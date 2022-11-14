Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:LX) shares is a Buy.

I previewed LexinFintech's Q3 2022 financial results with my earlier November 14, 2022 write-up for the stock. The focus of my latest update for LX is the company's Q4 2022 earnings review.

An assessment of LX's recent quarterly results and its forward-looking guidance leads me to the conclusion that LexinFintech will deliver a pretty good set of results in the current fiscal year. But the favorable financial outlook for LX isn't reflected in its current earnings-based valuation multiple, and this has prompted me to upgrade my rating for LX from a Hold to a Buy.

LX's Q4 2022 Results Review

LexinFintech's financial performance for the final quarter of the previous year, as revealed in the company's Q4 2022 earnings release issued on March 13 after trading hours, surpassed the market's expectations.

The key fourth quarter headline numbers for LX were pretty good. Top line for LexinFintech jumped from RMB2,199 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 to RMB3,050 million for the last quarter of the prior year. This implied that LX had achieved YoY and QoQ revenue growth rates of +39% and +13%, respectively in the most recent quarter. LX's net profit attributable to shareholders also increased by +9% QoQ and +18% YoY to RMB301 million for Q4 2022.

As per S&P Capital IQ data, LexinFintech's actual top line and bottom line in local currency terms for the fourth quarter of 2022 exceeded the market's consensus financial projections by +13% and +6%, respectively.

LX's key operating metrics in the recent quarter were also decent.

The company's loan originations and the number of users with credit line grew by +29% YoY and +8% YoY to RMB56.1 billion and 40.0 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of this year. As highlighted at its Q4 2022 earnings briefing on March 13, 2023, LexinFintech's take rate increased by +4 basis points from 2.55% for Q3 2022 to 2.59% in Q4 2022, which the company attributed to an "improvement in asset quality and lower funding costs."

The higher take rate for LX in Q4 2022 was one of two key factors that led to the company reporting above-expectations financial results in the recent quarter.

The other major factor which drove LexinFintech's fourth quarter earnings beat was the strong growth of the installment e-commerce platform service business (Fenqile) which saw its GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) rise by +40% YoY to RMB1.4 billion for Q4 2022. Also, Fenqile had achieved positive earnings for the first time in the fourth quarter of last year. I had previously referred to Fenqile as a platform that "offers various products for sale which can be paid in installments" in my October 29, 2020 initiation article for LX.

2023 Outlook For LexinFintech

Looking forward, LX provided very strong loan originations guidance for the first quarter of 2023 and full-year 2023.

In its Q4 2022 results release, LexinFintech noted its expectations of loan originations +39% YoY and +7% QoQ to RMB60 billion for Q1 2023. Separately, LX disclosed at the company's most recent quarterly results call that its loan originations are expected to grow by +22% from RMB205 billion for FY 2022 to RMB250 billion in FY 2023 based on the mid-point of its full-year guidance.

It is also worthy of note that LX revealed at its Q4 2022 investor briefing that it has witnessed "take rates for over 3%" for "the past couple of months." This represents a substantial improvement as compared to LexinFintech's prior quarterly take rates of 2.55% and 2.59% for Q3 2022 and Q4 2022, respectively.

Expectations of a higher take rate for LexinFintech are supported by stable loan APR (Annual Percentage Rate) and a decline in funding costs. LexinFintech's funding costs have been trending downwards, as evidenced by the -0.2 percentage points decline in funding cost from 7.0% in Q3 2022 to 6.8% for Q4 2022. Also, the company's loan APR has stabilized at around the 24% level (actual Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 APRs of 24.3% and 24.1%, respectively).

Considering the company's encouraging loan originations growth guidance and the positive take rate metrics observed in early 2023, it is reasonable to expect LexinFintech to report much better financial results for the current fiscal year. The market's consensus financial estimates (source: S&P Capital IQ) for LexinFintech point to the company's revenue and net income expanding by +19.7% and +61.4%, respectively, in RMB terms. This compares favorably with LX's -13.3% top line contraction and -59.0% drop in normalized net profit (in local currency terms) for full-year FY 2022.

Concluding Thoughts

LexinFintech currently trades at a consensus forward next twelve month's normalized P/E ratio of 1.86 times based on its last traded share price of $2.36 as of March 14, 2023 according to S&P Capital IQ's valuation data. Taking into account LX's depressed valuations, I don't think that the market has fully priced in the expected improvement in the company's 2023 financial performance into its stock price and valuations. This explains why I have decided to award a Buy rating to LexinFintech.