Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a boutique investment bank in the United States that specializes in serving middle-market clients in the areas of corporate finance advisory, restructuring, and financial valuation. Uniquely, HLI business model offers more diversified services than its peers in the boutique investment industry. Broadly, HLI is well-positioned for continued growth in terms of both size and market value thanks to its experienced management team and innovative strategies. Its 3Q23 adjusted EPS came in at $1.14, which was in line with market expectations. HLI's corporate finance division remains under pressure from the dismal deal climate, but the restructuring business is still growing modestly. This quarter also saw a notable decline in the financial and valuation advisory business [FVA] as a result of fewer fee events. While I had anticipated a boost in FVA business as the year came to a close, management pointed out that the ongoing weak deal environment, especially among public companies, was a headwind. Going forward, I continue to expect a muted M&A environment, while the restructuring industry should continue to see traction. Although HLI's positioning is appealing in both strong and weak markets, until a more favorable entry point presents itself, I believe it is prudent to maintain a hold rating.

Despite management's seeing increased activity, Corporate Finance segment saw its revenue of $292 million fall by 7% sequentially, underperforming expectations due to abnormal seasonality. Despite this, management has emphasized how they expect the recent slowdown in the M&A market to result in pent-up demand in the industry. Importantly, the volume of new business continues to grow, with the number of engagements reaching a quarterly high in FY23. Also, I think that PE firms will have to resume M&A activity due to the need to invest idle capital and that the strategic/sponsor M&A mix will remain relatively stable in comparison to the recent past. All the reports and data on upcoming deals are interesting, but I fear that lack of funding will be the stumbling block. Getting appropriate funding in this market has proven to be challenging. Until the capital markets situation improves, I expect HLI to experience a delay in realizing these deals.

HLI reported improving Restructuring results with revenue of $99 million. However, management did note that new restructuring mandates have been added across the board this quarter compared to the previous quarter. This includes new mandates in the areas of liability management and traditional restructuring in addition to the debtor and creditor sides. It's worth noting that, with pent-up demand for reorganization, management is feeling slightly more optimistic about the trajectory for 2HCY23 and into CY24. And they think that there would have been more restructurings in the last two or three years if governments hadn't been providing liquidity - which means the actual underlying volume is a lot higher. I believe that the need for HLI's restructuring services is being driven by a combination of management comments and other, more fundamental factors. The rising popularity of covenant-lite structures, for example, should boost demand for liability management during the restructuring phase. There should also be a higher demand for restructuring activities because of the increased complexity of businesses and the corresponding increase in the number of accounting rules required to account for that complexity in the balance sheets.

Against a more difficult M&A backdrop, FVA revenue slowed significantly, and management noted lumpiness in the business. Reduced M&A activity, especially public M&A, impacted both transaction opinions and transaction advisory services, which led to lower revenue for both, as noted by management. Investors who are paying attention to the capital markets, in my opinion, will know that the current M&A environment is not easy, and should remain tough for the foreseeable future. In spite of this, I think the situation has a "self-recovering" factor, in the sense that higher rates should cause valuation to fall, which in turn will spur more M&A activity. Companies with a healthy balance sheet were the only ones in a position to take advantage of the rising interest rates at the outset; the deals these companies made became the "baseline" transactions that keep the market functioning. With that said, I think we should start to see mid-market acquirers getting back into the game as they take advantage of private credit markets (mid-market clients frequently finance through private credit markets).

I believe that over time, the M&A market will get better, and HLI, with their market position in the mid-cap M&A space, will gain from this recovery. While it seems like HLI has more opportunities in the United States than in Europe, because the United States has more diverse capital providers, it's worth noting that HLI's European franchise has become stronger since acquiring GCA Corp and I expect it to also benefit from M&A deals in Europe. Along with prospects in the West, I anticipate growth potential in Asia, especially in the Middle East, owing to the region's significant pool of capital and emerging capital markets, as well as in Japan, where low-cost financing and increasing activism are predicted to stimulate development.

To illustrate the potential upside for HLI, once we get past this weak FY23, I have used consensus figures (as a proxy for market expectations). Based on consensus figures, HLI should generate around $430 million earnings in FY25, and if we attached at 16x forward PE to it, it equates to $137 share price. I understand there might be debates about the 16x multiple, but if we look at history, it is the average, which I used as a proxy for HLI through cycle multiple.

While the upside is attractive, something to note is consensus is expecting HLI to reach FY22 earnings level within 2 years (in FY25). If we look at HLI earnings history and plot a straight line, it seems "out of line". While this is a very rudimentary analysis, it is something worth taking not of, in terms of expectations. This is also a reason why I recommend a hold rating for now, until we see more visibility.

HLI filings

There are a few risks that need to be pointed out. One reason is that we have been riding high for a while now in the M&A market. HLI's performance may suffer if the slowdown is more severe than expected. Second, HLI has also benefited from the economic climate, which has caused a lot of businesses to struggle, leading to more demand for restructuring. There is no guarantee this momentum will last. Finally, I believe HLI business model is ultimately a ROI on talents. HLI's greatest asset is its employees, and if a large bunch of them start to leave due to any reasons, it would impact HLI significantly.

I believe HLI diversified business model positions it well for continued growth in the long term, despite the challenges faced in the current market environment. While the corporate finance division remains under pressure, management is optimistic about pent-up demand for M&A activity, and restructuring business is showing modest growth. Although the M&A market is expected to remain subdued for the foreseeable future, HLI's positioning in the mid-cap M&A space should benefit from any recovery in the market. Furthermore, the company's European and Asian franchises offer growth potential in those regions. That said, I am reiterating my hold rating until we see further validity that things have turned for the better.