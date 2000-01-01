OceanaGold: A Path To Growth With Margin Expansion

  • OceanaGold is one of the better performing gold producers this year, up 16% vs. a 2% gain for the Gold Miners Index.
  • This outperformance is likely related to its impressive multi-year outlook, which has Oceana on track for another high-cost year, followed by a material increase in margins in 2025 and beyond.
  • Importantly, this margin compression will be coupled with ~25% production growth based on the 2025 goal, helped by higher grades from Haile Underground and better performance from Waihi.
  • While this combination of growth and margin expansion is unique, I don't see the stock as that cheap following its relative outperformance, suggesting that the best course of action is patience for lower prices.

The Q4/FY2022 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is nearing its end, and it was a disappointing year overall. While several companies delivered on production, several producers missed cost guidance. And many by a country mile, like

Haile Operations

Haile Operations (Company Website)

OceanaGold - Quarterly Gold Production

OceanaGold - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

WKP Drilling

WKP Drilling (Company Presentation)

Current Mines & Development Projects - Reserve Grades & Potential Reserve Grades

Current Mines & Development Projects - Reserve Grades & Potential Reserve Grades (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

OceanaGold - AISC, AISC Margins, Gold Price

OceanaGold - AISC, AISC Margins, Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Futures Price

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

OCANF - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

OCANF - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

OCANF Weekly Chart

OCANF Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGI, AIUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

