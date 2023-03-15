Bank of America: Love The Crash

Summary

  • Bank of America has crashed this week with the stock falling below $29 to new yearly lows.
  • The large bank appears to be getting stronger during this crisis with up to $15 billion in new deposits.
  • The company has large unrealized losses in the HTM portfolio, but the bank has the deposits and assets to avoid these losses.
  • BAC stock is a major bargain trading down to 1.3x TBV, the lowest multiple outside of Covid since 2016.
Recession Economy Stocks Crash Red Market Trade War Relations caused the market to fall

Hwangdaesung/iStock via Getty Images

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) continues to trade down dramatically due to the ongoing banking crisis, yet the large bank is set to benefit from customer transfers. BoA looks prepared to collect more deposits

BAC stock Chart

Source: Finviz

Bank of America HTM securities

Source: Twitter @andrewcoye

BAC - HTM securities

Source: BoA '22 10-K

Bank of America 2022 Deposits

Source: BoA Q4'22 presentation

Bank of America EPS estimates
Data by YCharts

Bank of America price to tangible book value
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Comments (5)

