Ardmore Shipping: Do Not Rush To Buy The Stock

Mar. 15, 2023 7:39 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)
Summary

  • Ardmore Shipping's cash and current ratios increased considerably to 2.98 and 0.96 in 4Q 2022, respectively.
  • ASC’s return and margin ratios in 4Q 2022 were far higher than in the same period last year.
  • However, TCE rates for MR tankers decreased considerably in the past month.
  • I expect Ardmore’s 1Q 2023 financial results to be weaker than in 4Q 2022.
  • ASC stock is a hold.

Aerial top view of oil tanker ship at the port, Oil terminal is industrial facility for storage of oil and petrochemical products ready for transport to further storage facilities.

Richard Constantinoff/iStock via Getty Images

In the past six months, Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) stock price increased by 65% as the company reported strong 2H 2022 financial and operational results. In the full-year 2022, Ardmore reported net cash provided

Figure 1 - Wet time charter estimates

www.hellenicshippingnews.com

Figure 2 - Clean LR2, LR1, and MR tanker TCE rates

www.ssyonline.com

Figure 3 - ASC's margin ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 - ASC's return ratios

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 - ASC's liquidity ratios

Author (based on SA data)

As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

