023 6:30 AM ETUSO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, OLEM, DBE, OILX, GAZ, GRNTF, USAI, JJE, JJETF, UBN, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK
Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • The supply and demand dynamics are bearish for now.
  • Should the shorter-dated spreads diverge from the spot price, it tends to provide a decent signal as to the forthcoming price action.
  • Price action continues to look interesting for the oil price.

Stock market concept with oil industry icons and high-low graph on background

mi-viri

Mixed signals from the energy market

Despite a generally favourable start to the year for the stock market (last week's SVB turbulence aside), energy markets have continued to trend sideways. Failing to catch a bid from the China reopening story that many

Crude Oil

Acheron Insights, EIA

Crude Oil

Acheron Insights, EIA

Crude Oil

Acheron Insights, EIA

Crude Oil

Acheron Insights, CME

WTIC

Stock Charts

Crude Oil Hedges

SentimenTrader

XLE Energy

Stock Charts

Managed Money Positioning

Acheron Insights, EIA, CFTC

Managed Money Positioning

Acheron Insights, EIA, CFTC

Business Cycle Oil

Acheron Insights, ISM, St. Louis Fed

Business Cycle, Energy

Acheron Insights, ISM, S&P

WTIC

Stock Charts

WTIC

Stock Charts

WTI Crude Oil Futures

EquityClock

XOP

Stock Charts

Oil

Author

This article was written by

Christopher Yates, CFA profile picture
Christopher Yates, CFA
1.2K Followers
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.