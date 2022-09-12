JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

A complete set of DNA containing the genetic information of living beings is called a genome. Thanks to Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) solutions, healthcare institutions all over the world have been able to study the genome of humans and other organisms to improve our understanding of genetic mutations, diseases, and the evolution of species.

Illumina is the market leader in the DNA sequencing industry. Thanks to its innovative products, since 2001 the cost of a full human genome analysis dropped from hundreds of millions of dollars to less than $1000, and Illumina expect the cost to decrease to $200 thanks to its newly developed instruments.

As market leader Illumina quadruple its revenues in 10 years delivering solid cash flows to its shareholders, however, its rise to the top attracted the interest of antitrust authorities which tried to get in the way by curbing Illumina's success.

In today's analysis, we will assess why Illumina, despite having a bright future ahead, result to be extremely overvalued at today's prices given an intrinsic value of $136 per share.

Business Model

Illumina pioneered Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) of DNA, a highly accurate and relatively affordable DNA sequencing technology that permits to sequence large amounts of DNA in a short amount of time by assembling short reads of DNA together to create a whole genome.

Illumina's main products are its sequencing instruments but they only account for 15% of total revenues. The majority of revenues are derived from the recurring sale of consumable products like kits and reagents used along with sequencing instruments, which accounts for 70% of revenues. Illumina also offers whole-genome sequencing services which accounts for 12%.

In 2021 Illumina acquired GRAIL, a US biotech company that develops cancer tests to detect cancer in its early stages increasing the chances of curing it. Despite generating only $55 million in revenues against the $330 million spent in R&D, GRAIL represents a key acquisition for Illumina to enter the oncology sector considering that GRAIL's products heavily rely on the NGS technology to study the DNA and detect cancer.

Operating Performance

Looking at Illumina's past performances, revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14.84%, from $1.1 billion in 2012 to $4.5 billion in 2022, badly influenced in the last year by macroeconomic issues.

Illumina revenues (TIKR Terminal)

The operating margin and the return on invested capital (ROIC) declined considerably from their historical median value of 26.5% and 16.72%. This is due firstly to the outbreak of the covid pandemic in 2020 and secondly to the aftermath of the GRAIL acquisition that, in addition to a considerable increase in operating expenses, brought Illumina to face a possible fine of $458 million from the European Commission for having violated antitrust policies.

Illumina operating margin & ROIC (TIKR Terminal)

As regards the free cash flows to the firm (FCFF), Illumina delivered solid cash flows through the years, except for 2021 when FCFF turn negative after subtracting the amount spend for the GRAIL acquisition from the net operating profit after taxes.

Illumina FCFF (Personal Data)

Financially speaking, Illumina has a negative net cash position of -$1.5 billion derived from the amount of debt contracted to fund the GRAIL acquisition, however, can be considered financially stable having an interest coverage ratio of 6.88 and healthy financial ratios.

Illumina financial position (TIKR Terminal)

Market & Risks

Looking at the DNA sequencing industry is expected to grow six folds at a CAGR of 17.9% driven by the continuous improvement of sequencing technologies that permit its smoother adoption.

In particular Third-Generation Sequencing (TGS) technologies, despite being still more expensive and less accurate than NGS technologies, made possible to analyze longer reads permitting to better analyze complex genomes.

This represents an opportunity for Illumina, which is currently developing long-read sequencing instruments, but at the same time represents a big threat, having to compete with companies like Pacific Biosciences (PACB) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTCPK:ONTTF), two of the leading companies in the TGS industry which regardless their current small size can possibly steal Illumina's market shares in the future thanks to their better technologies.

Illumina actually tried to acquire Pacific Biosciences back in 2018 to access its TGS technology and strengthen its position in the market but was blocked by US and UK antitrust authorities to prevent Illumina from exercising unfair competition towards other emerging companies in the industry.

