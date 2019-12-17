Smartsheet Earnings: Strong Inflection Guidance

Mar. 15, 2023 8:22 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)TEAM, ASAN, MNDY
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • Smartsheet positively delights investors with its resounding quarter, where its FCF line jumps meaningfully from the prior year.
  • Furthermore, its guidance for fiscal 2024 is nothing short of impressive, as it already guides for $100 million of FCF.
  • Given that the stock has now nicely de-risked, this makes SMAR stock a compelling risk-reward investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Agile framework board for lean product development with scrum or kanban methodology, project management with iterative or incremental strategy, young woman working with computer

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) delivers a Q4 result that positively surprises investors. The single most compelling aspect is that its free cash flow line is set to be remarkably strong in its upcoming fiscal 2024.

What's

Chart
Data by YCharts

SMAR revenue growth rates

SMAR revenue growth rates

SA premium

SA premium

SMAR Q4 2023

SMAR Q4 2023

SA Premium

SA Premium

Chart
Data by YCharts

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

  • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
  • Check out members' reviews.
  • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
  • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
41.14K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.