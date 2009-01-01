Issuer Direct Requires Too Much Growth To Justify Its Price

Mar. 15, 2023 7:15 AM ETIssuer Direct Corporation (ISDR)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
668 Followers

Summary

  • ISDR participates in investor relations, investor compliance, and newswire businesses, focusing on the latter.
  • The company has shown the capacity to grow substantially in the past decade, particularly thanks to its newswire business.
  • Today, ISDR's profits are relatively underestimated because of the integration costs of a recent newswire business acquisition.
  • However, even when normalizing profits, the company's current P/E multiple requires significant growth ahead to be justified. For example, the company has to grow at 15% excess CAGR for ten years.
  • Although ISDR showed growth in the past decade, the next one might be very different, particularly under higher rates. I do not find a particular moat that justifies the multiple.
Digital data financial investment trends, Financial business diagram with charts and stock numbers showing profits and losses over time dynamically, Business and finance. 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) is an investor relations, newswires, and investment compliance company. The company has participated in several businesses but now focuses on the corporate newswire business.

Although since its IPO more than a decade ago, the company has grown profits

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
668 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.