With its rise to success, Illumina has attracted the eyes of antitrust authorities all over the world who want to prevent the creation of monopolies. Other than being forced to abandon the acquisition of Pacific Biosciences, Illumina is currently facing a trial with the European Commission which didn't approve the acquisition of GRAIL because according to them being Illumina the main supplier of the technologies used to develop and process early cancer tests, Illumina would have the incentive to cut off GRAIL's rivals from accessing its technology disadvantaging them. Despite having appealed to Court, Illumina will probably have to divest from GRAIL and pay a fine equal to $458 million or 10% of its annual revenues.

Recently, activist investor Carl Icahn has publicly targeted Illumina aiming to take a board seat in order to convince the management to promptly divest from GRAIL

It's clear that Illumina doesn't have complete freedom of action, and that would hurt its future success.

Growth Drivers

Illumina's main growth driver is represented by the investments made in R&D expenses which are the lifeblood of its business, being needed to keep improving its technologies and introduce newer ones to keep up with the competition in this evolving market. However, given the high chance that Illumina will have to divest from GRAIL, it should be better to exclude the R&D expenses related to the GRAIL business line being equal to $330 million and $300 million in 2022 and 2021.

Future growth can be determined by looking at how much and how well a company has invested in its growth drivers. The Reinvestment Margin shows what percentage of revenues has been reinvested into the company, while the Sales to Invested Capital ratio, shows how much revenues have been generated for each dollar invested by the company. If we multiply these two values and take the median value over the years, we obtain the expected growth rate in revenues based on how much and how well a company has invested in its growth drivers.

In our case, Illumina's expected growth rate is 17.43%.

Illumina expected growth rate (Personal Data)

DCF Model

I use the discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis method to value companies. The aim of a DCF analysis is to determine the present value of expected cash flows generated by the company in the future. The first step is to project the growth rate at which revenues will grow in the future. Secondly, we will need to assume the degree of efficiency and profitability at which the company will turn revenues into cash flows.

Efficiency is represented by the operating margin, and profitability by the ROIC. Having the revenue projections and future operating margins, we obtain the EBIT and, after subtracting taxes, we get the net operating profit after taxes. The ROIC is used to determine the reinvestments needed to support future growth, determining how much profit the company generates from every dollar reinvested into the company.

Future cash flows are calculated by subtracting the reinvestments from the net operating profit after taxes. The higher the growth rate, the higher the reinvestments needed to support it, hence the lower future cash flows will be.

The last step of a DCF analysis is to apply the discount rate to future cash flows, usually calculated using the weighted average cost of capital ('WACC').

Projections

Trying to project Illumina's future performance, we will assume Illumina to divest from GRAIL recovering its historical efficiency and profitability in the coming years.

Starting with revenues, as we assume Illumina will be forced to divest from GRAIL, we will base our assumptions not on the total revenues registered in 2022, equal to $4.58 billion, but on the sole core revenues generated by Illumina's products, equal to $4.52 billion. Applying the expected growth rate of 17.43% and letting it slowly decline as the company reaches maturity, revenues are expected to more than double by 2032 reaching $10.8 billion at a CAGR of 9%.

Moving on to efficiency and profitability, we can assume Illumina to recover its historical operating margin and ROIC of 26% and 16% respectively, firstly because the macroeconomic headwinds that badly affected Illumina's operations in the past years will disappear in the future, and secondly as an effect of GRAIL's divestiture that will reduce the amount spend in operating expenses.

With these assumptions, FCFF are expected to $1.6 billion by 2032.

Illumina performance projections (Personal Data)

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 8.17%, calculated using the WACC, the present value of these cash flows is equal to an equity value of $21.5 billion or $136 per share.

Illumina intrinsic value (Personal Data)

Conclusion

Given my analysis and assumptions, Illumina's stocks result to be highly overvalued at today's prices.

Illumina is the undisputed leader of the DNA sequencing industry, a market that is expected to grow strongly in the coming years, however, given the relevance of this industry Illumina will have to face competition from new and innovative technologies and withstand the interferences of antitrust authorities trying to prevent the creation of a monopoly. The market is currently overpaying for Illumina which won't represent a good investment opportunity unless we will see a significant price correction.