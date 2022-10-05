mysticenergy

Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ), is a stop oil producer, with an asset, that is currently growing at a high pace and has a low valuation, which makes it a potential buy for investors. The price of natural gas and oil continues to face tailwinds and is likely to head up in the recent future. The company's strong dividend, which currently stands at 4.6%, and the low P/E make it ideal for long-term investors Canadian natural resources continues to be one of the most prominent producers of natural gas in Canada, producing over 2.2 Bcf/d, and 985,000 barrels per day of crude, between heavy oil, light oil, and SCO.

Production Breakup (Investor Presentation '23)

CNQ Operations Are Highly Efficient

CNQ is remains highly efficient compared to other industries, with a return on capital employed of around 24%, this means that stock can produce high levels of cash. The current price/fcf stands around 5x, which is quite cheap, and even lower than the price-to-earnings.

CNQ ROCE vs other industries (Investor Presentation 23')

NQ also has one of the most high-quality assets in the industry, with a decline rate of only 10% and low maintenance of capital at around $8 BOE/ expected in 2023. This means that the company continues to produce a high margin, where the gross margin is currently at 39%, but operating profits are at around 30%, and net income has come in at 22%. This is very high and is a testament to the quality of the company's resources. Currently, the resource base has 60% high value SCO, light crude, and NGLs. These levels are generally considered quite high by industry standards.

Asset Efficiency (Investor Presentation '23)

Asset Quality (Investor Presentation 23')

Shale Oil Continues To Struggle, Which Benefits Oil

Going into 2023, CNQ is likely to see improvements to its income based on higher oil prices. This is due to a shortage of crude production, and continued demand for natural gas. Both natural gas and crude prices have been under pressure in recent times, but increasing demand out of developing countries in Asia, and the China reopening is putting oil back in the driver's seat. Shale oil has been struggling in recent times, mainly as lower oil prices and increasing CAPEX costs have resulted in a reduction in output. Now we are heading into a time, where shale will once again be slowing down, as the cost of capital heads much higher. Oil executives have stated that US shale oil is expected to rise by only about 500,00 BPD in 2023, and this will allow OPEC to increasingly determine where oil prices are going.

"The world is going back to what we had in the '70s and the '80s unless we do something to change that trajectory," ConocoPhillips' Lance told delegates at CERAWeek. "

Where Are Oil Prices Headed?

Oil prices currently hover at $73 for the WTI and $79 for Brent. Considering the current market dynamics, and that OPEC and OPEC+ mainly Russia increasingly look to cut production in order to send prices higher, it is likely that crude oil prices could head to around $100 in the mid-term. Recently, the ARAMCO chief mentioned that there is clearly going to be a short supply of oil in the mid to short term, and this is likely to lead to oil prices rising. It is unlikely OPEC leadership and country leadership, allows for supply to increase, since both want higher oil prices. All this puts the oil-producing firms in the driving seat, and will likely lead to higher profits.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly looking to higher oil prices to subsidize its fiscal operations, and similarly, Russia is also looking to cut oil production as well, which is likely to lead to a further shortfall in oil. The combination of the higher demand and shortfall from production cuts could lead to around a 1.5-2 million barrel per day deficit in crude. While the U.S. has been releasing reserves in recent times, I don't believe this is a sustainable strategy and is likely to stop sooner rather than later. The shortfall of oil is likely therefore to result in oil heading back up to $100 per barrel.

CNQ's average oil price realization is also likely to head back up in 2023, and revenue could grow by around 8%, with increased production for oil and for natural gas. Natural gas prices have also likely bottomed out. And demand for natural gas is likely to continue to grow globally putting pressure upwards on the prices. Europe's energy demand and the reduction in Russian natural gas supply are not likely to be replaced quickly anytime soon which means that natural gas prices will remain elevated unless significant supply comes onto the market.

Valuation and Outlook

The combination of higher oil and natural prices and low valuation makes CNQ attractive as a stock. The stock currently trades at a valuation of around 7-8 P/E, and has a potential growth rate in 2023 of around 10%, making the valuation quite cheap. At 10% growth, the valuation should be closer to 13-14x, which means the stock could potentially double from here. Furthermore, risks remain minimal, as we have likely hit a bottom in terms of oil prices. Even if headwinds from the market continue due to the slowing global economy, there is enough of an oil production shortage to overcome the issues.

Therefore, CNQ remains a strong prospect for investors, who are looking to get into the energy sector. Furthermore, the dividend is a healthy one and is likely to remain in that range, which makes the stock even more attractive to investors.