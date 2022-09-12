Illumina: Promising Technology But Overvalued Company

Mar. 15, 2023 7:05 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
73 Followers

Summary

  • Illumina pioneered Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) of DNA, a highly accurate and relatively affordable DNA sequencing technology.
  • As market leader, Illumina quadruple its revenues in 10 years, however, its rise to the top attracted the interest of antitrust authorities.
  • Despite having a bright future ahead, Illumina results to be extremely overvalued at today’s prices.

Illumina Headquarters in San Diego.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

A complete set of DNA containing the genetic information of living beings is called a genome. Thanks to Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) solutions, healthcare institutions all over the world have been able to study the genome of humans

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
73 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.