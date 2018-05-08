Roman Tiraspolsky

Wall Street is very bullish on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 11 out of 16 analysts give a "Strong Buy" rating to the stock. However, I will give a "Hold" rating to DECK.

Here's why.

DECK has excellent profitability with no outstanding debt; But the stock has no meaningful upside over the next twelve months; And there are two major risk factors that may slow down the growth of DECK.

Introduction

I was intrigued to become a DECK shareholder as I got a pair of HOKA shoes as a birthday present recently. I found that they were so comfortable that I fell in love with them after wearing them for several days.

DECK is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company owns brands like UGG and Koolaburra, HOKA, Teva, and Sanuk, but a majority of the revenue came from UGG brand (69% by sales) and HOKA (26% by sales).

HOKA, in comparison to UGG, is a less familiar brand to a lot of people. But the brand has so much upside potential that drives DECK to grow 20% yearly.

The company's excellent performance was well reflected in the stock price. While industry giant Nike (NKE) dropped about 3% from the past year, DECK surged over 60%. .

Data by YCharts

Wall Street analysts are buying into the momentum. BTIG selected it as one of the top picks in the consumer retail and lifestyle industry as DECK handles elevated inventory levels well.

Excellent Profitability

The growth of DECK has been impressive over the past few years. Both revenue and earnings doubled in less than four years.

FY 2019 TTM Growth (%) Revenue per Share $67.57 $133.05 96.9% Earnings per Share $8.84 $18.35 107.6% EBITDA per Share $12.66 $25.52 101.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Seeking Alpha)

Consumer demand for DECK's product is still robust. In the latest earnings report (FQ3 2023), the company still demonstrated its excellence amid a challenging macro environment and a weak consumer sentiment period. Revenue grew 13% on a yearly basis, while EPS surged 24.4% from last year.

Revenue of FQ3 2023 $1.35 billion EPS of FQ3 2023 $10.48 Click to enlarge

HOKA Is the Key Driver of Growth

The impressive performance of DECK is mainly driven by the recent surging HOKA. Its sales skyrocketed over 90% from last year's FQ3, delivering record revenue of $352 million. But it should be reminded that the brand benefited from an easy comp to last year due to inventory delays.

It is even more encouraging that the award-winning brand increased its market share by 5 percentage points versus a year ago. While it might be a tough time for its competitors, the rising HOKA stole its market share by finding a niche in the market. There was a significant gain among the 18 to 34 year-old demographic as the brand infuses additional visibility to them (especially in the US and EMEA). The teenagers are trading from traditional athletic brands into HOKA.

Margins May Improve

Despite its excellent top-line and bottom-line performance, the company's margins have been on a declining trend due to higher freight costs, supply chain constraints, etc.

FY2021 FY2022 TTM Gross Margin (%) 53.98 51.03 50.06 Operating Margin (%) 19.81 17.93 17.59 Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Seeking Alpha)

But it seems that the worst time has gone. Its gross margin increased by 65 basis points on a yearly basis and jumped by 4.76% on a quarterly basis. As the management mentioned in the latest earnings conference call:

The level of disruption, delays and corresponding freight costs relative to the same point in time last year has continued to improve, though they remain elevated versus pre-pandemic levels.

Also, DECK has a higher margin than its competitors, which somehow indicates its pricing power and efficient control on labour and supply costs. The company raised the pricing of UGG and HOKA by about 8% this year, but there wasn't any resistance that impacted the sales.

Gross Margin (TTM) Operating Margin (TTM) Net Margin (TTM) DECK 50.06% 17.59% 13.83% NKE 44.59% 12.99% 11.47% OTCQX:ADDYY 47.27% 3.17% 2.72% SKX 47.44% 7.34% 5.01% Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Gurufocus)

The Management Team is Farsighted

Warren Buffett always emphasizes the importance of having a quality management team.

DECK's management team has a long-term vision by laying out a long-term growth strategy on working DECK weighing more on the direct-to-customer (DTC) channel. They also prioritize consumer acquisition and experience.

