Danaher Vs. Agilent: Which Is The Better Option For Long-Term Investors

Mar. 15, 2023 7:02 AM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A), DHRDHR.PB
WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.21K Followers

Summary

  • Agilent and Danaher have significantly outperformed the market, and have solid competitive advantages.
  • The laboratory equipment and measurement devices industry is forecasted to grow at a ~7% CAGR to the year 2030.
  • While we believe that both companies are trading close to fair value, there is one we currently find more attractive.
There’s always something waiting to be discovered

LaylaBird

The laboratory equipment and measurement devices industry is particularly attractive, as it has good economics and is fairly resilient. Two companies we particularly like are Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Danaher (NYSE:DHR), both of which have delivered outstanding

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.21K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.