NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) delivers a Q4 result that positively surprises investors. The single most compelling aspect is that its free cash flow line is set to be remarkably strong in its upcoming fiscal 2024.

What's more, the fact that the multiple on its valuation has already meaningfully compressed leaves this stock with a nice margin of safety.

Headed into its results, investors were fearful that the macro environment would dampen its prospect to expand into its customer base. But as it turns out, investors needn't have worried themselves.

There's a lot to be excited about here.

Peers Are Coming Back to Life

Data by YCharts

The graphic above is a reminder that in the past 3 months, all of SMAR's main competitors have seen their stocks rise. And not just rise, but actually beat the Nasdaq (COMP.IND).

The one laggard in this space had been SMAR. Or better said, was SMAR, as it looks likely that this name will probably outpace Atlassian (TEAM).

So what drove this premarket jump?

Revenue Growth Rates Are Still Attractive

SMAR revenue growth rates

Smartsheet put out fiscal Q4 revenue growth rates of 35% y/y. This beat analyst consensus estimates by a noteworthy 400 basis points.

Furthermore, note the overall context for SMAR's revenue beats.

SA premium

Case in point, SMAR has consistently beaten analysts' revenue estimates. So even if its guidance for the year ahead doesn't shine as strongly as many would have wished, with full-year fiscal 2024 pointing to 24% CAGR compared with the 26% CAGR that analysts had earmarked, I believe that SMAR will further upwards revise its revenue guidance as the year progresses.

Moving on, billings are an important leading indicator of where revenues will go over time. For fiscal Q4 2023, billings came in at $287 million, up 28% y/y, again reinforcing that there are further strong revenue growth rates to come in the near term.

On the back of this set of results, this allowed SMAR's CEO Mark Mader to state on the call:

While we may have seen some companies being more thoughtful with spending in this environment, we believe that in the long-term, enterprises, especially large enterprises remain the best opportunity to drive long-term profitable growth and no one in this category is winning the enterprise, like we are.

There's an acknowledgment of what everyone following the space already knows, that the sales cycle is elongating, as customers are more thoughtful before embracing yet more IT software, but despite the environment, SMAR is still delivering profitable growth, which is the topic we'll next discuss.

The Crown Jewel of the Bull Thesis

Personally, I've found that the one thing the market is really calling for is companies that have conservative guidance on the top line while showing significant progress on the free cash flow line. On the former, we've already discussed, while on the latter, consider this.

SMAR Q4 2023

SMAR saw its fiscal Q4 2023 free cash flow line report $16 million, a massive improvement from the negative $3 million of free cash flow in the prior year's quarter.

With this context in mind, notice what analysts were expecting from SMAR's bottom line.

SA Premium

Analysts' financial models were assuming that SMAR still had at least another year of non-GAAP unprofitability.

What this set of results and guidance show is that SMAR has now reached viability. Not only does SMAR operate debt free, but now the underlying business model is also producing solid free cash flows.

SMAR Stock Valuation - Nicely De-Risked

Data by YCharts

The graphic above is a reminder that SMAR's multiple has nicely compressed. At present, its multiple is towards the low end of the range of the past few years.

Moreover, given that its free cash flow is guided to increase so significantly in the course of merely 12 months, I believe that although paying 50x forward free cash flow may look expensive, it's worthwhile recalling that this guidance is offered despite SMAR still investing for growth.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, SMAR delivers very strong free cash flow guidance. That's the number one takeaway from this set of results. The slightly more nuanced takeaway highlights that the macro environment does remain notably challenging, but the stock has already seen its multiple come down quite considerably in the past year, thereby meaning that the risk-reward from here is very attractive.