What I also like is that the management team did not focus on the short-term (e.g. quarterly) performance but the overall development of the company.

…don't want to get hung up on quarterly percentage changes, because really, we're measuring the health of the business on the year and that's our outlook on the race for the year. (Mentioned in Q3 2023 Earnings Call)

This shall ensure DECK is on a continuously growing runway and maintain its exceptional profitability.

Rock-solid Balance Sheet

DECK's recent excellence has consolidated the company a rock-solid balance sheet. The company has over $1,000 million in cash and equivalents, with no outstanding borrowings and long-term debt.

Below displays the financial health metrics of DECK.

Debt to Asset Ratio 0.07 Debt to Equity Ratio 0.11 Equity to Asset Ratio 0.63 Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Gurufocus)

The book value of the company is also improving continuously. Warren Buffett viewed a company's book value as one of the indicators of its intrinsic value. However, with intangible assets becoming more common, its importance declined. But in DECK's case, intangible assets are only accountable for 2% of total assets, which suggests its book value still worth making reference to.

FQ4 2018 FQ3 2023 BV per Share $30.9 $67.12 Tangible BV per Share $28.54 $65.15 Click to enlarge

(Source: Author, data from Gurufocus)

Two Major Risks That May Slow Down DECK's Growth

There are two major risks that may adversely affect the performance of DECK:

Underperformance of HOKA Significant markdowns

- Underperformance of HOKA

The continuous growth of DECK is very much relying on the spectacular growing potential of HOKA.

In the previous financial year, HOKA grew 56.1% in sales over FY2021, while UGG "only" improved by 15.4%. UGG is a mature brand that has relatively limited upside potential. If HOKA fails to sustain a high growth rate, it is likely that the growth rate of DECK shall also slow down.

There are many reasons that the brand may underperform. For instance, the brand visibility and awareness fail to grow, and many users are not satisfied with the products so they are not buying again, etc. However, I see these events as unlikely to happen.

The review of HOKA is generally positive. And people are flocking to stores to get a pair of HOKA. Wearing HOKA is becoming a trend. As Mr. Dave Power mentioned:

Younger consumers weren't really adopting it as part of their own yet, but we've seen that shift - change dramatically in the last year or so, you know, in the 18 to 34 year old category was our fastest growing consumer segment. (Mentioned in Q3 2023 Earnings Call)

- Markdown Risks

Like many companies in the consumer discretionary sector, inventory is a big challenge for DECK. Inventories rose from $507 million in March 2022 to $723 million in December 2022, representing a 42.6% growth. There is a risk that the company will mark down the prices to clear the excessive and out-of-style inventories, which will lead to margin compression.

However, the surge in inventories is, to some extent, justifiable given the explosive growth rate of HOKA. Also, the strong pricing power of the brands limited the necessity of having excessive promotional activities.

Valuation

The stock price of DECK climbed over 60% from a year ago. I believe the surge in stock price has very much reflected the excellent performance of DECK and the explosive growth of HOKA.

DECK has a PE ratio (TTM) of 22.80, around 5% higher than its 5-year average. Also, DECK's PB ratio (TTM) is also 17% higher than its 5-year average. Both indicated that the stock is currently slightly overvalued at current moment. Thus, it is not a great time to purchase DECK.

Moreover, the Street's analysts anticipated that DECK would grow 14% in the upcoming financial year. If the company grows as analysts anticipated, which leads to an EPS of 21.03, and returns to its 5-year average PE ratio, there will only be a single-digit upside, which is unattractive to me.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

HOKA's explosive growth has provided the company with a runway to expand its business. Short-term risks shall not overshadow the long-term potential of the company.

However, as the current valuation is not appealing, investor shall keep an eye on the stock and wait for a better opportunity.

As Peter Lynch said: 'If you like the store, chances are you'll love the stock'.

I like HOKA, which drives DECK to grow 20% yearly, and so do I love DECK as well. It should be on every investor's watchlist.