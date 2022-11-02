Richard Constantinoff/iStock via Getty Images

In the past six months, Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) stock price increased by 65% as the company reported strong 2H 2022 financial and operational results. In the full-year 2022, Ardmore reported net cash provided in operating activities of $124, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $3 million in full-year 2021. Moreover, driven by proceeds from the sale of vessels of $40 million in 2022, the company's net cash provided by investing activities increased from $2 million in full-year 2021 to $35 million in full-year 2022. As a result of relatively high cash provided by operating and investing activities, and consistent with its capital allocation policy, Ardmore was able to declare a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, which is planned to be paid on 15 March to all shareholders of record on 28 February 2023. However, the market condition for Ardmore has changed in the past month. According to the MR tanker TCE rates in the past three months, I expect Ardmore's financial results in 1Q 2023 to be weaker than in 4Q 2022. Although, despite lower TCE rates in the first quarter of 2023, Ardmore can remain profitable and healthy. However, based on the current market condition, I don't advise you to rush to buy ASC. The stock is a hold.

Quarterly results

In its 4Q 2022 financial results, Ardmore reported net revenue of $133 million, compared with $52 million in the same period last year. It is worth noting that in the third quarter of 2022, ASC reported net revenue of $142 million. Ardmore's net loss of $7.6 million in 4Q 2021 turned into a net income of $54 million in 4Q 2022. The company's net income in 3Q 2022 was $62 million. The adjusted EBITDA of Ardmore in the fourth quarter of 2022 was significantly higher than its adjusted EBITDA of $5 million in 4Q 2022; however, lower than its adjusted EBITDA of $72 million in 3Q 2022. Ardmore reported a fleet TCE per day of $38,861 in 4Q 2022, compared with $11,390 in 4Q 2021 and $40,308 in 3Q 2022. Also, the company's fleet operating expenses per day increased from $6,141 in 4Q 2021 to $6,499 in 4Q 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, ASC's fleet operating expenses per day were $6,009.

2022 was a tremendous year for product tanker markets and the most profitable year thus far for Ardmore, as supportive fundamentals created early momentum that was then amplified by a substantial re-ordering of global energy markets," the CEO commented. "As strong markets extend into 2023 and with the newbuilding orderbook remaining at a historically low level, we believe Ardmore is exceptionally well positioned to continue generating strong earnings and translating our current performance into lasting shareholder value," he continued.

The market outlook

Figure 1 shows that compared with three months ago, wet time charter rates are now a bit lower. Charter rates (1 year) for handy vessels decreased from $28500 per day in the week ending 21 December 2022 to $24000 per day in the week ending 7 March 2023, down 15.8%. More importantly, charter rates (1 year) for MR IMO3 vessels decreased from $35000 to $27500 per day, down 21.4%. According to Ardmore's fleet list, as of 31 December 2022, the company had 16 IMO2/3 vessels with DWT of more than 49000. Also, the company had two IMO2 vessels with DWT of more than 37000. Finally, as of 31 December 2022, Ardmore had four vessels with DWT of more than 25000.

Moreover, Figure 2 shows that clean MR tanker TCE rates decreased significantly in the past month. TCE rates for clean MR UKC/USAC tankers dropped from more than $42000 on 11 February 2022 to below $14000 on 7 March 2023. According to the company's fleet, the 1-year wet time charter estimates for handy and MR IMO3 vessels, and TCE rates for clean MR tankers, I expect the company's fleet TCE per day in 1Q 2023 to be lower than in 4Q 2022. However, it is important to know that as of 31 December 2022, for its MR Eco-Design tankers, Ardmore had 55% of its total revenue days fixed for 1Q 2023 with an average spot TCE rate of $39500 per day. In 4Q 2022, MR Eco-Design tankers earned an average spot TCE rate of $43174 per day. Moreover, for its chemical tankers, Ardmore had 70% of its total revenue days fixed for 1Q 2023 with an average spot TCE rate of $27750 per day. In 4Q 2022, chemical tankers earned an average spot TCE rate of $28544 per day. It means that for a large part of its revenue days in 1Q 2023, Ardmore has been protected against the sudden TCE rate drop.

Figure 1 - Wet time charter estimates

Figure 2 - Clean LR2, LR1, and MR tanker TCE rates

ASC performance outlook

In this comprehensive article, I analyzed Ardmore Shipping's profitability and liquidity ratios to evaluate the company's ability to generate profits and utilize its assets effectively for investors. To gain valuable insights into the company's financial health, I examined margin and return ratios. Additionally, I compared the ratios to previous quarters to provide more meaningful results. Margin ratios are crucial in assessing a company's ability to convert revenue into profits through various means. Overall, it is evident that Ardmore Shipping had significantly better gross profit, cash flow, and net profit margins in 2022 than at the end of 2021. Specifically, the company's total revenue increased substantially year over year to $132.8 million in 4Q 2022 from $52.5 million at the end of 2021. Consequently, higher revenue combined with profits and cash flow resulted in improved margin ratios in the fourth quarter of 2022.

ASC experienced a significant increase in its gross profit margin, reaching 0.54 during the third and fourth quarters of 2022, compared to 0.168 at the end of 4Q 2021. Additionally, the company's cash flow margin rose by approximately 21%, reaching 0.38 in 3Q 2022, compared to its previous amount of 0.46 in 4Q 2021. Furthermore, Ardmore Shipping's net profit margin, which provides a final assessment of the company's profitability after all expenses have been accounted for, significantly improved and reached a value of 0.41 in 4Q 2022. These positive results indicate that Ardmore Shipping was able to recover successfully from the COVID-19 outbreak and improve its overall profitability conditions. (See Figure 3).

Figure 3 - ASC's margin ratios

I analyzed ASC's return on equity and return on assets ratios to assess the company's ability to generate returns for its shareholders. The ROA ratio measures the profit a company generates for each dollar of its assets. Although Ardmore Shipping's ROA ratio decreased by 113 bps to 8.45% in 3Q 2022 compared to 4Q 2022, it is still significantly higher than its year-over-year performance at the end of 2021. On the other hand, the company's return on equity was lower at 13.63% in 4Q 2022 compared to 10.64% in 3Q 2021. The ROE ratio is crucial as it calculates the rate of return on capital invested in the business by shareholders. It was because Ardmore Shipping's net income decreased slightly from $61.8 million in 3Q 2022 to $53.9 million in 4Q 2022 (see Figure 4).

Figure 4 - ASC's return ratios

In conclusion, I have evaluated Ardmore Shipping's performance outlook by examining its liquidity through the cash and current ratios. Despite underwhelming return results, the liquidity analysis of ASC paints a more positive picture. The company's current ratio saw a significant increase from 1.8 in 3Q 2022 to 2.98 at the end of the year due to a slight rise in assets and a decrease in liabilities. Additionally, ASC's cash ratio improved from 0.40x in 3Q 2022 to 0.96x in the fourth quarter of the year. In summary, Ardmore Shipping's liquidity position showed an upward trend over the past year (refer to Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ASC's liquidity ratios

Summary

As Ardmore's fleet TCE per day jumped from $11216 in 2021 to $30618 in 2022, the company's adjusted EBITDA increased from $16 million in 2021 to $193 million in 2022. The significant increase in TCE rates made Ardmore able to reduce its debt and become financially healthy. Despite lower TCE rates in 1Q 2023, the company can remain profitable and reward its shareholders. However, its 1Q 2023 results are not expected to be as strong as in 4Q 2022. The stock is a hold.