Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is an issuer of annuities and recently spun off from Prudential PLC. Like most traders, I didn't originally know about this company as it was a part of Prudential PLC and I only know about this now when it came on my radar due to its dirt-cheap valuation making it one of the cheapest stocks in the U.S. market.

Trade Thesis

My trade thesis here is based on a few pillars:

1. Shareholder Base Irrationally Selling The Stock

2. Cheap Valuation Caused By The First Point

3. Stock Buybacks and Earnings Growth Causing A Higher Stock Price and This Being The Catalyst For More Traders and Investors To Find Out About This Hidden Opportunity

Let's start with the first point; because Jackson Financial is a spin-off from Prudential PLC, shareholders of Prudential PLC got this stock in their brokerage account; the ratio was 40 shares of Prudential PLC to 1 share of Jackson Financial. I also can't find any information as to what happened with shareholders who owned less than 40 shares, but I would venture to guess that they were likely given fractional shares. Many shareholders likely sold the stock as they didn't know what it was. Others might've not felt comfortable holding the U.S. stock as Prudential PLC is a U.K. company, due to a lack of familiarity with the U.S. equity market, but also due to tax issues(the U.S. is one of the few countries that will tax dividends originating from the U.S. on the personal level even though a shareholder's tax residency might be overseas) which could cause a headache for U.K. shareholders who don't want to worry about U.S. taxes and Double Tax Agreements among other tax issues. I also suspect that others sold it as they likely thought the company wasn't worth owning, or else why would Prudential PLC try to spin it off if it was worth owning?

Because of all these reasons the stock sold off over the last year which provides a buying opportunity with a cheaper valuation that, in my opinion, is priced in for external reasons unrelated to the company as mentioned above.

Growth Opportunities

The two main reasons I see growth opportunities is due to the macro environment and demographics.

The current macro environment favours financial products that are stable and will benefit from rising rates.

My current estimated rate of return of the SPX is only 4% in real terms over the next few years. This is because the P/E of the SPX is above 20 and earnings will likely go down due to recession expectations.

On the other hand, T-Bills are now yielding over 4.8% and the yield will go higher as rates go higher. Inflation breakevens are around 2% in the mid-term, so real yields over the next year are around 3%. To most retirees or those who plan on retiring over the next couple of years, it seems like a no-brainer to buy fixed-income securities over equities. This makes fixed annuities that provide a lifetime of guaranteed income extremely attractive for the retiree target audience.

The second reason that this space will grow is due to demographics. 10,000 baby boomers are retiring on a daily basis and most will likely look to buy lower-risk securities to lock in income. This demographic trend is likely to continue over the next decade till a majority of baby boomers have retired. Also what's unique about baby boomers is that they are the first generation to use defined contribution plans where a fixed amount is put into a retirement vehicle, like a 401K or IRA, but the rate of return is variable, and likely tied to the long-term performance of the equity market. In contrast, previous generations used defined benefit plans where a fixed payout was guaranteed upon retirement for life, aka a pension. Annuities are like a defined benefit plan, and since baby boomers don't have such a plan that would guarantee lifetime income my belief is that they will turn to fixed annuities to get that in their nest eggs.

Valuation

The valuation for this company is where things start to get tricky. It certainly looks cheap on the outside with a P/E of 0.45, P/EBIT of 0.25, and P/B of 0.3; along with the factor models like Seeking Alpha's quant ratings making this the top stock to buy with an A in all factors, but when one starts to dig in it looks like a black box due to the many unknown factors that drive earnings and the way in which earnings are calculated.

The first thing to note with this company's financials is that neither GAAP nor IFRS are good standards for the reporting of their earnings due to the volatility it creates in it, which makes it seem as though the business is unstable. This makes net income or EPS unusable as a figure to determine the long-term cash flow projections of the business. Instead, I would look at revenue figures to value the company on a P/S basis and take out gains or losses on hedging. The P/S with hedging adjustments is 0.25. The way I got the figure was to look at the earnings transcript and specifically zoom in on when they talk about hedging gains; for example, here's a quote from the last earnings transcript:

As shown in the table, the total guaranteed benefits and hedging results or net hedge result was a gain of $774 million in the third quarter.

I go through all the earnings transcripts to find how much the hedging gain was and then look to adjust that out. Over the last year, hedging gains have been around $4 billion.

Even with a conservative long-term net margin projection of 10%, that gives us a P/Net Income of 2.5x, which is clearly cheap for the two main reasons that I previously mentioned. I expect that growth will continue moving earnings higher.

Catalyst For A Move Higher

When it comes to "cheap" stocks like this I always have to ask myself what the catalyst will be for the market to recognize that this company is undervalued, because if there isn't an immediate reason for the price to move higher it could continue to trade sideways for many more years.

The main catalyst that I see is from within the company itself. The company is aggressively returning capital to shareholders via stock buybacks. Due to the high earnings projections in 2023 combined with a cheap valuation, I could see the company being able to buy back a majority of the public float. This could send the price higher, thus putting it on the radar screen of other investors who would see the cheap multiple this company goes at and buy the stock.

Risks With The Business Model

While I don't see any major short or medium-term risks I do see the risk that in the long-run annuities aren't used anymore due to the high fees that annuities have. Most annuities are loaded with fees which are completely unnecessary as the individual buying the annuity could just buy long-dated TIPS which have lower risk and still provide a yield combined with a long equity portfolio which will appreciate over long periods of time which could be used as an alternative to indexed annuities.

The reason why I'm not too worried about this risk right now is that the market usually isn't thinking that far out in time and the management would have a lot of time to pivot if anything were to drastically change in the industry. Also, Jackson Financial is one of the best-run companies in this industry, so they will likely be able to shift the business model if this risk shows up.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is pretty simple: Jackson Financial is going for an extremely cheap multiple even with adjustments for hedging gains, and the company is consistently returning capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks; the secular tailwind of higher rates and baby boomers retiring will provide more growth opportunities.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.